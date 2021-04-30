LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- XYPRO Technology Corporation (XYPRO), the leader in HPE NonStop Server cybersecurity, analytics, identity management, and secure database management, today announced its XYGATE SecurityOne (XS1) security suite has been chosen by a multinational European Bank to secure its customer data and transactions.
After evaluating various solutions and putting XYGATE SecurityOne through a rigorous trial, the bank security team addressed all their requirements by selecting XS1. A unified Security Management and Analytics solution for HPE NonStop servers and applications, XS1 provides real time Risk Management, Threat Detection, Vulnerability Assessment, Compliance Reporting and more. Prior to XS1, the bank security team was challenged to meet compliance standards, dedicate time for audits, proactively monitor log files, and identify threats. Having to piece together point solutions was an inefficient and manual process.
XS1 was quickly and easily deployed into the bank environment and is now protecting their mission critical workloads that include ATM, POS and credit card transactions for multiple EU countries. XS1 immediately improved staff productivity while maintaining compliance with regulations such as PCI DSS, GDPR, and others.
"Most organizations cannot dedicate enough resources to proactively monitor their environment for security threats," said Steve Tcherchian, XYPRO's Chief Product Officer. "We partnered closely with the bank on its requirements and pain points to identify how XS1 will provide them value. In the end, the bank met its objective to secure customer data while modernizing their security, reducing cost, overhead, and increasing staff productivity."
About XYPRO Technology Corporation
XYPRO offers over 35 years of expertise, experience and success in providing Mission Critical HPE NonStop information systems Risk Management & Real Time Threat Detection, Security, Patented Analytics and Secure Database solutions. Mission Critical computing allows us to securely shop, bank, manage our finances and stock portfolios, wire money and transact with credit cards, mobile phones and all types of newer tech innovations. XYPRO offerings are innovative, modern, trusted, and backed by a team of seriously experienced security and software experts that sets us apart from the rest. We take advantage of all the latest technology, methodologies and secure development practices, as well as our strategic partnerships with the industry's top cybersecurity companies. No one has been doing this longer than XYPRO. For more information, visit http://www.xypro.com.
Media Contact
Frank Tortorici, Marketing Maven, 9088758908, frank.tortorici@verizon.net
SOURCE XYPRO Technology Corporation