ATLANTA, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leif Boyd has built his resume and reputation by helping organizations through his advanced strategic planning, change management, and leveraging both his experience and market knowledge to maximize the bottom-line results.
"We are excited to have someone of Leif's caliber join AmeriSave to lead our traditional distributed retail operations. We know that with his expertise and leadership, our retail division will grow to be a significant force in the industry," said president and COO, Mike Berte.
AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation, operating in 49 states and D.C., is one of the largest privately-held mortgage lenders in the country. AmeriSave has funded a record $23 billion in volume, compared to January - June 2020 of $6.7 billion in volume.
The national mortgage lender has experienced a 238% increase in refinanced borrowers and a 906% increase in purchase borrowers financed. AmeriSave funded more customer purchase transitions in the second quarter of 2021 than all of 2020.
"The success that AmeriSave has experienced this year has been remarkable. Adaptability and innovation are second nature to us and without them, our team would not have reached these achievements," said Berte.
AmeriSave continues to adapt to meet the needs of consumers, providing them with more saving opportunities when it comes to investing in a home. "I am extremely excited and I'm very humbled to be a part of this incredible organization," said Boyd.
About AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation
Founded in 2002, AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation is a leading mortgage lender best known for pioneering the first truly digital mortgage experience to borrowers. With six major loan centers located across the U.S., AmeriSave is a direct-to-consumer lender, licensed in 49 states and D.C., FNMA, FHLMC, GNMA approved. For more information, visit amerisave.com. NMLS ID #1168.
