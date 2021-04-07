ATLANTA, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jon Neiditz, one of the country's preeminent incident management attorneys, has joined the Advisory Board of Group Salus, an Atlanta-startup that is developing an artificial intelligence-based incident management system that will help small and medium sized business both manage through a cyber incident and execute a strategic communications plan to protect their reputations after a cyberattack.
"We are very pleased to have one of the finest cybersecurity legal minds in the country join our Advisory Board," said Group Salus CEO Larry Lafferty. "Jon has years of experience in the incident management community that will be invaluable to us as we move forward in our development process."
Neiditz helped to pioneer coordinated, multidisciplinary breach response in the early 2000s. He has been recognized for his work and incident management thought leadership by the National Law Journal as a "Cybersecurity Trailblazer" and Best Lawyers in America™, and as a Ponemon Institute Fellow.
"Since 2004, I have been helping thousands of organizations of all sizes respond effectively to security and privacy incidents," said Neiditz, a partner at Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP, Atlanta. "Even the largest companies could be better-served by the marketplace in my view, offered only expensive tabletop exercises that teach just a bit but leave nothing useful behind aside from expensive consulting relationships and/or expensive incident management software often requiring lots of customization.
"Small and medium-sized organizations are often offered only short-term teams of consulting resources if they have purchased cyber-risk insurance, not any software that will help them manage risks, respond to threats and control costs. That's why, with small and medium-sized firms now being hit with zero day attacks from nation states, I believe the Group Salus AI incident manager addresses a critical need."
Many experts believe small to medium-sized businesses are the most vulnerable targets for cyber criminals. A report by the Ponemon Institute found that 47 percent of small and medium-sized businesses have no understanding of how to protect their companies from cyberattacks with many of them out of business within six months of the attack.
The cloud-based Salus AI Incident Manager enables smaller companies to identify the resources, people and organizational structure they will need to prepare for a cyberattack, then guide them step-by-step to both mitigate the attack and develop and execute a communications strategy that will help reduce potential harm to their reputations that could result in a loss of revenue.
The Salus product will allow companies to automatically assess their cyber response readiness, construct a viable response plan, and practice simulated cyber incidents. When an incident occurs, the customizable Salus solution will guide the response team through all aspects of the issue management, assign and track tasks, automatically log the history of the incident, alert identified stakeholders, provide access to proprietary and professionally prepared communications templates and materials including press releases, FAQs, letters to customers, etc. The software platform will also serve as a storage site for critical contact information.
Last year, Group Salus announced a joint development partnership with Veloxiti AI Works and the two companies have created the initial technology platform for the product. They are in the process of identifying potential investors as well as beginning to preview the solution with small and medium-sized companies to garner input as they refine the solution's features and function.
Veloxiti AI Works' artificial intelligence technologies were developed over many years with the U.S. Department of Defense. Veloxiti recently received an investment for use of this technology in financial applications. The company is bringing those advanced capabilities to the commercial marketplace. With Veloxiti AI Works' solutions, human decision-making can be greatly enhanced, skilled workers' performance amplified, and the promise of "Big Data" based solutions made a reality.
Group Salus was founded by Scott Marticke, Mark Goldman and Wiliam Marks who have more than 100 years of combined marketing, branding and corporate communications experience. In addition to Neiditz, Group Salus' Advisory Board also includes:
- Benn Konsynski – George S. Craft Distinguished University Professor of Information Systems & Operations at the Goizueta Business School at Emory University.
- Darrin Reynolds – Former head of Amazon's Emerging Regulations program for the corporate Information Security Team.
- Gary Cooper – Founder and Managing Partner of Aptitude Ventures.
- Ken Bernhardt – Dr. Bernhardt was Regents Professor of Marketing and Taylor E. Little, Jr. Professor of Marketing, and Chairman of the Marketing Department at Georgia State University.
- Kelly Caffarelli – First president of the Home Depot Foundation, a position she held for over a decade.
- Karen Robinson – Longtime technology entrepreneur who has built several companies including Nanolumens, also led the development of Opportunity International, a successful global micro-finance organization.
- Jennifer Ready -- Founder and Partner at Narwhal Digital with 20 years in digital marketing.
"As one of the members of the Group Salus Advisory Board, we are thrilled to have Jon join us," said Darrin Reynolds. "In my involvement with the cybersecurity industry, I have not come across any product that offers what the Salus AI Incident Manager does, at any price. Providing an affordable incident management solution for the SMB and public sectors is a critical need as damaging breaches are only on the increase."
For more information on the new Group Salus AI Incident Manager contact: smarticke@groupsalus.com.
