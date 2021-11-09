STOCKHOLM, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), is pleased to announce that a Neonode customer in Japan has been selected by a leading sushi restaurant chain in Japan to retrofit the chain's self-service kiosks with Neonode contactless touch technology.

The end customer, which is one of the largest sushi restaurant chains in Japan, has decided to deploy a contactless retrofit solution, powered by Neonode touch sensor modules, to all existing self-service kiosks in their over 500 restaurants nationwide.

"This is a breakthrough order for Neonode in QSRs (Quick Service Restaurants), a kiosk segment that is important to Neonode's contactless business and is growing rapidly worldwide. I am happy to see yet another competitive solution making its way into a large number of sushi restaurants all over Japan," said Urban Forssell, CEO of Neonode.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

David Brunton

E-mail: david.brunton@neonode.com

Phone: +1 925 768 0620 

Chief Executive Officer

Urban Forssell

E-mail: urban.forssell@neonode.com 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/neonode/r/leading-japanese-sushi-chain-deploys-contactless-self-service-kiosks-powered-by-neonode,c3449975

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17297/3449975/1493415.pdf

Leading Japanese Sushi Chain Deploys Contactless Self-Ordering Kiosks Powered by Neonode

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-japanese-sushi-chain-deploys-contactless-self-service-kiosks-powered-by-neonode-301419953.html

SOURCE Neonode

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.