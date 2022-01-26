LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. LendingClub Bank is the leading digital marketplace bank in the U.S.

 By LendingClub Corporation

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America's leading digital marketplace bank, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

"We have closed out a transformative year at LC by delivering the growth, innovation, and efficiency of a fintech along with the funding advantages, revenue diversity, and regulatory clarity of a bank," said Scott Sanborn, LendingClub's CEO. "We expect our transformed business model and data and membership advantages to help drive more than $100 million in incremental earnings in 2022 as we continue to evolve our member-focused business into a multi-product, digital marketplace bank."

Record Full Year 2021 Results Driven by Return to Growth, Transformed Business Economics and Increased Operational Efficiency

  • Revenue of $818.6 million, up 157% compared to 2020, with marketplace revenue 136% higher and the new recurring stream of net interest income 259% higher year-over-year.
  • Achieved GAAP profitability during 2021, with net income of $18.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to a net loss of $187.5 million in 2020.
  • Results driven by initiatives undertaken in 2021 and in prior years to improve efficiency, as well as the transformational business model changes with the bank acquisition, both of which position LendingClub well to generate continued strong revenue and earnings growth.
  • Key achievements for the year include acquiring and integrating the bank, consolidating the personal, auto refinance and purchase finance loans onto one origination platform, and accelerating membership acquisition.

Record Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Exceed Expectations

  • Revenue of $262.2 million, with sequential growth of 7% outpacing growth in originations.
    • New recurring stream of net interest income grew 27% sequentially to $83.1 million, as the bank's loan portfolio (excluding PPP loans and including $248.9 million of yacht loans transferred to held for sale) grew 22% from September 30, 2021.
    • Marketplace revenue of $170.6 million declined 2% sequentially, primarily reflecting a reduction in loans sold through the marketplace as loan retention increased from 20% in the third quarter of 2021 to 25% of total originations in the fourth quarter of 2021, driving 43% growth in the personal loan portfolio retained on the balance sheet at period end.
    • Deposits grew 10% sequentially to $3.1 billion, in line with growth in our loans held for investment.
  • Net income of $29.1 million, up 7% sequentially, and diluted earnings per share of $0.27 as strong revenue growth exceeded the impact of investments in loan retention, marketing and technology.
  • Net income was negatively impacted by $56.6 million of notable items: $39.5 million of Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) provisioning, less net charge-offs, and $17.1 million of net revenue deferrals both driven by strong retained loan growth. These items reduced our earnings per share by $0.53 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

 



Three Months Ended  



Year Ended

($ in millions)

December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021



December 31,

2020



December 31,

2021



December 31,

2020

Loan originations(1)

$

3,069.1



$

3,106.7



$

912.0



$

10,381.3



$

4,343.4

Total revenue

$

262.2



$

246.2



$

75.9



$

818.6



$

318.1

Consolidated net income (loss)

$

29.1



$

27.2



$

(26.7)



$

18.6



$

(187.5)

(1)

Includes unsecured personal loans, auto loans, and education and patient finance loans only.

 

Financial Outlook



(millions)

First Quarter

2022

Full Year

2022

Total revenue

$255M to $265M

$1.1B to $1.2B

Consolidated net income

$25M to $30M

$130M to $150M

 

Notable Items Impacting Fourth Quarter 2021 Consolidated Net Income



(millions)

Consolidated Net

Income Impact(1)

Per

Diluted Share

Impact

Commentary

Revenue deferrals, net of amortization

$(17.1)

$0.16

Origination fee and cost deferrals, net of interest income amortization during the period

Provision for credit losses, less net charge-offs

$(39.5)

$0.37

Primarily for consumer loans originated and retained in the quarter

Total

$(56.6)

$0.53



(1) 

Amounts presented net of tax.

About LendingClub

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)

(Unaudited)



The information in the following tables is presented for the consolidated LendingClub Corporation, unless specifically noted for LendingClub Bank, the company's wholly-owned subsidiary:



As of and for the three months ended



% Change



December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021



June 30,

2021



March 31,

2021



December 31,

2020



Q/Q



Y/Y

Operating Highlights:

Non-interest income

$     179,111



$      180,878



$    158,476



$      87,334



$        72,597



(1)

%



147

%

Net interest income

$       83,132



$        65,288



$      45,905



$      18,506



2,899



27

%



N/M

Total net revenue

$     262,243



$      246,166



$    204,381



$    105,840



$        75,496



7

%



247

%





























Consolidated net income (loss)

$       29,108



$        27,185



$        9,371



$     (47,084)



$       (26,655)



7

%



N/M





























Basic EPS – common stockholders

$           0.29



$            0.27



$          0.10



$         (0.49)



$           (0.29)



7

%



N/M

Diluted EPS – common stockholders

$           0.27



$            0.26



$          0.09



$         (0.49)



$           (0.29)



4

%



N/M





























LendingClub Bank Performance Metrics:

Net interest margin

8.3

%



7.1

%



5.5

%



3.3

%



N/A









Efficiency ratio (1)

69.5

%



67.5

%



69.0

%



104.8

%



N/A









Return on average equity (ROE)

21.7

%



26.5

%



34.7

%



N/A



N/A









Return on average total assets (ROA)

3.10

%



3.7

%



4.7

%



N/A



N/A





































LendingClub Bank Capital Ratios:

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

16.7

%



18.0

%



18.7

%



20.9

%



N/A









Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

14.3

%



14.1

%



13.5

%



12.9

%



N/A





































Consolidated LendingClub Corporation Performance Metrics:

Net interest margin

7.6

%



6.3

%



4.7

%



1.8

%



0.7

%









Efficiency ratio (1)

71.8

%



72.6

%



78.4

%



126.8

%



N/A









Return on average equity (ROE)

14.1

%



13.8

%



5.0

%



N/A



N/A









Return on average total assets (ROA)

2.4

%



2.4

%



0.8

%



N/A



N/A









Marketing expense as a % of loan originations

1.7

%



1.6

%



1.3

%



1.3

%



0.9

%





































Loan originations (in millions) (2):



























Marketplace loans

$         2,308



$          2,471



$        2,182



$        1,139



$             912



(7)

%



153

%

Loan originations held for investment

$            761



$             636



$           541



$           344



$               —



20

%



N/A

Total loan originations

$         3,069



$          3,107



$        2,722



$        1,483



$             912



(1)

%



237

%





























Servicing portfolio AUM

(in millions) (3)

$       12,463



$        11,592



$      10,741



$      10,271



$        11,002



8

%



(6)

%





























Balance Sheet Data:

Loans and leases held for investment, net, excluding PPP loans

$  2,486,440



$   2,235,698



$ 1,791,492



$ 1,414,900



$               —



11

%



N/A

PPP loans

$     268,297



$      367,558



$    507,553



$    664,400



$               —



(27)

%



N/A

Total loans and leases held for investment, net

$  2,754,737



$   2,603,256



$ 2,299,045



$ 2,079,300



$               —



6

%



N/A

Total assets

$  4,900,319



$   4,750,760



$ 4,370,101



$ 4,491,089



$   1,863,293



3

%



163

%

Total deposits

$  3,135,788



$   2,838,719



$ 2,539,704



$ 2,373,437



$               —



10

%



N/A

Total liabilities

$  4,050,077



$   3,945,970



$ 3,607,742



$ 3,757,954



$   1,139,122



3

%



256

%

Total equity

$     850,242



$      804,790



$    762,359



$    733,135



$      724,171



6

%



17

%





























Allowance Ratios:

Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases held for investment

5.0

%



3.9

%



3.0

%



1.7

%



N/A









Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases held for investment, excluding PPP loans

5.5

%



4.5

%



3.8

%



2.5

%



N/A









Allowance for loan and lease losses to consumer loans and leases held for investment

6.4

%



5.2

%



4.3

%



2.3

%



N/A









Allowance for loan and lease losses to commercial loans and leases held for investment

1.8

%



1.6

%



1.5

%



1.3

%



N/A









Allowance for loan and lease losses to commercial loans and leases held for investment, excluding PPP loans

2.6

%



2.6

%



2.8

%



1.7

%



N/A









N/M – Not meaningful

N/A – Not applicable

(1)

Calculated as the ratio of non-interest expense to total net revenue.

(2)

Includes unsecured personal loans, auto loans, and education and patient finance loans only.

(3)

Loans serviced on our platform, which includes personal and auto loans serviced for others and retained for investment by the Company.

 

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT

(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)

(Unaudited)





December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021

Unsecured personal

$            1,804,578



$            1,258,279

Residential mortgages

151,362



141,200

Secured consumer

65,976



314,539

Other consumer



1,220

Total consumer loans held for investment

2,021,916



1,715,238

Equipment finance (1)

149,155



157,457

Commercial real estate

310,399



316,135

Commercial and industrial (2)

417,656



519,162

Total commercial loans and leases held for investment

877,210



992,754

Total loans and leases held for investment

2,899,126



2,707,992

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(144,389)



(104,736)

Loans and leases held for investment, net

$            2,754,737



$            2,603,256

(1) 

Comprised of sales-type leases for equipment.

(2)

Includes $268.3 million and $367.6 million of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans as of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively. Such loans are guaranteed by the Small Business Association and, therefore, the Company determined no allowance for expected credit losses is required on these loans.

 

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES

(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021



Consumer



Commercial



Total



Consumer



Commercial



Total

Allowance for loan and lease losses, beginning of period

$       88,631



$          16,105



$ 104,736



$       54,058



$          17,023



$   71,081

Credit loss expense for loans and leases held for investment

45,595



(306)



45,289



37,695



(562)



37,133

Charge-offs

(5,557)



(313)



(5,870)



(3,142)



(1,194)



(4,336)

Recoveries

143



91



234



20



838



858

Allowance for loan and lease losses, end of period

$     128,812



$          15,577



$ 144,389



$       88,631



$          16,105



$ 104,736

 

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended







December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021



Change (%)

Non-interest income:











Marketplace revenue (1)

$           170,562



$           174,556



(2)

%

Other non-interest income

8,549



6,322



35

%

Total non-interest income

179,111



180,878



(1)

%













Interest income:











Interest on loans held for sale

7,153



8,536



(16)

%

Interest and fees on loans and leases held for investment

76,964



57,644



34

%

Interest on retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value

9,236



12,172



(24)

%

Interest on other loans held for investment at fair value

762



973



(22)

%

Interest on securities available for sale

3,071



3,180



(3)

%

Other interest income

469



355



32

%

Total interest income

97,655



82,860



18

%













Interest expense:











Interest on deposits

2,616



1,899



38

%

Interest on short-term borrowings

561



849



(34)

%

Interest on retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings

9,236



12,172



(24)

%

Interest on Structured Program borrowings

1,642



2,120



(23)

%

Interest on other long-term debt

468



532



(12)

%

Total interest expense

14,523



17,572



(17)

%













Net interest income

83,132



65,288



27

%













Total net revenue

262,243



246,166



7

%













Provision for credit losses

45,149



37,524



20

%













Non-interest expense:











Compensation and benefits

78,741



73,304



7

%

Marketing

50,708



50,782



%

Equipment and software

12,019



10,297



17

%

Occupancy

4,706



6,486



(27)

%

Depreciation and amortization

10,462



10,549



(1)

%

Professional services

12,699



11,750



8

%

Other non-interest expense

18,885



15,607



21

%

Total non-interest expense

188,220



178,775



5

%













Income before income tax expense (benefit)

28,874



29,867



(3)

%

Income tax expense (benefit)

(234)



2,682



N/M

Consolidated net income

$              29,108



$              27,185



7

%













Net income per share attributable to common stockholders – Basic

$                  0.29



$                  0.27





Net income per share attributable to common stockholders – Diluted

$                  0.27



$                  0.26





Weighted-average common shares – Basic

100,320,691



99,073,507





Weighted-average common shares – Diluted

108,096,823



106,108,662





N/M – Not meaningful

 

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Continued)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)



(1) Marketplace revenue consists of the following:



Three Months Ended







December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021



Change (%)

Origination fees

$            118,353



$            129,125



(8)

%

Servicing fees

20,940



20,819



1

%

Gain on sales of loans

20,569



21,907



(6)

%

Net fair value adjustments

10,700



2,705



N/M

Total marketplace revenue

$            170,562



$            174,556



(2)

%

 

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)





Year Ended December 31,







2021



2020(1)



Change (%)

Non-interest income:











Marketplace revenue (2)

$           578,580



$           245,314



136

%

Other non-interest income

27,219



13,442



102

%

Total non-interest income

605,799



258,756



134

%













Interest income:











Interest on loans held for sale

29,540



72,876



(59)

%

Interest and fees on loans and leases held for investment

188,977





N/M

Interest on retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value

57,684



115,952



(50)

%

Interest on other loans held for investment at fair value

4,436



7,688



(42)

%

Interest on securities available for sale

11,025



12,125



(9)

%

Other interest income

1,170



1,053



11

%

Total interest income

292,832



209,694



40

%













Interest expense:











Interest on deposits

7,228





N/M

Interest on short-term borrowings

3,677



17,837



(79)

%

Interest on retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings

57,684



115,952



(50)

%

Interest on Structured Program borrowings

9,638



16,204



(41)

%

Interest on other long-term debt

1,774



373



N/M

Total interest expense

80,001



150,366



(47)

%













Net interest income

212,831



59,328



259

%













Total net revenue

818,630



318,084



157

%













Provision for credit losses

138,800



3,382



N/M













Non-interest expense:











Compensation and benefits

288,390



252,517



14

%

Marketing

156,142



51,518



203

%

Equipment and software

39,490



26,842



47

%

Occupancy

24,249



27,870



(13)

%

Depreciation and amortization

44,285



54,030



(18)

%

Professional services

47,572



41,780



14

%

Other non-interest expense

61,258



47,762



28

%

Total non-interest expense

661,386



502,319



32

%













Income (Loss) before income tax expense (benefit)

18,444



(187,617)



N/M

Income tax expense (benefit)

(136)



(79)



N/M

Consolidated net income (loss)

$              18,580



$          (187,538)



N/M













Basic EPS – common stockholders

$                  0.19



$                 (2.63)





Diluted EPS – common stockholders

$                  0.18



$                 (2.63)





Weighted-average common shares – Basic

97,486,754



77,934,302





Weighted-average common shares – Diluted

102,147,353



77,934,302

















Basic EPS – preferred stockholders

$                  0.19



$                  1.39





Diluted EPS – preferred stockholders

$                  0.00



$                  1.39





Weighted-average common shares, as converted – Basic

653,118



12,505,393





Weighted-average common shares, as converted – Diluted



12,505,393







N/M – Not meaningful

(1)  Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.

(2)  Marketplace revenue consists of the following:



Year Ended December 31,







2021



2020



Change (%)

Origination fees

$            416,839



$            207,640



101

%

Servicing fees

87,639



111,864



(22)

%

Gain on sales of loans

70,116



30,812



128

%

Net fair value adjustments

3,986



(105,002)



N/M

Total marketplace revenue

$            578,580



$            245,314



136

%

 

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three months ended December 31, 2021



LendingClub

Bank



LendingClub

Corporation

(Parent only)



Intercompany

Eliminations



Total

Non-interest income:















Marketplace revenue

$              146,936



$                 23,626



$                         —



$              170,562

Other non-interest income

21,520



4,199



(17,170)



8,549

Total non-interest income

168,456



27,825



(17,170)



179,111

















Interest income:















Interest income

83,310



14,345





97,655

Interest expense

(2,923)



(11,600)





(14,523)

Net interest income

80,387



2,745





83,132

















Total net revenue

248,843



30,570



(17,170)



262,243

















Reversal of (provision for) credit losses

(45,244)



95





(45,149)

Non-interest expense

(173,017)



(32,373)



17,170



(188,220)

Income (Loss) before income tax benefit (expense)

30,582



(1,708)





28,874

Income tax benefit (expense)

1,305



20,192



(21,263)



234

Consolidated net income (loss)

$                 31,887



$                 18,484



$               (21,263)



$                 29,108







Three Months Ended September 30, 2021



LendingClub

Bank



LendingClub

Corporation

(Parent only)



Intercompany

Eliminations



Total

Non-interest income:















Marketplace revenue

$              151,109



$                 23,447



$                         —



$              174,556

Other non-interest income

25,393



4,140



(23,211)



6,322

Total non-interest income

176,502



27,587



(23,211)



180,878

















Interest income:















Interest income

64,606



18,254





82,860

Interest expense

(2,270)



(15,302)





(17,572)

Net interest income

62,336



2,952





65,288

















Total net revenue

238,838



30,539



(23,211)



246,166

















Reversal of (provision for) credit losses

(38,019)



495





(37,524)

Non-interest expense

(161,101)



(40,885)



23,211



(178,775)

Income (Loss) before income tax benefit

39,718



(9,851)





29,867

Income tax benefit (expense)

(4,670)



12,607



(10,619)



(2,682)

Consolidated net income (loss)

$                 35,048



$                   2,756



$               (10,619)



$                 27,185

 

LENDINGCLUB BANK

NET INTEREST INCOME

(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)

(Unaudited)





LendingClub Bank



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense



Average

Yield/

Rate



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense



Average

Yield/

Rate

Interest-earning assets (1)























Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$       651,003



$              468



0.29

%



$       695,294



$              352



0.20

%

Securities available for sale at fair value

200,091



680



1.36

%



182,882



632



1.38

%

Loans held for sale

122,007



5,199



17.04

%



145,262



5,978



16.46

%

Loans and leases held for investment:























Unsecured personal loans

1,542,285



60,383



15.66

%



991,297



39,532



15.95

%

Secured consumer loans

436,260



4,029



3.69

%



464,194



4,688



4.04

%

Commercial loans and leases

619,648



8,663



5.59

%



616,823



7,887



5.11

%

PPP loans

325,133



3,888



4.78

%



436,785



5,537



5.07

%

Loans and leases held for investment

2,923,326



76,963



10.53

%



2,509,099



57,644



9.19

%

Total interest-earning assets

3,896,427



83,310



8.55

%



3,532,537



64,606



7.32

%

























Cash and due from banks

23,362











29,290









Allowance for loan and lease losses

(125,120)











(86,686)









Other non-interest earning assets

326,402











270,594









Total assets

$    4,121,071











$    3,745,735

































Interest-bearing liabilities























Interest-bearing deposits























Checking and money market accounts

$    2,146,687



$           1,716



0.32

%



$    2,221,365



$           1,707



0.30

%

Savings accounts and certificates of deposit

580,361



900



0.62

%



307,807



192



0.25

%

Interest-bearing deposits

2,727,048



2,616



0.38

%



2,529,172



1,899



0.30

%

Short-term borrowings

282





%



321





%

Advances from PPPLF

342,335



307



0.36

%



416,748



371



0.36

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,069,665



2,923



0.38

%



2,946,241



2,270



0.31

%

























Non-interest bearing deposits

283,066











114,065









Other liabilities

179,752











155,806









Total liabilities

$    3,532,483











$    3,216,112









Total equity

$       588,588











$       529,623









Total liabilities and equity

$    4,121,071











$    3,745,735

































Interest rate spread









8.17

%











7.01

%

























Net interest income and net interest margin





$         80,387



8.25

%







$         62,336



7.06

%

(1)     Nonaccrual loans and any related income are included in their respective loan categories.

 

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

NET INTEREST INCOME (Continued)

(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31, 2021



LendingClub Bank



LendingClub Corporation

(Parent only)



Consolidated

LendingClub Corporation



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense



Average

Yield/

Rate



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense



Average

Yield/

Rate



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense



Average

Yield/

Rate

Interest-earning assets (1)



































Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$    651,003



$       467



0.29

%



$      59,469



$            2



0.01

%



$    710,472



$       469



0.26

%

Securities available for sale at fair value

200,091



680



1.36

%



65,049



2,391



14.70

%



265,140



3,071



4.63

%

Loans held for sale at fair value

122,007



5,199



17.04

%



62,701



1,954



12.47

%



184,708



7,153



15.49

%

Loans and leases held for investment:



































Unsecured personal loans

1,542,285



60,384



15.66

%







%



1,542,285



60,384



15.66

%

Secured consumer loans

436,260



4,029



3.69

%







%



436,260



4,029



3.69

%

Commercial loans and leases

619,648



8,663



5.59

%







%



619,648



8,663



5.59

%

PPP loans

325,133



3,888



4.78

%







%



325,133



3,888



4.78

%

Loans and leases held for investment

2,923,326



76,964



10.53

%







%



2,923,326



76,964



10.53

%

Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value





%



262,548



9,236



14.07

%



262,548



9,236



14.07

%

Other loans held for investment at fair value





%



24,184



762



12.60

%



24,184



762



12.60

%

Total interest-earning assets

3,896,427



83,310



8.55

%



473,951



14,345



12.11

%



4,370,378



97,655



8.94

%





































Cash and due from banks and restricted cash

23,362











121,270











73,258









Allowance for loan and lease losses

(125,120)





















(125,120)









Other non-interest earning assets

326,402











763,808











465,010









Total assets

$ 4,121,071











$ 1,359,029











$ 4,783,526













































Interest-bearing liabilities



































Interest-bearing deposits:



































Checking and money market accounts

$ 2,146,687



$    1,716



0.32

%



$             —



$          —



%



$ 2,146,687



$    1,716



0.32

%

Savings accounts and certificates of deposit

580,361



900



0.62

%







%



580,361



900



0.62

%

Interest-bearing deposits

2,727,048



2,616



0.38

%







%



2,727,048



2,616



0.38

%

Short-term borrowings

282





%



36,541



561



6.13

%



36,823



561



6.08

%

Advances from PPPLF

342,335



307



0.36

%







%



342,335



307



0.36

%

Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings





%



262,548



9,236



14.07

%



262,548



9,236



14.07

%

Structured Program borrowings





%



77,354



1,642



8.49

%



77,354



1,642



8.49

%

Other long-term debt





%



15,514



161



4.15

%



15,514



161



4.15

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,069,665



2,923



0.38

%



391,957



11,600



11.84

%



3,461,622



14,523



1.68

%





































Non-interest bearing deposits

283,066





















211,692









Other liabilities

179,752











162,938











282,339









Total liabilities

$ 3,532,483











$    554,895











$ 3,955,653













































Total equity

$    588,588











$    804,134











$    827,873









Total liabilities and equity

$ 4,121,071











$ 1,359,029











$ 4,783,526













































Interest rate spread









8.17

%











0.27

%











7.26

%





































Net interest income and net interest margin





$  80,387



8.25

%







$     2,745



2.32

%







$  83,132



7.61

%

(1)

Consolidated presentation reflects intercompany eliminations.

(2)

Nonaccrual loans and any related income are included in their respective loan categories.

 

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

NET INTEREST INCOME (Continued)

(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30, 2021



LendingClub Bank



LendingClub Corporation

(Parent only)



Consolidated

LendingClub Corporation



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense



Average

Yield/

Rate



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense



Average

Yield/

Rate



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense



Average

Yield/

Rate

Interest-earning assets (1)



































Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$    695,294



$       352



0.20

%



$      83,405



$            3



0.01

%



$    778,667



$       355



0.18

%

Securities available for sale at fair value

182,882



632



1.38

%



83,804



2,548



12.16

%



266,686



3,180



4.77

%

Loans held for sale at fair value

145,262



5,978



16.46

%



81,160



2,558



12.60

%



226,422



8,536



15.08

%

Loans and leases held for investment:



































Unsecured personal loans

991,297



39,532



15.95

%







%



991,297



39,532



15.95

%

Secured consumer loans

464,194



4,688



4.04

%







%



464,194



4,688



4.04

%

Commercial loans and leases

616,823



7,887



5.11

%







%



616,823



7,887



5.11

%

PPP loans

436,785



5,537



5.07

%







%



436,785



5,537



5.07

%

Loans and leases held for investment

2,509,099



57,644



9.19

%







%



2,509,099



57,644



9.19

%

Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value





%



344,205



12,172



14.15

%



344,205



12,172



14.15

%

Other loans held for investment at fair value





%



30,981



973



12.58

%



30,981



973



12.58

%

Total interest-earning assets

3,532,537



64,606



7.32

%



623,555



18,254



11.71

%



4,156,060



82,860



7.97

%





































Cash and due from banks and restricted cash

29,290











99,985











96,733









Allowance for loan and lease losses

(86,686)





















(86,686)









Other non-interest earning assets

270,594











760,131











449,964









Total assets

$ 3,745,735











$ 1,483,671











$ 4,616,071













































Interest-bearing liabilities



































Interest-bearing deposits:



































Checking and money market accounts

$ 2,221,365



$    1,707



0.30

%



$             —



$          —



%



$ 2,221,365



$    1,707



0.30

%

Savings accounts and certificates of deposit

307,807



192



0.25

%







%



307,807



192



0.25

%

Interest-bearing deposits

2,529,172



1,899



0.30

%







%



2,529,172



1,899



0.30

%

Short-term borrowings

321





%



56,903



849



5.97

%



57,224



849



5.93

%

Advances from PPPLF

416,748



371



0.36

%







%



416,748



371



0.36

%

Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings





%



344,087



12,173



14.15

%



344,087



12,173



14.15

%

Structured Program borrowings





%



100,178



2,119



8.46

%



100,178



2,119



8.46

%

Other long-term debt





%



15,606



161



4.13

%



15,606



161



4.13

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,946,241



2,270



0.31

%



516,774



15,302



11.84

%



3,463,015



17,572



2.03

%





































Non-interest bearing deposits

114,065





















81,491









Other liabilities

155,806











183,962











285,292









Total liabilities

$ 3,216,112











$    700,736











$ 3,829,798













































Total equity

$    529,623











$    782,935











$    786,273









Total liabilities and equity

$ 3,745,735











$ 1,483,671











$ 4,616,071













































Interest rate spread









7.01

%











(0.13)

%











5.95

%





































Net interest income and net interest margin





$  62,336



7.06

%







$     2,952



1.89

%







$  65,288



6.28

%

(1)

Consolidated presentation reflects intercompany eliminations.

(2) 

Nonaccrual loans and any related income are included in their respective loan categories.

 

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)





December 31,

2021



December 31,

2020

Assets







Cash and due from banks

$                35,670



$              5,197

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

651,456



519,766

Total cash and cash equivalents

687,126



524,963

Restricted cash

76,460



103,522

Securities available for sale at fair value (includes $256,170 and $159,164 at amortized cost, respectively)

263,530



142,226

Loans held for sale (includes $142,370 and $121,902 at fair value, respectively)

391,248



121,902

Loans and leases held for investment

2,899,126



Allowance for loan and lease losses

(144,389)



Loans and leases held for investment, net

2,754,737



Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value

229,719



636,686

Other loans held for investment at fair value

21,240



49,954

Property, equipment and software, net

97,996



96,641

Goodwill

75,717



Other assets

302,546



187,399

Total assets

$          4,900,319



$      1,863,293

Liabilities and Equity







Deposits:







Interest-bearing

$          2,919,203



$                    —

Noninterest-bearing

216,585



Total deposits

3,135,788



Short-term borrowings

27,780



104,989

Advances from Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF)

271,933



Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings at fair value

229,719



636,774

Payable on Structured Program borrowings

65,451



152,808

Other long-term debt

15,455



Other liabilities

303,951



244,551

Total liabilities

4,050,077



1,139,122

Equity







Series A Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,200,000 shares authorized; 0 and 43,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively



Common stock, $0.01 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 101,043,924 and 88,149,510 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

1,010



881

Additional paid-in capital 

1,609,820



1,508,020

Accumulated deficit

(767,634)



(786,214)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

7,046



1,484

Total equity

850,242



724,171

Total liabilities and equity

$          4,900,319



$      1,863,293

 

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS BY SEGMENT

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)





LendingClub

Bank



LendingClub

Corporation

(Parent only)



Intercompany

Eliminations



Total



December 31,

2021



December 31,

2020



December 31,

2021



December 31,

2020



December 31,

2021



December 31,

2020



December 31,

2021



December 31,

2020

Assets































Total cash and cash equivalents

$        659,919



$               —



$          88,268



$       524,963



$         (61,061)



$               —



$        687,126



$       524,963

Restricted cash





76,540



103,522



(80)





76,460



103,522

Securities available for sale at fair value

205,730





57,800



142,226







263,530



142,226

Loans held for sale

335,449





55,799



121,902







391,248



121,902

Loans and leases held for investment, net

2,754,737













2,754,737



Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value





229,719



636,686







229,719



636,686

Other loans held for investment at fair value





21,240



49,954







21,240



49,954

Property, equipment and software, net

36,424





61,572



96,641







97,996



96,641

Investment in subsidiary





557,577





(557,577)







Goodwill

75,717













75,717



Other assets

254,075





168,042



187,399



(119,571)





302,546



187,399

Total assets

4,322,051





1,316,557



1,863,293



(738,289)





4,900,319



1,863,293

Liabilities and Equity































Total deposits

3,196,929









(61,141)





3,135,788



Short-term borrowings

165





27,615



104,989







27,780



104,989

Advances from PPPLF

271,933













271,933



Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings at fair value





229,719



636,774







229,719



636,774

Payable on Structured Program borrowings





65,451



152,808







65,451



152,808

Other long-term debt





15,455









15,455



Other liabilities

218,775





150,727



244,551



(65,551)





303,951



244,551

Total liabilities

3,687,802





488,967



1,139,122



(126,692)





4,050,077



1,139,122

Total equity

634,249





827,590



724,171



(611,597)





850,242



724,171

Total liabilities and equity

$     4,322,051



$               —



$     1,316,557



$     1,863,293



$       (738,289)



$               —



$     4,900,319



$     1,863,293

 

