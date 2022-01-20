TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bluleadz, an established leader in the HubSpot Solutions Partner Program, announced that Rob Steffens has been promoted from Director of Client Services to VP of Operations, effective January 17, 2022. This announcement aligns with the leading HubSpot Diamond Solution Partner's continuous growth and expansion of services in the HubSpot ecosystem.
"Rob Steffens has been helping the Bluleadz brand grow exponentially while also supporting the growth of our clients' businesses since 2013," said Eric Baum, Bluleadz's CEO. "As Bluleadz continues to add new HubSpot services in 2022 and beyond, Rob is the perfect fit for helping us continue to achieve all our operational goals while maximizing efficiencies across all departments."
Mr. Steffens joined the Bluleadz team in 2013 as an Inbound Marketing Consultant, where he helped clients leverage their HubSpot tools to grow their traffic, convert leads, and close new customers. Since then, he grew into project management, business development, marketing management, and most recently acted as the Director of Client Services. He's helped each department streamline operations, which is what led to him taking on more responsibilities in his new position.
"I'm thrilled to continue growing the Bluleadz brand as a HubSpot agency partner," said Steffens. "As the HubSpot platform evolves, Bluleadz continues to stay on the cutting edge of leveraging their tools to support HubSpot users in attracting meaningful visitors to their website, converting those visitors into qualified leads, and closing good-fit prospects into customers.
"In addition to our digital marketing services we've been providing through the HubSpot Marketing Hub for over a decade, we're launching a slew of new services to better support companies using HubSpot, helping them manage their HubSpot tech stack, providing comprehensive onboarding for new HubSpot users, and maximizing their tool set with HubSpot consulting services."
Given the leadership experience and HubSpot expertise of Mr. Steffens, his promotion to VP of Operations supports the Bluleadz mission of helping companies transform the way they market, sell, and service their customers. He is an integral part of their team's expansion of HubSpot services as one of the top partners in the HubSpot Solutions Partner Program.
About Bluleadz
Bluleadz is a leading HubSpot Solutions Partner, with over 13 years of experience helping companies transform the way they market, sell, and service their customers. As a leading HubSpot agency in the partner program, they stand tall by providing comprehensive services for SaaS and technology companies using the HubSpot platform.
Aside from digital marketing and sales enablement, Bluleadz also provides HubSpot onboarding, HubSpot management, HubSpot consulting, and various other services that align with each hub, including the Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, CMS Hub, and more. Learn more about HubSpot services and digital marketing services at https://www.bluleadz.com/
Media Contact
Derek Couts, Bluleadz, 1 (866) 995-8720, derek@bluleadz.com
SOURCE Bluleadz