HILLSIDE, Ill., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UnitedRx, the Midwest's largest full-service, independent long-term care pharmacy, is participating in four upcoming conferences across the country to showcase its exceptional services. Priding itself on providing a friendly neighborhood pharmacy experience, the organization pledges to exceed all expectations with state-of-the-art communication and packaging technologies, as well as custom and flexible solutions to address specific customer needs and centralized billing.
"Ensuring a quality experience at every stage of the customer journey has always been at the forefront of UnitedRx's mission," said UnitedRx Chief Operating Officer Chuck Benain. "The quality of our resources and services come from our ability to not only listen to our customers' needs but also adapt and customize solutions to fit those needs."
Flexible, adaptable, and highly innovative, UnitedRx offers electronic billing, prior authorization (where state law allows), and full eMar bidirectional integration to reduce staff administrative time and increase time spent providing patient care. The organization has pharmacy locations in Gallatin, TN, Johnson City, TN, Hillside, IL, Carbondale, IL, Henderson, NV, Lenexa, KS and Philadelphia, PA and ensures secure and accountable medication delivery to facilities seven days a week via DeliveryTrack technology.
UnitedRx utilizes Cubex Technology as well as FrameworkLink, a solution that allows real-time access to order status, controlled substance destruction documentation, and quick medication pricing in each facility. Both systems support their secure first dose machine that holds 300 medications, including parenterals and narcotics.
"Great attention is paid to the value we can add to the lives of our customer base beyond the medication," said UnitedRx National Director of Sales Melanie Williams. "The unique and efficient solutions that UnitedRx provides alleviate frustrations and allow more time to focus on building personal, reliable relationships."
Based in Illinois, UnitedRx currently provides services to over 350 facilities across 20 states, totaling more than 36,000 beds at skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, group homes, intermediate care facilities (ICF-DD), and hospice.
Facilities interested in partnering with UnitedRx can learn more at:
***Delaware Health Care Facilities Association DHCFA Trade Show, Education Conference, and Annual Meeting on March 10 in Wilmington, DE.
***Health Care Association of New Jersey's 50th Annual HCANJ Spring Conference happening March 29-31 in Atlantic City, NJ.
***Pennsylvania Association of Directors of Nursing Administration's 34th Annual PADONA Convention happening March 30-April 1 in Hershey, PA.
***South Carolina Health Care Association's SCHCA Convention & Trade Show happening April 24-27 in Myrtle Beach, SC.
For more information visit https://www.unitedrx.net.
About UnitedRx
UnitedRx is one of the largest, full-service, independent long-term care pharmacies headquartered in Illinois. Developed in 2008, UnitedRx has grown to over 350 facilities consisting of skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, youth homes, intermediate care facilities (ICF-DD), and hospice care. UnitedRx serves over 36,000 beds across 20 states with pharmacy locations in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Kansas, Nevada, and Tennessee, while employing over 350 people with an average of seven years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. UnitedRx is committed to performing outstanding customer service to form meaningful and long-lasting relationships to produce positive results with facilities they partner with. For more information, visit https://www.unitedrx.net.
Media Contact
Holly Morgan, Holly Morgan Media, +1 (480) 888-6074, holly@hollymorganmedia.com
SOURCE UnitedRx