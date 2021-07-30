RESTON, Va., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per outstanding share of common stock of Leidos Holdings, Inc., a $0.02 increase compared to the prior quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share. The cash dividend is payable on September 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 15, 2021.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 40,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $12.30 billion for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Media contact:

Melissa Lee Dueñas  

(571) 526-6850

Duenasml@leidos.com  

Investor Relations:

Stuart Davis

(571) 526-6124

ir@leidos.com 

