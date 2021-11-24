NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cloud Maven, Inc. announced that it has helped Lendistry transform its business by providing low code solutions that allowed them to offer COVID-19 Restaurant Revitalization Fund grants in a short period of time.
For their innovative work, Cloud Maven, Inc. has been named a recipient of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in the Experience Cloud category. Cloud Maven, Inc. a Salesforce ISV Partner, played a major role in Lendistry's business transformation by not only shaping up underwriting decision logic in a limited timeline of five days but also going live in a record time. The business logic rested on accelerators such as criminal background checks, credit score checks, bank account information, and Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) checks, which proved to be very useful and highly customizable to automate the processes.
"When it comes to digital transformation, Cloud Maven, Inc. provides expert solutions. SBA asked Lendistry to become the only community partner to offer COVID-19 Restaurant Revitalization Fund grants just days before the program was set to launch. Cloud Maven, Inc.'s unique low code solutions were very convenient to Lendistry. By integrating with Cloud Maven, Inc.'s app Lendistry was able to disperse grants, save significant time and money, and eliminate manual efforts," said Managing Director & CFO of Cloud Maven, Inc., Jugal Khanna.
"Salesforce Partner Innovation Award winners such as Cloud Maven, Inc. work relentlessly to enable their customers' success," said Tyler Prince, Executive Vice President, Alliances & Channels, Salesforce. "Cloud Maven, Inc's initiative and ability to deliver results illustrate how Salesforce partners are integral to creating value and enabling digital transformation in our new work-from-anywhere world."
Salesforce partners such as Cloud Maven, Inc. are a part of the growing Salesforce economy, which according to a new study by IDC, is projected to produce more than 9 million new jobs and $1.6 trillion in new business revenue by 2026. The study finds that Salesforce is driving massive gains for its partner ecosystem, which will see $6.19 in gains for every $1 Salesforce makes by 2026.
Cloud Maven, Inc., a Salesforce Certified ISV Partner, is a software solution provider company based in New York, founded in 2015, with a team of dedicated and highly skilled certified software developers and digital transformation specialists who evolve, automate, and streamline services. Cloud Maven, Inc. offers its clients scalable solutions using their diverse Salesforce products without switching the platform. The application is available on Salesforce AppExchange. For more information on Cloud Maven, Inc., call +1(917) 310-3337 or visit https://cloudmaveninc.com/
