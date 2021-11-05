TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is hosting a FREE Tucson Thanksgiving drive-thru event on Monday, November 22, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Manheim Tucson (7090 S. Craycroft Rd., Tucson, AZ 85756). The law firm will be giving away 750 meal packages that local underserved families can use to create a delicious traditional holiday meal. As the event is non-contact, families are asked to remain in their vehicles and just open their trunk or a side door to allow volunteers to easily place items inside. Please note that only one Thanksgiving package will be handed out per vehicle, on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. No exceptions will be made.
"Our 2021 Thanksgiving Giveaways include giving away over $125,000 worth of Thanksgiving meals to 4,250 families across five cities, including Tucson. We all appreciate a good meal and know how sharing one with our families and friends can help spread light and cheer. That's why we are grateful to be able to offset the cost of preparing a Thanksgiving meal so that more families can enjoy a traditional holiday dinner with loved ones," shared attorney Kevin Rowe. He also added, "These Thanksgiving Giveaways are just one example of how we reach out to offer a helping hand to local community members that may be struggling to make ends meet. Next up is our annual 25 Days of Giving contest that kicks off the day after Thanksgiving."
For more information about Lerner and Rowe's Tucson Thanksgiving Giveaway visit LernerAndRowe.com/thanksgiving-giveaways, follow the law firm's Facebook page, call 520-977-1990, or email Cindy Ernst at cernst@lernerandrowe.com.
More About Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys
Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is a powerhouse law firm in representing personal injury clients. Attorneys Glen Lerner and Kevin Rowe have grown their law firm into one of the largest personal injury firms in the country, with over 20 attorneys and nearly 400 support employees located in Arizona, Indiana, Illinois, Nevada, California, Washington, Oregon, New Mexico, and Tennessee. The law firm's continuous exalted levels of success can be attributed to the high levels of respect and dignity shown to victims and family members hurt in an accident.
For those injured outside one of the previously listed states, Lerner and Rowe has an established network of attorneys across the country, ready to help. The firm takes pride in nourishing these relationships as they know a personal injury attorney can make all the difference in obtaining fair compensation for the pain and suffering inflicted upon the victims of tortious conduct.
For more information about Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys in Tucson, please call 520-977-1990. To connect with the law firm socially, follow Lerner and Rowe on Twitter and Instagram, or like their Facebook page. Also, be sure to visit lernerandrowegivesback.com to learn more about the many other community services that the lawyers and legal support team of Lerner and Rowe actively support.
