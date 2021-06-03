RESTON, Va., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE 500® science and technology company, will participate in the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference webcast.

Chris Cage, Corporate Controller and incoming Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a question and answer "fireside chat" on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 4:40 p.m. ET.  

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Leidos Investor Relations website at http://ir.leidos.com.  A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation at the same link listed above for 90 days afterward.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 40,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $12.30 billion for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

