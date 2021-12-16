OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LendStreet, the leading restructuring platform turning financial distress into financial health, is announcing the addition of Regina Wallace-Jones to its leadership team. LendStreet's low code/no code technology platform allows creditors to easily onboard and gives them the ability to optimize collections for clients experiencing financial distress. LendStreet is designed to improve collection rates for creditors and enhance their relationships and brand equity with borrowers, while helping consumers recover and rebuild.
With over 25 years of business leadership experience, Wallace-Jones was previously Senior Vice President at Mindbody, Inc., where she was responsible for revenue, profit, and customer satisfaction. She previously worked as a tech executive at Yahoo, eBay and Facebook and is on the board of directors for change.org and sama.com. In 2018, Wallace-Jones was elected to East Palo Alto City Council and recently completed her term in the capacity of Mayor of the city. In this role, Regina supported the city and its residents through the Covid pandemic and is now completing her term helping to ensure that her residents recover.
"We are thrilled to have Regina join our team as she brings tremendous experience and dedication in the tech and health industries," said Jerry Nemorin founder and CEO of LendStreet. "Beyond her professional expertise and extensive career, Regina has a passion for helping communities and that mission aligns deeply with ours at LendStreet."
Regina holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University and a master's from UCLA in Public Policy with Emphasis in Technology Policy. As Chief Operating Officer for LendStreet, she will drive the company's revenue, profit, innovation and customer satisfaction.
"LendStreet is committed to helping people in times of financial trouble by leveraging our technology to help them rebuild their financial health. I'm honored to join the LendStreet team as it transforms the lives of consumers and puts families on the path to financial well-being," said Regina Wallace-Jones.
About LendStreet
Founded in 2010, LendStreet is the leading restructuring platform turning financial distress into financial health. As a recovery optimization platform for creditors, it allows creditors to offer their distressed customers the accommodation most likely to maximize overall recovery. Investors include Prudential Financial, Radicle Impact, Serious Change, Libra Foundation and Pi Investments Innovation supported by Candide, Crunchfund, Kapor Capital, Accion, and Financial Health Network, the company is on a mission to help consumers get out of debt and on the path to financial wellness quickly. http://www.lendstreet.com.
