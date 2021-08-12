CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Legacy Partners, a privately held real estate firm that owns, develops, and manages tens of thousands of multifamily communities throughout the United States, has recently announced a nationwide partnership with Flamingo, the One-App Resident Journey platform.
The partnership is set to empower Legacy Partners to provide best-in-class resident engagement and experiences, creating first-class communities that stand out.
"The addition of a trusted partner like Flamingo to Legacy Partner's resident experience toolkit further strengthens our community-building efforts and leadership. It's a big boost to our ability to deliver amazing experiences to our residents, who are at the core of everything we do," said Kim Baker, Legacy Partners' VP of Marketing.
With this partnership, Legacy Partners' properties will be able to produce top-notch resident engagement and experiences in just a few clicks, thanks to Flamingo's all-in-one resident experience platform. Flamingo will also provide Legacy Partner site teams with various tools to boost engagement and maximize the ROI from resident events, including an easy way for residents to RSVP, submit event pictures, and write reviews for each property.
"Our Property Managers do an excellent job of making sure that residents have everything they need to feel at home. We want to provide our site teams with the best tools that save them time and automate repetitive tasks. Flamingo will be a helpful tool for them to rely on to boost engagement," said Kim Baker, Legacy Partners' VP of Marketing. "It's a win for our site staff as well as for our residents."
"Our goal at Flamingo has always been to build stand-out communities. This Resident Engagement and Experience Partnership is a step in the right direction. We're thrilled to collaborate with Legacy Partners and reach the thousands of residents that call their properties home to deliver amazing experiences that make a difference in resident's day-to-day lives," said Jude Chiy, Flamingo's CEO & Founder.
About Legacy Partners
Legacy Partners is a privately held real estate firm that owns, develops, and manages multifamily communities throughout the United States. Since our inception, we have been driven by integrity, dedication, and a passion for perfection while returning exceptional results. Since 1968, we have developed more than 60,000 apartment homes and worked with some of the world's largest financial institutions, life insurance companies, and real estate companies.
About Flamingo
Flamingo is an all-in-one resident engagement and experience platform providing the One-App Resident Journey. Instead of making residents download a million apps, apartments now use Flamingo's One-App Resident Journey to offer everything residents need in one app - resident events, on-demand fitness, rewards, digital resident guide, move-in, communication and more. Over 600 apartments use Flamingo's platform to stand out.
