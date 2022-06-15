NopSec, Inc., an industry leader in cyber threat and exposure management, announces the addition of two new members to their Board of Directors, Dr. Kim Nguyen, a Partner at Blu Venture Investors, and J. Paul Haynes, the President and Chief Operating Officer of eSentire.
NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NopSec, Inc., an industry leader in cyber threat and exposure management, announces the addition of two new members to their Board of Directors, Dr. Kim Nguyen, a Partner at Blu Venture Investors, and J. Paul Haynes, the President and Chief Operating Officer of eSentire.
"We're excited to have Kim and J. Paul join our Board of Directors to help us accelerate the next stage of growth at NopSec," says Lisa Xu, CEO and Co-Founder of NopSec. "Their expertise in go-to-market expansion will be invaluable in helping us grow our client base and market footprints as a leader in cyber threat and exposure management."
J. Paul Haynes is the President and Chief Operating Officer at eSentire. He successfully scaled eSentire to become one of the world's largest Managed Detection and Response (MDR) providers and recognized market leader. J. Paul was trained as a professional engineer with a 25-year entrepreneurial track record of successful exits. His business acumen, in-depth understanding of technology, and strong leadership have made him a respected and highly regarded voice on the topic of cybersecurity. J. Paul holds both a B.Sc. and M.Sc. in Engineering from the University of Guelph.
"NopSec is doing great things in the field of cyber exposure management. I look forward to lending my own expertise in the industry alongside the rest of the great minds on the Board to grow the product and the team," says Haynes.
Dr. Kim Nguyen is a partner at Blu Venture Investors and served on the Executive Committee and Innovations Investment Committee. He is a managing partner at Brilliant Keypoint Investments, LLC. Previously, he was chief business development officer at Pragmatics, Inc, a Federal IT services contractor. His expertise is company scaling, go-to-market strategy, and leadership. He managed software development and testing programs. Dr. Nguyen received his B.A. in Economics from Harvard University and a Ph.D in Economics from UC Berkeley.
About NopSec
NopSec, the world leader in cyber threat and exposure management, delivers its flagship SaaS solution, Unified VRM, to enable cybersecurity teams to prioritize and remediate vulnerabilities, reduce risks, and validate cybersecurity controls. NopSec believes data-driven insights change the future of work in cyber. The platform provides global visibility of infrastructure and appsec risks, enabling vulnerability management teams to prioritize and remediate their most imminent cyber threats.
NopSec has been recognized as the Leader in Vulnerability Risk Management by Forrester, a Gartner's Eye on Innovation company, and a Gold winner in Risk-Based Vulnerability Management (RBVM) and Security Analytics in 2022 by the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. NopSec is based in New York, NY.
