LONDON, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG), a leader in the high-growth workplace learning and talent industry, has entered into an agreement to acquire GP Strategies for $394 million (£284 million).
A significant advance for LTG, the addition of GP Strategies introduces strongly complementary workforce transformation capabilities. The expertise, capabilities and reach afforded by the combination will enable the combined group to become a specialist Learning and Talent partner with the services, skills and technologies for global businesses looking to transform and reskill their people at scale.
The acquisition enables expansion of LTG's international footprint, blue-chip client base and cross-sell strategy. GP Strategies will also provide deep industry expertise, including targeted expansion sectors (such as pharma, aerospace and automotive) and capabilities (such as leadership development and technical training).
The acquisition introduces further diversification of revenue streams and an increased global footprint, including deepened penetration into the US and an opening of new markets in Asia, with the basis of a growing and respected L&D brand in corporate China.
Following the acquisition, LTG will have c.5,500 employees worldwide, reaching 80+ countries that will help customers close the gap between current and future workforce capability on both a global and local basis.
Commenting on the proposed Acquisition, Jonathan Satchell, Chief Executive of LTG, said:
"Today marks an important moment for LTG as we announce a significant expansion of our business through the proposed acquisition of GP Strategies, a leading learning services and workforce transformation provider. The proposed acquisition brings new capabilities and deep sector expertise in high-value industries. The acquisition provides LTG with a significant opportunity to expand on our long-term customer relationships while bringing a substantial new base of large global customers from GP Strategies.
I look forward to welcoming GP Strategies' teams and people, who are joining us on an exciting journey as we benefit from consolidation of the growing corporate learning and talent management industry."
Said Adam Stedham, Chief Executive Officer at GP Strategies: "I respect the accomplishments of Learning Technologies Group and their leadership team. We share the same positive outlook regarding our industry, and I am confident they will help continue to accelerate the momentum we have achieved the last few years. I believe their commercial expertise, business practices, and financial acumen, combined with our client relationship strategies, will create the world-class workforce transformation company we all want."
About Learning Technologies Group
Learning Technologies Group (LTG) is a leader in the high-growth workplace learning and talent industry. The Group offers end-to-end learning and talent management solutions, from strategic consultancy, through a range of content and platform solutions, to analytical insights that enable corporate and government clients to close the gap between current and future workforce capability.
LTG is listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM (LTG.L) and headquartered in London. The Group has offices in Europe, North America, South America and Asia-Pacific.
LTG's businesses, including LEO Learning, Gomo, PRELOADED, Rustici Software, PeopleFluent, Affirmity, Watershed, VectorVMS, Instilled, Bridge, PDT Global and Open LMS, are at the forefront of innovation and best practice in the learning technology and talent management sectors, and have received numerous awards for their exceptional performance. Our portfolio of brands represents the best of breed and is acknowledged throughout the industry as market leaders.
For more, visit ltgplc.com.
About GP Strategies
GP Strategies (NYSE: GPX) is a global workforce transformation provider of organisational and technical performance solutions. GP Strategies' solutions improve the effectiveness of organisations by delivering innovative and superior training, consulting, and business improvement services customised to meet the specific needs of its clients. Clients include Fortune 500 companies, automotive, financial services, technology, aerospace and defense industries, and other commercial and government customers.
Additional information can be found at gpstrategies.com.
