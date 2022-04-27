LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. LendingClub Bank is the leading digital marketplace bank in the U.S.

 By LendingClub Corporation

Delivers Record Revenue and Net Income 

Revenue More than Doubles and Net Income Increases Over $85 million Year-over-Year

Raises 2022 Outlook

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America's leading digital marketplace bank, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022

"We grew our member base beyond four million to serve more everyday Americans who are looking to refinance out of higher cost credit card debt, save more of what they earn and find a better way to bank," said Scott Sanborn, LendingClub's CEO. "With another quarter of record results, we are clearly demonstrating the power of our loyal customers, significant data advantage and differentiated marketplace bank model. We believe we are well positioned to execute on our strategy and outperform the competition while helping our members effectively navigate the ever changing economic landscape."

Record First Quarter 2022 Results

  • Revenue of $289.5 million grew 174% year-over-year, outpacing originations growth of 117%.
    • Recurring stream of net interest income grew 20% sequentially to $99.7 million and increased 439% year-over-year.
      • LendingClub Bank's net interest margin increased sequentially to 8.6% from 8.3% and was up from 3.3% a year earlier, primarily reflecting growth in personal loans which generate a higher yield.
      • Total loans held for investment (excluding PPP) grew 23% from December 31, 2021 and 116% from March 31, 2021.
    •  Marketplace revenue of $180.0 million grew 6% sequentially and 120% year-over-year, reflecting growth in marketplace originations and strong platform investor demand.
  • Deposits of $4.0 billion were up 27% from December 31, 2021 and 68% from March 31, 2021, supporting growth in loans held for investment.
  • Provision for credit losses was $52.5 million, reflecting 23% growth in loans held for investment (excluding PPP) from December 31, 2021. Credit quality of our retained portfolio remained strong given the credit profile of our borrowers with an average FICO of 727.
  • Net income of $40.8 million rose 40% sequentially and by $87.9 million year-over-year.
  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.39 was up 44% sequentially and compared to a loss of $0.49 per share in the first quarter of 2021. The improvement in diluted earnings per share reflected increased revenue and greater operating efficiency.
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision income of $98.3 million increased 33% sequentially and by $126.8 million from the first quarter of 2021, consistent with revenue growth and operating efficiency which drove earnings growth for the same periods.


Three Months Ended



($ in millions)

March 31,

2022



December 31,

2021



March 31,

2021



Total net revenue

$              289.5



$                262.2



$              105.8



Non-interest expense

191.2



188.2



134.3



Pre-tax, pre-provision income (loss)

98.3



74.0



(28.5)



Provision for credit losses

52.5



45.1



21.5



Income tax benefit (expense)

(5.0)



0.2



2.8



Consolidated net income (loss)

$                 40.8



$                  29.1



$               (47.1)



Diluted EPS

$                 0.39



$                  0.27



$               (0.49)



 

Financial Outlook







(millions)

Second Quarter

2022

Full Year

2022

Versus Prior Full Year 2022

Guidance



Total revenue

$295M to $305M

$1.15B to $1.25B

 +$50M



Consolidated net income

$40M to $45M

$145M to $165M

 +$15M



 

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. LendingClub Bank is the leading digital marketplace bank in the U.S., where members can access a broad range of financial products and services designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Based on more than 150 billion cells of data and over $70 billion in loans, our artificial intelligence-driven credit decisioning and machine-learning models are used across the customer lifecycle to expand seamless access to credit for our members, while generating compelling risk-adjusted returns for our loan investors. Since 2007, more than 4 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals. For more information about LendingClub, visit https://www.lendingclub.com.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The LendingClub first quarter 2022 webcast and teleconference is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. A live webcast of the call will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com under the Filings & Financials menu in Quarterly Results. To access the call, please dial +1 (844) 200-6205, or outside the U.S. +1 (929) 526-1599, with Access Code 007261, ten minutes prior to 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). An audio archive of the call will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com. An audio replay will also be available 1 hour after the end of the call until May 4, 2022, by calling +1 (866) 813-9403 or outside the U.S. +44 (204) 525-0658, with Access Code 997383. LendingClub has used, and intends to use, its investor relations website, blog (http://blog.lendingclub.com), Twitter handle (@LendingClub) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/LendingClubTeam) as a means of disclosing material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements above, including statements regarding our competitive advantages, macroeconomic outlook, anticipated future performance and financial results, are "forward-looking statements." The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements include: our ability to continue to attract and retain new and existing customers; competition; overall economic conditions; the regulatory environment; demand for the types of loans facilitated by us; default rates and those factors set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

 

 

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)

(Unaudited)



The information in the following tables is presented for the consolidated LendingClub Corporation, unless specifically noted for LendingClub Bank, the company's wholly-owned subsidiary:





As of and for the three months ended



% Change



March 31,

2022



December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021



June 30,

2021



March 31,

2021



Q/Q



Y/Y

Operating Highlights:

Non-interest income

$   189,857



$     179,111



$      180,878



$   158,476



$     87,334



6 %



117 %

Net interest income

99,680



83,132



65,288



45,905



18,506



20 %



439 %

Total net revenue

289,537



262,243



246,166



204,381



105,840



10 %



174 %

Non-interest expense

191,204



188,220



178,775



160,139



134,252



2 %



42 %

Pre-tax, pre-provision income (loss)

98,333



74,023



67,391



44,242



(28,412)



33 %



N/M

Provision for credit losses

52,509



45,149



37,524



34,634



21,493



16 %



144 %

Income tax benefit (expense)

(4,988)



234



(2,682)



(237)



2,821



N/M



N/M

Consolidated net income (loss)

$     40,836



$       29,108



$        27,185



$       9,371



$    (47,084)



40 %



N/M





























Basic EPS – common stockholders

$         0.40



$           0.29



$            0.27



$         0.10



$        (0.49)



38 %



N/M

Diluted EPS – common stockholders

$         0.39



$           0.27



$            0.26



$         0.09



$        (0.49)



44 %



N/M





























LendingClub Bank Performance Metrics:

Net interest margin

8.6 %



8.3 %



7.1 %



5.5 %



3.3 %









Efficiency ratio (1)

63.6 %



69.5 %



67.5 %



69.0 %



104.8 %









Return on average equity (ROE)

22.5 %



21.7 %



26.5 %



34.7 %



N/A









Return on average total assets (ROA)

3.1 %



3.1 %



3.7 %



4.7 %



N/A





































LendingClub Bank Capital Ratios:

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

16.0 %



16.7 %



18.0 %



18.7 %



20.9 %









Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

13.2 %



14.3 %



14.1 %



13.5 %



12.9 %





































Consolidated LendingClub Corporation Performance Metrics:

Net interest margin

8.3 %



7.6 %



6.3 %



4.7 %



1.8 %









Efficiency ratio (1)

66.0 %



71.8 %



72.6 %



78.4 %



126.8 %









Return on average equity (ROE)

18.7 %



14.1 %



13.8 %



5.0 %



N/A









Return on average total assets (ROA)

3.1 %



2.4 %



2.4 %



0.8 %



N/A









Marketing expense as a % of loan originations

1.7 %



1.7 %



1.6 %



1.3 %



1.3 %





































Loan originations (in millions) (2):



























Total loan originations

$       3,217



$         3,069



$          3,107



$       2,722



$       1,483



5 %



117 %

Marketplace loans

$       2,360



$         2,308



$          2,471



$       2,182



$       1,139



2 %



107 %

Loan originations held for investment

$          856



$            761



$             636



$          541



$          344



12 %



149 %

Loan originations held for investment as a % of total loan originations

27 %



25 %



20 %



20 %



23 %





































Servicing portfolio AUM (in millions) (3)

$     13,341



$       12,463



$        11,592



$     10,741



$     10,271



7 %



30 %





























Balance Sheet Data:

Loans and leases held for investment, net, excluding PPP loans

$ 3,049,325



$  2,486,440



$   2,235,698



$  1,791,492



$  1,414,900



23 %



116 %

PPP loans

$    184,986



$     268,297



$      367,558



$     507,553



$     664,400



(31) %



(72) %

Total loans and leases held for investment, net

$ 3,234,311



$  2,754,737



$   2,603,256



$  2,299,045



$  2,079,300



17 %



56 %

Total assets

$ 5,574,425



$  4,900,319



$   4,750,760



$  4,370,101



$  4,491,089



14 %



24 %

Total deposits

$ 3,977,477



$  3,135,788



$   2,838,719



$  2,539,704



$  2,373,437



27 %



68 %

Total liabilities

$ 4,686,991



$  4,050,077



$   3,945,970



$  3,607,742



$  3,757,954



16 %



25 %

Total equity

$    887,434



$     850,242



$      804,790



$     762,359



$     733,135



4 %



21 %





























Allowance Ratios:

Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases held for investment

5.5 %



5.0 %



3.9 %



3.0 %



1.7 %









Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases held for investment, excluding PPP loans

5.8 %



5.5 %



4.5 %



3.8 %



2.5 %









Allowance for loan and lease losses to consumer loans and leases held for investment

6.6 %



6.4 %



5.2 %



4.3 %



2.3 %









Allowance for loan and lease losses to commercial loans and leases held for investment

1.8 %



1.8 %



1.6 %



1.5 %



1.3 %









Allowance for loan and lease losses to commercial loans and leases held for investment, excluding PPP loans

2.3 %



2.6 %



2.6 %



2.8 %



1.7 %













N/M – Not meaningful

N/A – Not applicable

(1)

Calculated as the ratio of non-interest expense to total net revenue.

(2)

Includes unsecured personal loans, auto loans, and education and patient finance loans only.

(3) 

Loans serviced on our platform, which includes unsecured personal loans, auto loans and education and patient finance loans serviced for others and retained for investment by the Company.

 

 

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT

(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)

(Unaudited)

 





March 31,

2022



December 31,

2021

Unsecured personal

$            2,358,792



$            1,804,578

Residential mortgages

169,117



151,362

Secured consumer

93,600



65,976

Total consumer loans held for investment

2,621,509



2,021,916

Equipment finance (1)

143,780



149,155

Commercial real estate

313,710



310,399

Commercial and industrial (2)

343,297



417,656

Total commercial loans and leases held for investment

800,787



877,210

Total loans and leases held for investment

3,422,296



2,899,126

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(187,985)



(144,389)

Loans and leases held for investment, net

$            3,234,311



$            2,754,737





(1)

Comprised of sales-type leases for equipment.

(2)  

Includes $185.0 million and $268.3 million of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Such loans are guaranteed by the Small Business Association and, therefore, the Company determined no allowance for expected credit losses is required on these loans.

 

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES

(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31, 2022



December 31, 2021



Consumer



Commercial



Total



Consumer



Commercial



Total

Allowance for loan and lease losses, beginning of period

$     128,812



$          15,577



$ 144,389



$       88,631



$          16,105



$ 104,736

Credit loss expense for loans and leases held for investment

53,718



(1,490)



52,228



45,595



(306)



45,289

Charge-offs

(9,017)



(72)



(9,089)



(5,557)



(313)



(5,870)

Recoveries

344



113



457



143



91



234

Allowance for loan and lease losses, end of period

$     173,857



$          14,128



$ 187,985



$     128,812



$          15,577



$ 144,389

 

 

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

 





Three Months Ended



Change (%)



March 31,

2022



December 31,

2021



March 31,

2021



Q1 2022

vs

Q1 2021



Q1 2022

vs

Q4 2021

Non-interest income:



















Marketplace revenue (1)

$          179,966



$          170,562



$            81,727



120 %



6 %

Other non-interest income

9,891



8,549



5,607



76 %



16 %

Total non-interest income

189,857



179,111



87,334



117 %



6 %





















Interest income:



















Interest on loans held for sale

7,450



7,153



5,157



44 %



4 %

Interest and fees on loans and leases held for investment

91,442



76,964



15,301



N/M



19 %

Interest on retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value

6,969



9,236



20,262



(66) %



(25) %

Interest on other loans held for investment at fair value

593



762



1,479



(60) %



(22) %

Interest on securities available for sale

4,511



3,071



2,235



102 %



47 %

Other interest income

688



469



156



N/M



47 %

Total interest income

111,653



97,655



44,590



150 %



14 %





















Interest expense:



















Interest on deposits

3,438



2,616



1,014



239 %



31 %

Interest on short-term borrowings

435



561



1,264



(66) %



(22) %

Interest on retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings

6,969



9,236



20,262



(66) %



(25) %

Interest on Structured Program borrowings

764



1,642



3,208



(76) %



(53) %

Interest on other long-term debt

367



468



336



9 %



(22) %

Total interest expense

11,973



14,523



26,084



(54) %



(18) %





















Net interest income

99,680



83,132



18,506



N/M



20 %





















Total net revenue

289,537



262,243



105,840



174 %



10 %





















Provision for credit losses

52,509



45,149



21,493



144 %



16 %





















Non-interest expense:



















Compensation and benefits

81,610



78,741



64,420



27 %



4 %

Marketing

55,080



50,708



19,545



182 %



9 %

Equipment and software

11,046



12,019



7,893



40 %



(8) %

Occupancy

6,019



4,706



6,900



(13) %



28 %

Depreciation and amortization

11,039



10,462



11,766



(6) %



6 %

Professional services

12,406



12,699



11,603



7 %



(2) %

Other non-interest expense

14,004



18,885



12,125



15 %



(26) %

Total non-interest expense

191,204



188,220



134,252



42 %



2 %





















Income before income tax benefit (expense)

45,824



28,874



(49,905)



N/M



59 %

Income tax benefit (expense)

(4,988)



234



2,821



N/M



N/M

Consolidated net income (loss)

$            40,836



$            29,108



$           (47,084)



N/M



40 %





















Basic EPS – common stockholders

$                 0.40



$                 0.29



$               (0.49)









Diluted EPS – common stockholders

$                 0.39



$                 0.27



$               (0.49)









Weighted-average common shares – Basic

101,493,561



100,320,691



92,666,169









Weighted-average common shares – Diluted

105,052,904



108,096,823



92,666,169











N/M – Not meaningful

(1) 

Marketplace revenue consists of the following:







Three Months Ended



Change (%)



March 31,

2022



December 31,

2021



March 31,

2021



Q1 2022

vs

Q1 2021



Q1 2022

vs

Q4 2021

Origination fees

$         122,093



$         118,353



$           55,559



120 %



3 %

Servicing fees

18,514



20,940



23,166



(20) %



(12) %

Gain on sales of loans

24,110



20,569



8,323



190 %



17 %

Net fair value adjustments

15,249



10,700



(5,321)



N/M



43 %

Total marketplace revenue

$         179,966



$         170,562



$           81,727



120 %



6 %

 

 

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three months ended March 31, 2022



LendingClub

Bank



LendingClub

Corporation

(Parent only)



Intercompany

Eliminations



Total

Non-interest income:















Marketplace revenue

$              164,835



$                 15,131



$                         —



$              179,966

Other non-interest income

19,498



4,223



(13,830)



9,891

Total non-interest income

184,333



19,354



(13,830)



189,857

















Interest income:















Interest income

99,823



11,830





111,653

Interest expense

(3,644)



(8,329)





(11,973)

Net interest income

96,179



3,501





99,680

















Total net revenue

280,512



22,855



(13,830)



289,537

















Provision for credit losses

(52,509)







(52,509)

Non-interest expense

(178,459)



(26,575)



13,830



(191,204)

Income (Loss) before income tax benefit (expense)

49,544



(3,720)





45,824

Income tax benefit (expense)

(12,355)



17,727



(10,360)



(4,988)

Consolidated net income

$                 37,189



$                 14,007



$               (10,360)



$                 40,836





Three Months Ended December 31, 2021



LendingClub

Bank



LendingClub

Corporation

(Parent only)



Intercompany

Eliminations



Total

Non-interest income:















Marketplace revenue

$              146,936



$                 23,626



$                         —



$              170,562

Other non-interest income

21,520



4,199



(17,170)



8,549

Total non-interest income

168,456



27,825



(17,170)



179,111

















Interest income:















Interest income

83,310



14,345





97,655

Interest expense

(2,923)



(11,600)





(14,523)

Net interest income

80,387



2,745





83,132

















Total net revenue

248,843



30,570



(17,170)



262,243

















Reversal of (Provision for) credit losses

(45,244)



95





(45,149)

Non-interest expense

(173,017)



(32,373)



17,170



(188,220)

Income (Loss) before income tax benefit

30,582



(1,708)





28,874

Income tax benefit

1,305



20,192



(21,263)



234

Consolidated net income

$                 31,887



$                 18,484



$               (21,263)



$                 29,108





Three Months Ended March 31, 2021



LendingClub

Bank



LendingClub

Corporation

(Parent only)



Intercompany

Eliminations



Total

Non-interest income:















Marketplace revenue

$                 36,062



$                 45,665



$                         —



$                 81,727

Other non-interest income

19,700



4,098



(18,191)



5,607

Total non-interest income

55,762



49,763



(18,191)



87,334

















Interest income:















Interest income

17,498



27,092





44,590

Interest expense

(1,247)



(24,837)





(26,084)

Net interest income

16,251



2,255





18,506

















Total net revenue

72,013



52,018



(18,191)



105,840

















Reversal of (Provision for) credit losses

(23,963)



2,470





(21,493)

Non-interest expense

(75,499)



(76,944)



18,191



(134,252)

Loss before income tax benefit

(27,449)



(22,456)





(49,905)

Income tax benefit

23



2,292



506



2,821

Consolidated net loss

$               (27,426)



$               (20,164)



$                       506



$               (47,084)

 

LENDINGCLUB BANK

NET INTEREST INCOME

(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)

(Unaudited)





LendingClub Bank



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021



Two Months Ended

March 31, 2021



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense



Average

Yield/

Rate



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense



Average

Yield/

Rate



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense



Average

Yield/

Rate

Interest-earning assets (1)



































Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and other

$    829,707



$       683



0.33 %



$    651,003



$       468



0.29 %



$    737,555



$       138



0.11 %

Securities available for sale at fair value

274,089



1,276



1.86 %



200,091



680



1.36 %



232,001



444



1.15 %

Loans held for sale

228,529



6,422



11.24 %



122,007



5,199



17.04 %



64,720



1,615



14.97 %

Loans and leases held for investment:



































Unsecured personal loans

2,060,323



78,376



15.22 %



1,542,285



60,383



15.66 %



146,925



3,392



13.85 %

Secured consumer loans

232,235



2,275



3.92 %



436,260



4,029



3.69 %



521,399



3,215



3.70 %

Commercial loans and leases

620,660



7,588



4.89 %



619,648



8,663



5.59 %



605,495



5,119



5.07 %

PPP loans

222,517



3,203



5.76 %



325,133



3,888



4.78 %



621,292



3,575



3.45 %

Loans and leases held for investment

3,135,735



91,442



11.66 %



2,923,326



76,963



10.53 %



1,895,111



15,301



4.84 %

Total interest-earning assets

4,468,060



99,823



8.94 %



3,896,427



83,310



8.55 %



2,929,387



17,498



3.58 %





































Cash and due from banks

46,117











23,362











42,683









Allowance for loan and lease losses

(163,631)











(125,120)











(30,357)









Other non-interest earning assets

390,066











326,402











187,785









Total assets

$ 4,740,612











$ 4,121,071











$ 3,129,498













































Interest-bearing liabilities



































Interest-bearing deposits



































Checking and money market accounts

$ 2,240,450



$    1,724



0.31 %



$ 2,146,687



$    1,716



0.32 %



$ 1,735,274



$       913



0.33 %

Savings accounts and certificates of deposit

1,071,133



1,714



0.65 %



580,361



900



0.62 %



323,800



101



0.19 %

Interest-bearing deposits

3,311,583



3,438



0.42 %



2,727,048



2,616



0.38 %



2,059,074



1,014



0.30 %

Short-term borrowings

165





— %



282





— %



1,829



0.3



0.09 %

Advances from PPPLF

234,872



206



0.35 %



342,335



307



0.36 %



405,989



233



0.35 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,546,620



3,644



0.42 %



3,069,665



2,923



0.38 %



2,469,726



1,247



0.31 %





































Non-interest bearing deposits

300,218











283,066











156,034









Other liabilities

232,018











179,752











68,510









Total liabilities

$ 4,078,856











$ 3,532,483











$ 2,694,270









Total equity

$    661,756











$    588,588











$    435,228









Total liabilities and equity

$ 4,740,612











$ 4,121,071











$ 3,129,498













































Interest rate spread









8.52 %











8.17 %











3.27 %





































Net interest income and net interest margin





$  96,179



8.61 %







$  80,387



8.25 %







$  16,251



3.33 %





(1)

 Nonaccrual loans and any related income are included in their respective loan categories.

 

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

NET INTEREST INCOME (Continued)

(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)

(Unaudited)





Consolidated LendingClub Corporation (1)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense



Average

Yield/

Rate



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense



Average

Yield/

Rate



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense



Average

Yield/

Rate

Interest-earning assets (2)



































Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and other

$    892,921



$       688



0.31 %



$    710,472



$        469



0.26 %



$    918,148



$       156



0.10 %

Securities available for sale at fair value

325,155



4,511



5.55 %



265,140



3,071



4.63 %



362,621



2,235



2.71 %

Loans held for sale

255,139



7,450



11.68 %



184,708



7,153



15.49 %



198,592



5,157



12.01 %

Loans and leases held for investment:



































Unsecured personal loans

2,060,323



78,376



15.22 %



1,542,285



60,384



15.66 %



146,925



3,392



13.85 %

Secured consumer loans

232,235



2,275



3.92 %



436,260



4,029



3.69 %



521,399



3,215



3.70 %

Commercial loans and leases

620,660



7,588



4.89 %



619,648



8,663



5.59 %



605,495



5,119



5.07 %

PPP loans

222,517



3,203



5.76 %



325,133



3,888



4.78 %



621,292



3,575



3.45 %

Loans and leases held for investment

3,135,735



91,442



11.66 %



2,923,326



76,964



10.53 %



1,895,111



15,301



4.84 %

Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value

198,813



6,969



14.02 %



262,548



9,236



14.07 %



574,158



20,262



14.12 %

Other loans held for investment at fair value

18,523



593



12.80 %



24,184



762



12.60 %



46,212



1,479



12.80 %

Total interest-earning assets

4,826,286



111,653



9.25 %



4,370,378



97,655



8.94 %



3,994,842



44,590



5.34 %





































Cash and due from banks and restricted cash

92,683











73,258











137,216









Allowance for loan and lease losses

(163,631)











(125,120)











(30,357)









Other non-interest earning assets

486,363











465,010











326,040









Total assets

$ 5,241,701











$ 4,783,526











$ 4,427,741













































Interest-bearing liabilities



































Interest-bearing deposits:



































Checking and money market accounts

$ 2,240,450



$    1,724



0.31 %



$ 2,146,687



$     1,716



0.32 %



$ 1,735,274



$       913



0.33 %

Savings accounts and certificates of deposit

1,071,133



1,714



0.64 %



580,361



900



0.62 %



323,800



101



0.19 %

Interest-bearing deposits

3,311,583



3,438



0.42 %



2,727,048



2,616



0.38 %



2,059,074



1,014



0.30 %

Short-term borrowings

20,371



435



8.56 %



36,823



561



6.08 %



98,818



1,264



5.12 %

Advances from PPPLF

234,872



206



0.35 %



342,335



307



0.36 %



405,989



233



0.35 %

Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings

198,813



6,969



14.02 %



262,548



9,236



14.07 %



574,192



20,262



14.12 %

Structured Program borrowings

42,026



764



7.29 %



77,354



1,642



8.49 %



143,045



3,208



8.97 %

Other long-term debt

15,421



161



4.19 %



15,514



161



4.15 %



18,605



103



2.21 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,823,086



11,973



1.25 %



3,461,622



14,523



1.68 %



3,299,723



26,084



3.24 %





































Non-interest bearing deposits

227,337











211,692











119,272









Other liabilities

319,241











282,339











286,907









Total liabilities

$ 4,369,664











$ 3,955,653











$ 3,705,902













































Total equity

$    872,037











$    827,873











$    721,839









Total liabilities and equity

$ 5,241,701











$ 4,783,526











$ 4,427,741













































Interest rate spread









8.00 %











7.26 %











2.11 %





































Net interest income and net interest margin





$  99,680



8.26 %







$   83,132



7.61 %







$  18,506



2.67 %





(1) 

Consolidated presentation reflects intercompany eliminations.

(2) 

Nonaccrual loans and any related income are included in their respective loan categories.

 

 

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)





March 31,

2022



December 31,

2021

Assets







Cash and due from banks

$                30,986



$            35,670

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

1,022,239



651,456

Total cash and cash equivalents

1,053,225



687,126

Restricted cash

60,507



76,460

Securities available for sale at fair value (includes $402,944 and $256,170 at amortized cost, respectively)

390,317



263,530

Loans held for sale (includes $156,730 and $142,370 at fair value, respectively)

156,730



391,248

Loans and leases held for investment

3,422,296



2,899,126

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(187,985)



(144,389)

Loans and leases held for investment, net

3,234,311



2,754,737

Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value

168,906



229,719

Other loans held for investment at fair value

15,384



21,240

Property, equipment and software, net

111,503



97,996

Goodwill

75,717



75,717

Other assets

307,825



302,546

Total assets

$          5,574,425



$      4,900,319

Liabilities and Equity







Deposits:







Interest-bearing

$          3,715,847



$      2,919,203

Noninterest-bearing

261,630



216,585

Total deposits

3,977,477



3,135,788

Short-term borrowings

13,188



27,780

Advances from Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF)

193,371



271,933

Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings at fair value

168,906



229,719

Payable on Structured Program borrowings

20,347



65,451

Other long-term debt

15,388



15,455

Other liabilities

298,314



303,951

Total liabilities

4,686,991



4,050,077

Equity







Series A Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,200,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding



Common stock, $0.01 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 102,194,037 and 101,043,924 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

1,022



1,010

Additional paid-in capital (1)

1,576,147



1,609,820

Accumulated deficit (1)

(676,594)



(767,634)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(13,141)



7,046

Total equity

887,434



850,242

Total liabilities and equity

$          5,574,425



$      4,900,319





(1)

As a result of the adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2020-06, reflects a reclassification in the first quarter of 2021 from Accumulated Deficit to Additional Paid-in Capital of the $50.2 million deemed dividend that was recorded in the first quarter of 2020 related to the convertible Series A preferred stock.

 

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS BY SEGMENT

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)





LendingClub

Bank



LendingClub

Corporation

(Parent only)



Intercompany

Eliminations



Total



March 31,

2022



December 31,

2021



March 31, 2

022



December 31,

2021



March 31,

2022



December 31,

2021



March 31,

2022



December 31,

2021

Assets































Total cash and cash equivalents

$     1,014,464



$       659,919



$        119,711



$         88,268



$         (80,950)



$        (61,061)



$     1,053,225



$       687,126

Restricted cash





64,165



76,540



(3,658)



(80)



60,507



76,460

Securities available for sale at fair value

345,964



205,730



44,353



57,800







390,317



263,530

Loans held for sale

145,117



335,449



11,613



55,799







156,730



391,248

Loans and leases held for investment, net

3,234,311



2,754,737











3,234,311



2,754,737

Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value





168,906



229,719







168,906



229,719

Other loans held for investment at fair value





15,384



21,240







15,384



21,240

Property, equipment and software, net

57,482



36,424



54,021



61,572







111,503



97,996

Investment in subsidiary





591,051



557,577



(591,051)



(557,577)





Goodwill

75,717



75,717











75,717



75,717

Other assets

292,043



254,075



149,099



168,042



(133,317)



(119,571)



307,825



302,546

Total assets

5,165,098



4,322,051



1,218,303



1,316,557



(808,976)



(738,289)



5,574,425



4,900,319

Liabilities and Equity































Total deposits

4,062,084



3,196,929







(84,607)



(61,141)



3,977,477



3,135,788

Short-term borrowings

164



165



13,024



27,615







13,188



27,780

Advances from PPPLF

193,371



271,933











193,371



271,933

Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings at fair value





168,906



229,719







168,906



229,719

Payable on Structured Program borrowings





20,347



65,451







20,347



65,451

Other long-term debt





15,388



15,455







15,388



15,455

Other liabilities

218,365



218,775



143,701



150,727



(63,752)



(65,551)



298,314



303,951

Total liabilities

4,473,984



3,687,802



361,366



488,967



(148,359)



(126,692)



4,686,991



4,050,077

Total equity

691,114



634,249



856,937



827,590



(660,617)



(611,597)



887,434



850,242

Total liabilities and equity

$     5,165,098



$     4,322,051



$     1,218,303



$     1,316,557



$       (808,976)



$      (738,289)



$     5,574,425



$     4,900,319

 

