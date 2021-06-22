REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Legion the pioneer in AI-powered workforce management, today announced it has appointed Jervis Williams as Chief Financial Officer and Dave Carter as Chief Revenue Officer. Both are new roles within the company, which recently announced its $50M Series C investment round.
Williams brings a wealth of experience in finance and has worked with tech companies of all sizes. Before joining Legion, he served as CFO of Metawave Corporation, where he led finance and human resources. Previously, he also founded a consulting practice where he provided CFO consulting services to Seed Series and Series A startups.
"It is an exciting time to be joining Legion, which has seen such impressive growth during a challenging time for businesses," said Williams. "I'm looking forward to leveraging my experience in driving growth for startups and larger tech companies to help Legion continue its momentum and build on the great work it is already doing."
Carter, who has more than 30 years of sales experience, joins Legion from SmartRecruiters, where he served as president and led all customer-facing teams, including Sales, Alliances, Customer Success, Professional Services and Customer Support. The company experienced unprecedented revenue growth under his leadership, including three consecutive record sales years. Prior to SmartRecruiters, Carter was Chief Sales Officer at Cornerstone onDemand, where he helped them grow from $10m to $500M and complete a successful IPO.
"Legion is really on the precipice of something special, with an innovative solution that is disrupting a market formerly dominated by outdated legacy solutions," said Carter. "I am excited to play a part in its continued growth and innovation in the market."
Legion is experiencing immense growth, with two investment rounds and 391% year-over-year revenue growth. As a result, the company is prioritizing hiring to ensure it has the right talent to build on its momentum and keep up with surging demand. The company has increased employment by 116% since June 2020.
"Both Jervis and Dave have amazing track records, so it's great to have them join the team at such an exciting time for Legion," said Sanish Mondkar, CEO, Legion. "I'm extremely proud of the company we've built. Legion WFM is delivering transformational value by enabling companies to optimize their labor efficiency and employee engagement simultaneously. We're excited to build on our momentum and continue reshaping the workforce management industry."
To learn more about Legion and explore career opportunities, visit https://legion.co.
About Legion
Legion Technologies is the global leader in AI-powered workforce management (WFM). The Legion platform optimizes labor efficiency and employee engagement simultaneously – at scale – enabling companies to significantly reduce labor costs, cut scheduling time in half, and achieve 95% employee engagement. Legion has been recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor and included on JMP Securities' Hot 100 List of the Best Privately Held Software Companies. The company is backed by Norwest Venture Partners, Stripes, First Round Capital, XYZ Ventures, Webb Investment Network, Workday Ventures, and NTT DOCOMO Ventures. For more information, visit https://legion.co.
Media Contact
Sara Ajemian, SourceCode Communications for Legion, +1 4152692606, marketing@legion.co
Julie Seymour, Legion Technologies, julies@legion.co
SOURCE Legion Technologies