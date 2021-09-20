NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a leading global provider of information and analytics, today announced a multi-year extension of its global licensing agreement with The New York Times.
The agreement extends a 40-year relationship between LexisNexis and The New York Times. It ensures continued availability of news stories and editorial coverage from The New York Times via Nexis®, a flagship news and business product, as well as Lexis+ and other products across the legal and professional portfolio. New to the relationship is the inclusion of expanded rights in the media monitoring space, further strengthening an ongoing commitment to provide the most comprehensive set of global news and social content in the media intelligence market. Legal markets will continue to have full access to The New York Times content in addition to news from the Wall Street Journal, Law360 and American Lawyer Media, ensuring LexisNexis continues to be a one-stop shop for legal research.
"The extension of our agreement with The New York Times demonstrates our commitment to delivering the best possible data and content to our customers," said Todd Larsen, President, Nexis Solutions. "This agreement helps us provide customers with access to unparalleled news coverage to analyze the competitive landscape and deliver actionable insights to their clients."
"The New York Times is a valued resource for businesses around the globe. This arrangement will continue The Times's long-standing relationship with LexisNexis services, and we are pleased to offer LexisNexis users access to the quality, original journalism they want most to help them understand the world," said Michael Greenspon, Global Head, NYTLicensing and Print Innovation, The New York Times.
With this agreement, LexisNexis continues to deliver the most comprehensive legal and news content from The New York Times and 40,000+ other premier sources.
About LexisNexis Legal & Professional
LexisNexis Legal & Professional® is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that helps customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 160 countries with 10,400 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.
About The New York Times Company
The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) is a global media organization dedicated to enhancing society by creating, collecting and distributing high-quality news and information. The company includes The New York Times, NYTimes.com and related properties. It is known globally for excellence in its journalism, and innovation in its print and digital storytelling and its business model. Follow news about the company at @NYTimesPR.
