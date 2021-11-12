CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation (OTCQB: LEAT), a leading developer and marketer of protective equipment and ancillary products for sports, especially extreme high-velocity sports, today announced record financial results for the 2021 third quarter. All financial numbers are in U.S. dollars.

Third Quarter 2021 Performance and Recent Highlights

  • Record third quarter revenues of $22.1 million, up 94%, compared to the 2020 third quarter
  • Income from operations of $5.8 million, up 170%, compared to the 2020 third quarter
  • Record third quarter net income of $4.3 million, up 166% compared to the 2020 third quarter
  • Earnings per share increased to $0.79, up 163%, compared to $0.30 in the 2020 second quarter
  • New 43,056 square foot warehouse in Reno, Nevada to boost US operations

Chief Executive Officer, Sean Macdonald, commented: "By nearly every measure this was a ground-breaking quarter for Leatt, the best in our company's history. For the third quarter of 2021, revenues increased by 94%, gross profit increased by 93%, and net income increased by 166%, when compared to the 2020 third quarter, led by an exceptionally strong increase in international revenues from global orders of our highly anticipated 2022 line of products. 

"We have achieved record-breaking quarterly revenue for 5 consecutive quarters, and year-over-year revenue growth for the last 14 quarters, as we continue to build the Leatt brand and increase global recognition for the design and engineering of exceptional products for the sporting industry.  Despite the dynamic and challenging environment, we expect the year-over-year growth trend to continue in the fourth quarter, as our global supply chain team and manufacturing partners have kept pace with our inventory requirements to provide timely shipments of Leatt products to meet growing customer demand levels.

"Broken down by product category, third quarter growth was impressive across our entire "head-to-toe" line with a $6.6 million increase in body armor sales, a $1.5 million increase in neck brace sales, a $1.5 million increase in the sales of other products, parts and accessories and a $1.1 million increase in helmet sales. 

"Although revenues in the U.S. grew marginally during the third quarter due to temporary domestic port congestions, dealer and consumer demand for our products remains strong in this market, and we expect to fulfill significant orders in the current quarter in time for the holiday season. Our new warehouse in Reno, Nevada has the capacity for high volume order fulfilment which will be a key driver of our continued development in the U.S.

"This extraordinary 2021 third quarter has again demonstrated our ability to grow year to date revenues, remain operationally efficient and generate significant shareholder value. Revenues for the first nine months of 2021 were up 91%, to $49.3 million. Net income year to date grew by 231%, to $8.8 million, a return on revenue of 18% and earnings of $1.61 per basic share." 

Founder and Chairman, Dr. Christopher Leatt, remarked: "As we continue to design and build an innovative product pipeline, our team is adopting new technologies that change the way our products are sourced, produced and delivered.

Financial Summary

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2021 increased to $22.1 million, up 94%, compared to $11.4 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2021 increased to $9.5 million, up 93%, compared to $4.9 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Income from operations for the third quarter of 2021 increased to $5.8 million, up 170%, compared to $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $4.3 million, or $0.79 per basic and $0.69 per diluted share, up 166%, compared to $1.6 million, or $0.30 per basic and $0.27 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2020.

Leatt continued to meet its working capital needs from cash on hand and internally generated cash flow from operations.  At September 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $2.6 million, a current ratio of 2:1, and there was no long-term debt.

Business Outlook

Mr. Macdonald added: "We continue to evolve the Company and the brand through our consistent focus on developing a diverse line of products, our growing sales and marketing efforts, and the nimble resilience of our global supply chain team during these dynamic times.

"Demand for our exceptional "head-to-toe" protective gear for off-road motorcycle and MTB riders continues to surge around the world. This sustained consumer demand, along with recognition by the media, athletes and our business partners, energizes our entire team to continue our efforts to increase our global market share and refine our already strong pipeline of attractive innovative products. We believe that we are well positioned to deliver an incredible financial performance in 2021 and beyond."

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, November 12 at 10:00 am ET to discuss the 2021 third quarter results.

Participants should dial in to the call ten minutes before the scheduled time, using the following numbers: 1-877-407-9716 (U.S.A) or +1-201-493-6779 (international) to access the call.

Audio Webcast

There will also be a simultaneous live webcast through the Company's website, www.leatt-corp.com. Participants should register on the website approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

Replay

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for seven days and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S.A) or +1-412-317-6671 (international).  The replay PIN Number is 13724984.

For those unable to attend the call, a recording of the live webcast, will be archived shortly following the event for 30 days on the Company's website.

About Leatt Corp

Leatt Corporation develops personal protective equipment and ancillary products for all forms of sports, especially extreme motor sports. The Leatt-Brace® is an award-winning neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection for anyone wearing a crash helmet as a form of protection. It was designed for participants in extreme sports or riding motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bicycles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and other vehicles. For more information, visit www.leatt.com. 

Follow Leatt® on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Leatt Corporation (the "Company") within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding: the likelihood that the Company's momentum of record-breaking revenue growth will continue; the ability of the Company to continue to maintain its diverse pipeline of branded products or to financially benefit from its sales and marketing efforts; the ability of the Company's global supply chain to remain stable to fulfill the Company's customer demand; the financial outlook of the Company; the general ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company and its subsidiaries; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "seeks," "should," "could," "intends," or "projects" or similar expressions, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Any indication of the merits of a claim does not necessarily mean the claim will prevail at trial or otherwise. Financial performance in one period does not necessarily mean continued or better performance in the future. The Company's actual results in any endeavor may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, which factors or uncertainties may be beyond our ability to foresee or control. Other risk factors include the status of the Company's common stock as a "penny stock" and those listed in other reports posted on The OTC Markets Group, Inc. 

 

LEATT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





















ASSETS















September  30, 2021



December 31, 2020





Unaudited



Audited

Current Assets









  Cash and cash equivalents



$                2,586,671



$              2,967,042

  Short-term investments



58,261



58,257

  Accounts receivable, net



17,164,890



7,173,829

  Inventory, net



14,678,324



9,670,036

  Payments in advance



1,757,165



805,098

  Income tax refunds receivable



-



2,964

  Prepaid expenses and other current assets



4,321,801



2,109,190

    Total current assets



40,567,112



22,786,416











Property and equipment, net 



3,178,888



3,052,276

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



1,539,698



285,932

Deferred tax asset, net



78,700



78,700











Other Assets









  Deposits



33,553



33,699











Total Assets



$              45,397,951



$            26,237,023











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current Liabilities









   Accounts payable and accrued expenses



$              16,421,446



$              8,008,925

   Operating lease liabilities, current



399,314



207,824

   Income taxes payable



2,925,216



1,654,200

   Short term loan, net of finance charges



142,653



677,601

      Total current liabilities



19,888,629



10,548,550











Deferred compensation



300,000



240,000

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion



1,140,384



78,108











Commitments and contingencies



















Stockholders' Equity









   Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 1,120,000 shares









     authorized, 120,000 shares issued and outstanding



3,000



3,000

   Common stock, $.001 par value, 28,000,000 shares









     authorized, 5,471,669 and  5,430,374 shares issued









      and outstanding



130,111



130,111

   Additional paid - in capital



8,393,178



8,338,158

   Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(676,444)



(562,700)

   Retained earnings



16,219,093



7,461,796

      Total stockholders' equity



24,068,938



15,370,365











Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



$              45,397,951



$            26,237,023

 

LEATT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME























Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30



September 30





2021



2020



2021



2020





Unaudited



Unaudited



Unaudited



Unaudited



















Revenues



$ 22,100,827



$ 11,370,946



$ 49,297,861



$ 25,855,950



















Cost of Revenues



12,571,692



6,422,472



27,523,233



14,129,516



















Gross Profit



9,529,135



4,948,474



21,774,628



11,726,434



















Product Royalty Income



58,246



36,016



141,535



40,675



















Operating Expenses

















   Salaries and wages



975,676



784,131



2,813,024



2,251,583

   Commissions and consulting expenses



144,837



157,672



581,485



345,014

   Professional fees 



510,713



181,233



971,969



716,138

   Advertising and marketing



633,915



543,020



1,669,648



1,524,251

   Office lease and expenses



99,314



78,932



273,887



225,132

   Research and development costs



468,922



404,723



1,319,183



1,129,535

   Bad debt expense 



42,197



32,172



56,290



59,092

   General and administrative expenses



691,696



459,993



1,830,055



1,390,236

   Depreciation 



265,777



212,564



744,713



595,365

       Total operating expenses



3,833,047



2,854,440



10,260,254



8,236,346



















Income from Operations



5,754,334



2,130,050



11,655,909



3,530,763



















Other Income

















   Interest and other income



1,413



19,727



1,354



1,621

      Total other income



1,413



19,727



1,354



1,621



















Income Before Income Taxes



5,755,747



2,149,777



11,657,263



3,532,384



















Income Taxes



1,467,936



538,320



2,899,966



883,972



















Net Income Available to Common Shareholders



$   4,287,811



$   1,611,457



$   8,757,297



$   2,648,412



















Net Income per Common Share

















   Basic



$            0.79



$            0.30



$            1.61



$            0.49

   Diluted



$            0.69



$            0.27



$            1.42



$            0.45



















Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding

















   Basic



5,461,933



5,386,723



5,443,780



5,386,723

   Diluted



6,190,748



5,860,428



6,172,596



5,860,428



















Comprehensive Income

















    Net Income



$   4,287,811



$   1,611,457



$   8,757,297



$   2,648,412

    Other comprehensive income, net of $0 income taxes in 2021 and 2020

















       Foreign currency translation 



(146,285)



17,584



(113,744)



(239,806)



















       Total Comprehensive Income



$   4,141,526



$   1,629,041



$   8,643,553



$   2,408,606

 

LEATT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020















2021



2020











Cash flows from operating activities









   Net income 



$  8,757,297



$ 2,648,412

   Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by









     operating activities:









     Depreciation 



744,713



595,365

     Stock-based compensation



55,020



65,942

     Bad debts reserve



32,423



47,639

     Inventory reserve



51,840



(9,002)

     (Gain) Loss on sale of property and equipment



5,767



(25,046)

    (Increase) decrease in: 









       Accounts receivable



(10,023,484)



(2,712,168)

       Inventory



(5,060,128)



1,792,014

       Payments in advance



(952,067)



(457,097)

       Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(2,212,611)



(719,419)

      Income tax refunds receivable



2,964



-

       Deposits



146



(5,949)

    Increase (decrease) in:









       Accounts payable and accrued expenses



8,412,521



582,176

       Income taxes payable 



1,271,016



266,948

       Deferred compensation



60,000



60,000

          Net cash provided by operating activities



1,145,417



2,129,815











Cash flows from investing activities









    Capital expenditures



(892,658)



(697,625)

    Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



-



25,745

    Increase in short-term investments, net



(4)



(16)

          Net cash used in investing activities



(892,662)



(671,896)











Cash flows from financing activities









    Repayment of note payable to bank, net



-



(200,000)

    Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program loan



-



210,732

    Repayments of short-term loan, net



(534,948)



(504,577)

          Net cash used in financing activities



(534,948)



(493,845)











Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents



(98,178)



(168,277)











Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



(380,371)



795,797











Cash and cash  equivalents - beginning of period



2,967,042



2,072,864











Cash and cash equivalents - end of period



$  2,586,671



$ 2,868,661











SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:









  Cash paid for interest



$       21,741



$      26,446

  Cash paid for income taxes



$  1,659,698



$    616,148











  Other noncash investing and financing activities









    Common stock issued for services



$       55,020



$      65,942

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leatt-corp-announces-record-breaking-results-for-third-quarter-2021-301422846.html

SOURCE Leatt Corporation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.