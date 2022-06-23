Aggressive Expansion Efforts Capitalize on a Renewed Industry-Wide Commitment to Athlete Wellness, Performance, and Mental Health
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adamas, gaming's premier esports performance startup, today announced the acquisition of its European competitor, Gscience. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Adamas will welcome Gscience leadership, onboard multiple specialist coaches, and transition current clients to the startup's already stellar roster of premier gaming organizations. Adamas will also acquire Gscience's entire tech stack and mobile application that will bring the company's elite, out-of-game performance training to amateur and professional gamers via a monthly subscription service. Adamas will apply Gscience's European reach and regional expertise to expand aggressively into the burgeoning market.
"As the industry matures, so do the needs of today's top gaming athletes," said Caleb Cousens, CEO, and founder of Adamas. "Over the last several years, we've helped our partners reimagine their training program into a comprehensive, 360-degree approach that balances in-game strategy with out-of-game wellness. Alongside our new Gscience colleagues, we'll now bring that same, sports-science-based approach to new markets both abroad and in-app."
Modern esports training looks beyond the endless in-game practice sessions to realize the potential of today's top gaming athletes in an industry where a relatively minor competitive edge could result in a significant prize pool. That comprehensive approach is defined by mental and physical wellness exercises, team-building accelerators, and coaching development programs. Since the launch of Adamas in 2018, the company has helped top organizations like the NYXL, Version1, and EA's FIFA pro program improve communication, approach matches with mental clarity, and create an internal culture for winning.
"Esports orgs, gamers, and coaches are finally recognizing that out-of-game training is a matter of in-game performance," said Ryan Scollan, former CEO of Gscience and now Managing Director, Europe of Adamas. "We've admired and competed against Adamas for years, and we're now thrilled to help elevate its already market-leading position across our native territory of Europe, and beyond."
Gscience's technology will greatly accelerate the company's ambitious plans to bring its specialized training to more gamers around the world. The Adamas training app will embrace its established training methodology and distill key training experiences into routines that any performance-minded gamer can practice at home.
Recently, Adamas extended marquee commitments with TSM FTX and Version1 while welcoming new teams, coaches, and top-tier individual athletes as trainees. For more information on Adamas, please reach the media contact above or visit: http://www.AdamasEsports.gg
About Adamas:
Adamas Esports is an esports performance startup that helps gaming organizations, coaches, and players build a winning culture. Their comprehensive, wide-reaching approach recognizes in-game performance starts outside the gamer's chair, as they optimize a team's culture before calibrating individual strategy or tactics. A 'culture audit' gauges a team's regimen to understand fatigue or idle points, leadership support helps coaches improve communication and team chemistry, and personalized training ensures esports athletes are in peak mental and physical condition. Many of gaming's top squads partner with Adamas for year-round support including an off-season eight-week culture accelerator program, pre-season boot camps, and in-season performance enhancement. Adamas leads a distributed team of sports scientists, professional coaches, and mental performance advisors from its Vancouver headquarters and supports an international roster of elite clients including the New York Subliners (CoD League), Golden Guardians (League of Legends), and Vancouver Titans (Overwatch).
