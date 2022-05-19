Geri Fitapelli, Senior M&A Advisor, Will Lead Services Out of Naples
CENTERBROOK, Conn., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Osage Advisors, LLC, a leading mergers and acquisitions firm providing sell-side advisory services to business owners, is pleased to announce it has opened a Florida- based office in Naples.
The office will be headed by Geri Fitapelli, who recently joined the firm as a Senior M&A Advisor. Geri comes to Osage with extensive experience in working with family-owned and closely held companies in a variety of industries throughout the U.S. Prior to joining Osage, Geri was Chair of the Board of Directors and part owner of Valbridge Property Advisors, which she built into a national valuation firm headquartered in Naples, Florida.
"We view Florida as a huge growth market for Osage and have been looking for some time to find the right person to join our team," says Keith Dee, President, Osage Advisors. "Geri brings a wealth of experience working with family businesses and has deep ties in the Naples community. We believe that her background combined with Osage's 20 plus years of expertise in the industry, will enable our clients to maximize their value when they sell their companies. We're excited that Geri has joined Osage Advisors."
For more than two decades, Osage Advisors has partnered with business owners looking to sell their companies, offering an approach designed to maximize value and delivery a range of deal options. As a boutique advisory firm, Osage Advisors delivers an M&A service rivaling those offerings of the large investment banks, but with a hands-on service from senior-level executives at every stage of the transaction process.
Certain Members of Osage Advisors are Registered Representatives of and conduct securities transactions through StillPoint Capital, LLC, Tampa, FL. Osage and StillPoint are not affiliated.
Media Contact
Keith Dee, Osage Advisors, 1 8602276228 Ext: 1001, kdee@osageadvisors.com
SOURCE Osage Advisors