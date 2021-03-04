HERNDON, Va., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nacha has approved Nacha Certified status for Bill.com, a leading cloud-based software platform which facilitates ACH payments.
Nacha Certified is a voluntary program for Third-Party Senders in the ACH Network, such as Bill.com. By meeting rigorous criteria, Nacha Certified companies demonstrate to their customers, peers and others that they meet Nacha's standards for high-quality ACH payment processing, including strong corporate governance and effective Nacha Rules compliance and risk management. This is Bill.com's second time achieving Nacha Certified with the first in 2018.
Bill.com is a cloud-based platform that automates and streamlines cash flow processes such as accounts payable and accounts receivable. The company has over 100,000 customers and 2.5 million network members, and partners with 80 of the top 100 accounting firms, several of the leading U.S. financial institutions and popular accounting software providers.
"Bill.com has demonstrated its commitment to sound ACH processing by achieving Nacha Certified," said Michael Herd, Nacha Senior Vice President, ACH Network Administration. "By being Nacha Certified, Bill.com helps keep the modern ACH Network strong and safe."
"We are thrilled to be formally recognized by Nacha for the robust compliance and risk management program on our leading cloud-based platform that automates and streamlines cash flow processes for small and midsize businesses," said Dan Lind, senior vice president of Risk Strategy and Operations at Bill.com. "Bill.com looks forward to continuing to be a Champion for SMBs, helping them to pay and get paid, quickly, easily and safely."
About Nacha
Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. Nearly 27 billion ACH payments were made in 2020, valued at close to $62 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services.
