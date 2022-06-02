Dr. Rozas brings more than 15 years of school leadership and award-winning instructional programming to Legacy Traditional Schools - Texas and joins Legacy as its superintendent during a time of extreme growth and investment into the greater San Antonio region.
SAN ANTONIO, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- (Video) Meet Legacy Traditional Schools - Texas Superintendent Dr. Mechiel Rozas
Legacy Traditional Schools, a network of tuition-free public schools in Texas, Arizona, and Nevada, announces the appointment of its new superintendent, Dr. Mechiel Rozas, effective May 16, 2022.
Dr. Rozas brings more than 15 years of school leadership and award-winning instructional programming to Legacy Traditional Schools - Texas and joins Legacy as its superintendent during a time of extreme growth and investment into the greater San Antonio region.
With an extensive background in early childhood and literacy education, as well as significant work with populations of at-risk and bilingual students, Dr. Rozas' expertise will provide a strong foundation for increasing students' academic performance and providing an enriched student experience across the Legacy network of schools.
"We are very excited to welcome Dr. Mechiel Rozas to the Legacy Traditional Schools," said Legacy Traditional Schools - Texas Board President Patrick Britton. "Dr. Rozas will play a pivotal role in our student's education and will make a positive impact on school culture, academic achievement, and continued growth at our Texas campuses."
A trusted and esteemed school leader, Dr. Rozas played an instrumental role during the expansion of more than 800 public and private early childhood education programs in the Houston region. For more than a decade, Dr. Rozas held principal and program director roles within the Houston Independent School District, where she led her schools to impressive academic gains and earned recognition nationally and internationally for social-emotional development.
Legacy Traditional Schools-Cibolo, the new 87,000 square-foot school located northeast of downtown San Antonio, is Legacy's fifth campus in the Greater San Antonio region. The Cibolo campus will provide tuition-free Kindergarten through eighth grade for 1,410 students, including pre-Kindergarten programs. In addition, the campus will consist of 47 classrooms, offices, a gym, athletic fields, a library, a piano lab, an indoor basketball court and artificial turf field, and a commercial kitchen and cafeteria. In total, the new campus will span over 16 acres.
"I am thrilled at the opportunity to lead Legacy Traditional Schools - Texas amid impressive growth and expansion in the Greater San Antonio, said Rozas. "I have seen first-hand, as a teacher and school leader, the dedicated individuals providing a tremendous learning environment at Legacy Traditional Schools. I am honored to be named Superintendent and continue the tradition of graduating educated, well-rounded students and fine citizens."
The new campus begins instructions in the fall of 2022, and families are invited to learn more and apply now at texas.legacytraditional.org/cibolo.
About Legacy Traditional Schools
Legacy Traditional Schools believes there is no limit to what a student can achieve with a great education. Our non-profit network of tuition-free, A-rated public charter schools was founded on this principle, and it underlies our mission to educate lifelong learners and develop engaged citizens. Every Legacy Traditional School features a rigorous, well-rounded curriculum that emphasizes all areas of academic study, including the arts, physical education, and extensive athletics and extracurricular activities. In 2021-2022, we are educating more than 25,000 students across 28 campuses in Arizona (Greater Phoenix, Tucson, Maricopa and Casa Grande), Nevada (North Las Vegas, Southwest Las Vegas and Henderson), and Texas (Greater San Antonio). Learn more at http://www.legacytraditional.org.
