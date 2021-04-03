MESA, Ariz, Apr. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lexington Services celebrated a milestone in the company's growth, last week, at a grand opening ribbon-cutting event. The largest amongst all four schools, this new school for autism campus located at 35th Ave and Southern incorporates all the enriching programs Lexington Services is known to provide and also brings much-needed services to an underserved community.
The South Mountain campus principal, superintendent, and company founder joined staff and students from across the schools to share their excitement.
"It's an honor and a blessing to be here for the grand opening. From the bottom of my heart and from my sister, Jacque, who I started this all for, thank you," said Lexington Services' Founder Harrison Rogers. "With this new campus, we're going to help even more families around Arizona that need our services. Thank you, Principal Hermosillo, thank you, Superintendent Sandy, thank you staff, and of course, thank you to our amazing students."
Lexington Life Academy provides educational services to individuals with autism to promote choice, dignity, and independence from Pre-K-12th grade through therapeutic and consulting services in evidence-based practice.
Programs at the South Mountain campus will include:
- Pre-K-12 curriculum
- Life skills and transition programming
- Sensory integration
- Specials and extracurriculars
- After school and summer programs
- Outpatient therapy services
The South Mountain campus also includes a state-of-the-art custom outdoor sensory playground created just for the campus. The sensory playground is crafted for individuals on the spectrum and features fun, interactive ways for students to enjoy recess.
"This campus will be our largest in terms of square footage and classroom space to date," Daniel Hermosillo, Lexington South Mountain Principal "In addition to our brand new custom made outdoor sensory playground, we have a brand new custom made indoor sensory room complete with rock wall and monkey bars. Our programs have been developed and our teachers are ready to go."
Principal Hermosillo is also the principal at the Phoenix-Maryvale campus where he has watched the school, students, and staff grow from 19 students to a remarkable 130 and growing. Learn more about Principal Hermosillo here.
"We are very excited to be here in the Laveen area and we have many plans to reach out to the surrounding community," Principal Hermosillo added. "We want to be a partnering force that can provide the best services for individuals that are diagnosed with autism."
Visit http://www.LexingtonServices.com or contact the South Mountain campus at (602) 671-6272. Follow us @LexingtonServices for more information on all the Lexington locations.
*Raw video footage available by request.
About Lexington
Lexington has always been rooted in passion and service. Harrison Rogers founded Lexington with the simple goal of improving the quality of life for his sister. Driven by his vision of a venue for her to learn and excel through understanding her autism, Harrison created a place for people who learn differently. Lexington was created with the goal of providing a better quality of life for individuals "So They Can" and we continue to operate based upon that goal today.
Lexington continues to expand the ways in which we empower individuals with special needs to thrive and reach their goals. We have added new locations and new services, but Lexington remains committed to service and quality of life every day.
Media Contact
Dylan Pizarro, HJR Global, +1 480.565.8987, Dylan@hjrglobal.com
SOURCE Lexington Services