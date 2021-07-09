NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Within Health announced that Dr. Woojin Kim has joined the company's clinical advisory board. In his role, Kim will advise on clinical and product direction, growth strategy, and macro industry and regulatory trends.
Dr. Kim is a musculoskeletal radiologist and imaging informaticist with expertise in data mining, analytics, and machine learning. He is the former Chief Medical Information Officer of Nuance Communications and co-founder of Montage Healthcare Solutions, which provided data mining and clinical analytics solutions, acquired by Nuance in 2016. He currently serves as Chief Medical Officer at Equium Intelligence.
"We're beyond excited to have Dr. Woojin Kim join the Within Health advisory team," says Adam Kirell, co-founder and CEO of Within Health. "Dr. Kim is one of the most prominent thinkers in the radiology IT and AI field, and brings with him decades of clinical, technology, and business expertise. He is an active member and thought leader for the American College of Radiology, SIIM, and RSNA. We can't wait to build the future of radiology and diagnostics with his guidance and support."
Previously, Dr. Kim had served as interim Chief of Division of Musculoskeletal Imaging, Director of Center for Translational Imaging Informatics, and Chief of Radiography at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Kim has been an active member in imaging informatics within various societies, including the American College of Radiology (ACR), the Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine (SIIM), and the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), focusing on data mining, analytics, and machine learning.
"Within Health understands the importance of patient engagement when it comes to closing the loop in follow-up imaging," says Dr. Kim. "I look forward to working with the Within Health team to develop a solution that can reduce missed follow-ups through enhanced communications, lead to improved patient outcomes, and facilitate value-based care in medical imaging."
About Within Health
Every single adult in the United States can expect to be harmed because of missed, delayed, or inaccurate diagnoses at some point in their lifetime. Within Health is transforming how clinical diagnoses and recommendations are tracked and delivered to patients and their providers, starting in radiology where over 50% of follow-up recommendations are missed. The company built a system to track findings and recommendations made in radiology reports using proprietary AI and Natural Language algorithms, and automates the outreach to patients, and doctors reminding them to act on these findings. This process ensures that patients and referrers are made aware that a follow-up is needed, and that the recommendation feedback loop is closed. Early action on clinical diagnoses and recommendations prevent patient harm and give them the best chance for healthy outcomes. Within Health is headquartered in New York City, and is venture backed by leading healthcare investors.
