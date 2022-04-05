Atlanta-based production music company Level 77 Music is expanding its global representation thanks to a new sub-publishing partnership with Netherlands-based CTM Publishing BV. CTM—an internationally operating independent music publisher—will represent Level 77's library in Europe and the United Kingdom.
ATLANTA, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CTM Publishing BV is the largest independent sub-publisher in the world, representing successful catalogs in regions that include U.S.A., U.K., Australia, Germany and France. The international reach of CTM Publishing consists of a network of companies and agents throughout the world, including representation of successful active composers, rights owners, and timeless copyrights for smash hit songs like Glass Animals' "Heat Waves," Rag'n'Bone Man's "Human," and Harry Styles' "Watermelon Sugar."
"When we began exploring publishers, we wanted to work with the biggest and the best, and CTM was our first and only choice," says Patrick Avard, CEO and Founder of Level 77 Music. "This partnership will allow us to deliver our diverse library of production music to creatives all across Europe."
"In the last decade, CTM has expanded enormously as an active production music publisher," says CTM Managing Director Jitze de Raaff. "We are therefore very proud that Level 77 and CTM have entered into a partnership for the European territories. With the quality of their music and our knowledge, we look forward to a very successful collaboration."
"We are excited and looking forward to working with Patrick Avard and his whole team," adds CTM CEO André de Raaff. "We are convinced that we can expand their successes into Europe."
First launched by Patrick Avard in 2016, Level 77 Music was designed to help users tell their stories through the high-impact work that has earned many of its contributing artists, producers, and composers recognition in mainstream music and entertainment circles.
A pioneering music producer, Patrick Avard's music has been featured on Netflix's Cheer, America's Got Talent, and the Ellen DeGeneres Show. Level 77 Music's Executive Producer Jason Rudd recently received the Mark Award for "Best Country Track" at the 2021 Performance Marketing Awards. Other Level 77 Music producers have been featured in numerous television projects, including Fox Sports, ESPN, ABC, and more.
To learn more, visit Level77Music.com and CTM Publishing.
Media Contact
Heather Hendrson, Level 77 Music, 1 470-600-9202, heather@level77music.com
SOURCE Level 77 Music