FOLSOM, Calif., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PowerSchool, a leading provider of K-12 education technology solutions, and premier education company EAB, announced today EAB will be the exclusive provider of the recently acquired Intersect student recruitment platform. PowerSchool supports more than 45 million students including over 75 percent of K-12 students in North America. EAB helps more than 1,900 schools support students from enrollment to graduation and beyond with proven solutions and transformative insights.
Forty percent of high school students have access to Naviance, a solution now part of PowerSchool's unified portfolio, which connects to Intersect to help best match students and colleges. Together, PowerSchool and EAB will connect higher education partners to millions more high school students to help support them in finding their best fit higher education options and help ensure success after high school.
"With this partnership, we will each bring our respective expertise and experience to bear to help students find a school where they can thrive and fulfill their dreams," said David Felsenthal, EAB CEO. "Together, our two companies will ensure high school students using the Naviance platform can fully experience and evaluate prospective colleges, while providing EAB's higher education partners with opportunities to showcase their schools and build stronger connections with millions of high school students."
Because Naviance is an integral part of the postsecondary planning process at many K-12 schools, Intersect can connect colleges with high-intent students who are ready to engage with their institutions. Eighty percent of high school students who connect with a college on Intersect apply to that institution. Through this partnership, EAB will use their expertise in higher education to sell, service, and support the Intersect platform so that more schools, colleges, and universities will be able to take advantage of that record of success.
"My team and I are thrilled to partner with EAB to collectively help students realize their full potential by providing schools and districts a better way to match prospective students and colleges," said Hardeep Gulati, CEO of PowerSchool. "This partnership with EAB, a highly-respected education and insights company, provides even more value to our customers as together we will help bridge the college and career readiness preparedness gap and support students in uncovering opportunities that help set them up for success."
At PowerSchool, we believe in the simple truth that every student deserves the best opportunities in life. That's why our mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their potential, in their way. From the front office to the classroom to the home, PowerSchool helps schools and districts efficiently manage instruction, learning, grading, attendance, assessment, analytics, state reporting, special education, student registration, talent, finance, and HR. Today, we're proud to be the leading provider of K-12 education application technology supporting over 45 million students in over 80 countries. Visit http://www.powerschool.com to learn more.
At EAB, our mission is to make education smarter and our communities stronger. We harness the collective power of more than 1,900 schools, colleges, and universities to uncover and apply proven practices and transformative insights. And since complex problems require multifaceted solutions, we work with each school differently to apply these insights through a customized blend of research, technology, and services. From kindergarten to college and beyond, EAB partners with education leaders, practitioners, and staffs to accelerate progress and drive results across three key areas: enrollment management, student success, and institutional operations and strategy.
