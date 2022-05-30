Launched at the 10th annual LendIt Fintech USA event, the new name is positioned to better reflect future offerings
NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LendIt Fintech, the world's leading fintech media company, unveiled a new name and brand, Fintech Nexus, at their 10th annual conference this week.
Ten years in the making, what began as a P2P lending conference has since evolved to encompass the entire spectrum of financial services, with a more varied content offering than conferences alone. The pandemic further expedited the need to go digital, with increased editorial content, a job board, a PR amplification service, and of course digital events. The result is that today Fintech Nexus is a truly diversified media company, providing essential knowledge, connections and inspiration for the entire financial services industry.
"We're delighted to step into the future with our new name, Fintech Nexus," said Bo Brustkern, Co-Founder and CEO. "As we've grown and evolved to keep pace with an ever-changing industry, we've become a nexus - a link and a bridge - for fintech professionals all over the world to connect, inspire and learn from one another. The name Fintech Nexus better reflects where we are today, and where we're headed."
"It's never been more important for financial professionals to be informed, build connections and take action," adds Peter Renton, Co-Founder and Chairman. "Fintech Nexus provides that much-needed platform for the financial services industry. We may have a new name, but our community will still be able to rely on us for the thought-provoking content and meaningful connections that they've come to expect from us."
This week, the 2022 USA event brought together over 4,200 attendees at the Javits Center in New York City. Over 100 CxOs from the world's most innovative fintechs and banks took to the stage to explore the hottest topics in fintech including Web3, the future of identity, embedded finance, financial health and more. Over the course of two days, over 20,000 1:1 meetings were held, cementing past relationships and laying the groundwork for future partnerships that will change the world of financial services.
For more information, please visit http://www.fintechnexus.com.
About Fintech Nexus
Fintech Nexus is a diversified media company providing essential knowledge, connections and inspiration to the entire financial services industry, creating a link between traditional finance and the future of finance. Popular offerings include: News, Events, Podcasts, Webinars, Whitepapers and our credentialed educational courses.
The Fintech Nexus team believes that there has never been a more exciting time to be in financial services. We immerse ourselves in all things fintech so we can be your guide on this journey.
