LHC Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/LHC Group, Inc.)

 By LHC Group, Inc.

LAFAYETTE, La., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Unless otherwise noted, all results are compared with the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

  • Net service revenue was $532.3 million.
  • Net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders increased 39.3% to $30.4 million, or $0.97 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders increased 23.0% to $44.2 million, or $1.40 adjusted earnings per diluted share. Adjusted results for the fourth quarter of 2020 exclude a pre-tax amount of $3.2 million in acquisition and de novo related expenses, $12.2 million in COVID-19 related costs and expenses for purchases of personal protective equipment (PPE), supplies, employee related costs and expenses and other categories of costs and expenses incurred in response to the pandemic and $4.0 million in costs, expenses and impairments related to agency closures or consolidations.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 28.3% to $68.4 million.

Full Year 2020 Financial Results

  • Net service revenue was $2.063 billion.
  • Net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders increased 16.6% to $111.6 million, or $3.56 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders increased 12.9% to $157.3 million, or $5.01 per diluted share. Adjusted results for the full year 2020 exclude a pre-tax amount of $7.8 million in acquisition and de novo related expenses, $52.8 million in COVID-19 related costs and expenses noted above and $5.2 million in costs, expenses and impairments related to agency closures or consolidations.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 12.5% to $238.7 million.

A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial results in this release appears on pages 12-13.

Operational and Strategic Highlights

  • LHC Group's quality and patient satisfaction scores continue to exceed the national average as the Company remains a leader among industry peers.
  • Organic growth in home health admissions increased 2.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with the same period in 2019 and increased sequentially by 1.0% over the third quarter of 2020.
  • Continued strong sequential organic growth in home health Medicare revenue with a 4.6% sequential increase in the fourth quarter of 2020 following a 10.7% sequential increase in the third quarter of 2020.
  • Non-Medicare episodic organic growth in home health admissions increased by 28.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with the same period in 2019 and increased by 32.0% in 2020 over 2019.
  • Organic growth in hospice admissions increased 10.9% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with the same period in 2019 and increased by 4.6% sequentially over the third quarter of 2020.
  • On October 1, 2020, LHC Group finalized a joint venture with University Health Care System to enhance home health and hospice services in Georgia and South Carolina. The joint venture includes ten total locations and LHC Group expects incremental annualized revenue from this joint venture of approximately $8.3 million.
  • On October 1, 2020, LHC Group finalized a joint venture with Northeast Georgia Health System to share ownership of SunCrest Home Health in Gainesville, Georgia. LHC Group also closed on the purchase of Santa Rita Hospice in Aurora, Colorado, where it will operate under the At Home Hospice name in a shared space with LHC Group's home health provider in Aurora.
  • On November 1, 2020, LHC Group finalized an expansion of its joint venture with CHRISTUS Health with the addition of a hospice provider in San Marcos, Texas. LHC Group expects incremental annualized revenue from this joint venture of approximately $1.6 million.
  • On December 31, 2020, LHC Group finalized the purchase of Grace Hospice in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Valley Hospice and East Valley Palliative Care in Mesa, Arizona. The Company expects the purchase of Grace Hospice to produce approximately $12.1 million in annualized revenue. The Company expects the purchase of Valley Hospice and East Valley Palliative Care to produce approximately $4.8 million in annualized revenue.

Commenting on the results, Keith G. Myers, LHC Group's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "LHC Group plays an increasingly critical role in the nation's healthcare system with the last twelve months clearly demonstrating the importance of home as the most patient-preferred and cost-effective setting for care. The swift, comprehensive approach we took to the public health emergency caused by COVID-19 had a positive impact on the evolution of healthcare delivery models, helped to protect our employees and patients, boosted our organic growth trajectory and strengthened our value proposition to patients, partners and payors. Looking ahead to 2021 and beyond, we believe LHC Group has an unprecedented opportunity to lead our industry's transition to value-based care and address the growing needs of the population aged 65 and over that is expected to double by 2060."

COVID-19 Update

The COVID-19 pandemic had an impact on our operations and financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 with a continued impact expected in 2021, although to a lesser extent than what we have experienced to date. During the fourth quarter, we incurred $12.2 million ($8.6 million net of tax), or $0.27 per diluted share, in additional COVID-19 costs and expenses related to PPE, supplies, employee related costs and expenses, including, without limitation, bonuses, increased wages, and wage supplements for front line caregivers, and other categories of costs and expenses incurred in response to the pandemic. For the year ended December 31, 2020 we incurred $52.8 million ($38.6 million net of tax), or $1.23 per diluted share, in COVID-19 costs and expenses.

LHC Group has also implemented a number of cost containment initiatives, including eliminating non-essential travel and expenses and other measures. We continue to have strong access to capital with approximately $530 million of available liquidity from cash and our revolving credit facility net of the $411.3 million liability associated with the Medicare Accelerated and Advance Payments and Provider Relief Funds.

Since April 2020, we received funds totaling $318.0 million under the Medicare Accelerated and Advance Payment Program as provided for by the CARES Act. The accelerated Medicare payments are interest free and the program currently requires that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) recoup the accelerated payments beginning 12 months after receipt by the provider, by withholding 25% of future Medicare fee-for service payments for claims for 11 months and then withholding 50% of future Medicare fee-for service payments for claims for an additional six months. An interest rate of 4% will be assessed on any outstanding balances after 29 months from the date of the initial advance but we intend to repay the full amount before any interest will accrue. Cash flows from operations for the full year ended December 31, 2020 included $318.0 million of accelerated Medicare payments, all of which remains deferred on the balance sheet at December 31, 2020.

As of December 31, 2020, we have received funds totaling $93.3 million related to the Provider Relief Fund as provided for by the CARES Act. The full amount received was recorded as a short-term liability in government stimulus advance in our condensed consolidated balance sheet, but no funds were recognized in our condensed consolidated statements of income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. It is our intent to return the funds to the government.

COVID-19 Trends

Please refer to the supplemental information that can be found under Financial Results on the Company's Investor Relations page to access more detailed statistics on pre-COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 trends. 

Full Year 2021 and First Quarter 2021 Guidance

Full year 2021 net service revenue is expected to be in a range of $2.2 billion to $2.26 billion, adjusted earnings per diluted share is expected to be in a range of $5.65 to $5.90, and EBITDA, less non-controlling interest, is expected to be in a range of $268 million to $280 million.

For the first quarter ending March 31, 2021, net service revenue is expected to be $515 million to $530 million, adjusted earnings per diluted share is expected to be in a range of $1.20 to $1.30, and EBITDA, less non-controlling interest, is expected to be in a range of $55 million to $60 million.

The Company's guidance ranges reflect a number of assumptions that are subject to change based on uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company's guidance ranges do not take into account the impact of future COVID-19 related costs and expenses. The Company is estimating COVID-19 related costs and expenses in the range of $20 million to $25 million in the full year of 2021 and $8 million to $12 million in the first quarter of 2021.  The Company's guidance ranges also do not take into account reimbursement changes, if any, future acquisitions, if made, de novo locations, if opened, location closures, if any, or future legal expenses, if necessary. Please refer to the supplemental information that can be found under Financial Results on the Company's Investor Relations page to access more detailed guidance assumptions. 

Joshua L. Proffitt, LHC Group's President, added, "Our original intent for 2020 and all of the work we had accomplished beforehand was to exit the year with maximum velocity into 2021. While the shape of that trajectory was altered by the public health emergency, we have been able to generate sequential quarterly improvement in our organic admissions growth, census and number of unique physician referrals since the peak of the pandemic. This re-acceleration in our business to pre-pandemic levels was a direct result of the real-time demonstration of our value proposition, leading quality and patient satisfaction scores, extraordinary commitment from our employees and the contributions from our joint venture and co-location strategies. The high-quality growth we are generating from our differentiated strategy positions us very well to deliver for our patients, employees, partners and shareholders in 2021." 

Conference Call

LHC Group will host a conference call on Friday, February 26, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its fourth quarter 2020 results. The toll-free number to call for this interactive teleconference is (877) 870-4263 (international callers: (412) 317-6011). A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through midnight on Friday, March 5, 2021, by dialing (877) 344-7529 (international callers: (412) 317-0088) and entering confirmation number 10151937.

The Company has posted supplemental financial information on the fourth quarter results that it will reference during the conference call. The supplemental information can be found under Financial Results on the Company's Investor Relations page. A live webcast of LHC Group's conference call will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.LHCGroup.com. A one-year online replay will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About LHC Group, Inc.

LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations for communities around the nation, offering quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence. The company's approximately 30,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home and community based services, and facility-based care in 35 states and the District of Columbia – reaching 60 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. As the preferred joint venture partner for almost 400 leading U.S. hospitals and health systems, LHC Group works in cooperation with providers to customize each partnership and reach more patients and families with an effective and efficient model of care.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding, among other things, future events or the future financial performance of the Company, or anticipated benefits of the transaction. Words such as "anticipate," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "will," "estimates," "may," "could," "should" and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions or events identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to: our 2020 revenue and earnings guidance, statements about the benefits of the acquisition, including anticipated earnings accretion, synergies and cost savings and the timing thereof; the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, projections and intentions; and other statements relating to the transaction that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and involve estimates, expectations and projections. Investors are cautioned that all such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. With respect to the acquisition, these risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the risk that the businesses will not be integrated successfully; the risk that the cost savings, synergies and growth from the transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the diversion of management time on integration-related issues; and the risk that costs associated with the integration of the businesses are higher than anticipated. With respect to the Company's businesses, these risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: changes in, or failure to comply with, existing government regulations that impact the Company's businesses; legislative proposals for healthcare reform; the impact of changes in future interpretations of fraud, anti-kickback, or other laws; changes in Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement levels; changes in laws and regulations with respect to Accountable Care Organizations; changes in the marketplace and regulatory environment for Health Risk Assessments; decrease in demand for the Company's services; the potential impact of the transaction on relationships with customers, joint venture and other partners, competitors, management and other employees, including the loss of significant contracts or reduction in revenues associated with major payor sources; ability of customers to pay for services; risks related to any current or future litigation proceedings; potential audits and investigations by government and regulatory agencies, including the impact of any negative publicity or litigation; the ability to attract new customers and retain existing customers in the manner anticipated; the ability to hire and retain key personnel; increased competition from other entities offering similar services as offered by the Company; reliance on and integration of information technology systems; ability to protect intellectual property rights; impact of security breaches, cyber-attacks or fraudulent activity on the Company's reputation; the risks associated with assumptions the parties make in connection with the parties' critical accounting estimates and legal proceedings; the risks associated with the Company's expansion strategy, the successful integration of recent acquisitions, and if necessary, the ability to relocate or restructure current facilities; and the potential impact of an economic downturn or effects of tax assessments or tax positions taken, risks related to goodwill and other intangible asset impairment, tax adjustments, anticipated tax rates, benefit or retirement plan costs, or other regulatory compliance costs.

Many of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Because of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, forward-looking statements speak only as of the information currently available to the Company on the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this press release. The Company does not give any assurance (1) that the Company will achieve its guidance or expectations, or (2) concerning any result or the timing thereof. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the transaction or other matters and attributable to the Company or any person acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above.

 

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)





For the Year Ended Dec. 31,



2020



2019

ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash

$

286,569





$

31,672



Receivables:







Patient accounts receivable

301,209





284,962



Other receivables

11,522





10,832



Total receivables

312,731





295,794



Prepaid income taxes





9,652



Prepaid expenses

22,058





21,304



Other current assets

25,664





21,852



Total current assets

647,022





380,274



Property, building and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $82,721 and $69,441, respectively

138,366





97,908



Goodwill

1,259,147





1,219,972



Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $17,659 and $16,431, respectively

315,355





305,556



Assets held for sale

1,900





2,500



Operating lease right of use asset

100,046





95,452



Other assets

21,518





38,633



Total assets

$

2,483,354





$

2,140,295



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

$

64,864





$

83,572



Salaries, wages, and benefits payable

88,666





85,631



Self-insurance reserves

35,103





31,188



Government stimulus advance

93,257







Contract liabilities – deferred revenue

317,962







Current operating lease liabilities

32,676





28,701



Amounts due to governmental entities

1,516





1,880



Income taxes payable

21,464







Current liabilities – deferred employer payroll tax

25,928







Total current liabilities

681,436





230,972



Deferred income taxes

47,237





60,498



Income taxes payable

6,203





3,867



Revolving credit facility

20,000





253,000



Other long term liabilities

25,928







Operating lease payable

70,275





69,556



                                   Total liabilities

851,079





617,893



Noncontrolling interest – redeemable

18,921





15,151



Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







LHC Group, Inc. stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock – $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding







Common stock – $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 36,355,497 and 36,129,280 shares

issued, and 31,139,840 and 30,992,390 shares outstanding, respectively

364





361



Treasury stock – 5,215,657 and 5,136,890 shares at cost, respectively

(69,011)





(60,060)



Additional paid-in capital

962,120





949,321



Retained earnings

635,297





523,701



Total LHC Group, Inc. stockholders' equity

1,528,770





1,413,323



Noncontrolling interest – non-redeemable

84,584





93,928



Total stockholders' equity

1,613,354





1,507,251



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,483,354





$

2,140,295



 

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended 

 December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Net service revenue

$

532,329





$

531,315





$

2,063,204





$

2,080,241



Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)

317,243





343,267





1,250,403





1,324,887



Gross margin

215,086





188,048





812,801





755,354



General and administrative expenses

162,944





155,372





632,847





596,006



Impairment of intangibles and other

1,227





200





1,849





7,734



Operating income

50,915





32,476





178,105





151,614



Interest expense

(89)





(2,622)





(4,129)





(11,155)



Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest

50,826





29,854





173,976





140,459



Income tax expense

12,862





3,942





36,043





26,607



Net income

37,964





25,912





137,933





113,852



Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

7,584





4,109





26,337





18,126



Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$

30,380





$

21,803





$

111,596





$

95,726



















Earnings per share:















Basic

$

0.98





$

0.70





$

3.59





$

3.09



Diluted

$

0.97





$

0.70





$

3.56





$

3.07



Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

31,128





30,978





31,092





30,933



Diluted

31,443





31,270





31,366





31,210



 

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)







For the Year Ended December 31,





2020



2019

Operating activities:









Net income



$

137,933





$

113,852



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization expense



21,249





18,254



      Amortization and impairment of operating lease right of use asset



34,546





33,368



Stock-based compensation expense



14,347





9,646



Deferred income taxes



(13,261)





18,400



Loss on disposal of assets



412





802



Impairment of intangibles and other



1,849





7,734



Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:









Receivables



(16,561)





(38,907)



Prepaid expenses



(754)





3,530



Other assets



(3,169)





(2,923)



Prepaid income taxes



9,652





(78)



Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(22,506)





(457)



Salaries, wages, and benefits payable and self-insurance reserves



6,482





(2,625)



Other long term liabilities



51,856







Contract liabilities - deferred revenue



317,962







Operating lease payable



(34,226)





(28,062)



Income tax payable



23,800





(431)



Net amounts due to/from governmental entities



(364)





(1,641)



Net cash provided by operating activities



529,247





130,462



Investing activities:









Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(24,545)





(74,293)



Proceeds from sale of assets



7,920







Purchases of property, building and equipment



(65,875)





(33,609)



Net cash used in investing activities



(82,500)





(107,902)



Financing activities:









Proceeds from line of credit



296,229





267,000



Payments on line of credit



(529,229)





(249,000)



Government stimulus advance



93,257







Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan



2,177





2,066



Payments on debt







(7,650)



Noncontrolling interest distributions



(24,837)





(24,082)



Purchase of additional controlling interest



(24,295)





(19,663)



Sale of noncontrolling interest



4,856





756



Withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation



(10,008)





(10,687)



Exercise of options







1,009



Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(191,850)





(40,251)



Change in cash



254,897





(17,691)



Cash at beginning of period



31,672





49,363



Cash at end of period



$

286,569





$

31,672



Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information









Interest paid



$

5,011





$

11,015



Income taxes paid



$

16,830





$

10,109



Non-Cash Operating activity:









Operating right of use assets in exchange for lease obligations



43,047





129,290



Non-Cash Investing activity:









Accrued capital expenditures



2,922





2,729



Non-Cash Financing activity:









Contribution of noncontrolling interest



230







 

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31, 2020



Home health



Hospice



Home and

community-

based



Facility-

based



HCI



Total

Net service revenue

$

382,636





$

62,419





$     50,058





$

31,914





$

5,302





$

532,329



Cost of service revenue

217,554





38,190





36,514





21,487





3,498





317,243



Gross margin

165,082





24,229





13,544





10,427





1,804





215,086



General and administrative expenses

119,544





16,894





11,923





11,451





3,132





162,944



Impairment of intangibles and other

1,227





















1,227



Operating income (loss)

44,311





7,335





1,621





(1,024)





(1,328)





50,915



Interest expense

(52)





(18)





(8)





(9)





(2)





(89)



Income (loss) before income taxes and

noncontrolling interest

44,259





7,317





1,613





(1,033)





(1,330)





50,826



Income tax expense (benefit)

10,936





1,631





301





76





(82)





12,862



Net income (loss)

33,323





5,686





1,312





(1,109)





(1,248)





37,964



Less net income (loss) attributable to

noncontrolling interests

6,154





1,370





104





(35)





(9)





7,584



Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group,

Inc.'s common stockholders

$

27,169





$

4,316





$

1,208





$

(1,074)





$

(1,239)





$

30,380























































 

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31, 2019



Home health



Hospice



Home and

community-

based



Facility-

based



HCI



Total

Net service revenue

$

389,506





$

58,101





$     50,845





$

27,418





$

5,445





$

531,315



Cost of service revenue

244,953





36,324





38,763





19,462





3,765





343,267



Gross margin

144,553





21,777





12,082





7,956





1,680





188,048



General and administrative expenses

115,161





16,023





11,021





10,348





2,819





155,372



Impairment of intangibles and other

180





20

















200



Operating income (loss)

29,212





5,734





1,061





(2,392)





(1,139)





32,476



Interest expense

(1,843)





(293)





(255)





(154)





(77)





(2,622)



Income (loss) before income taxes and

noncontrolling interest

27,369





5,441





806





(2,546)





(1,216)





29,854



Income tax expense (benefit)

3,969





637





115





(501)





(278)





3,942



Net income (loss)

23,400





4,804





691





(2,045)





(938)





25,912



Less net income (loss) attributable to

noncontrolling interests

3,346





1,267





(149)





(344)





(11)





4,109



Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group,

Inc.'s common stockholders

$

20,054





$

3,537





$

840





$

(1,701)





$

(927)





$

21,803























































 

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)







Year Ended December 31, 2020





Home Health



Hospice



Home and

community-

based



Facility-

based



HCI



Total

Net service revenue



$

1,463,779





$

243,806





$

194,584





$

128,578





$

32,457





$

2,063,204



Cost of service revenue



848,663





150,675





150,378





85,827





14,860





1,250,403



Gross margin



615,116





93,131





44,206





42,751





17,597





812,801



General and administrative expenses



464,568





66,454





45,443





43,435





12,947





632,847



Impairment of intangibles and other



1,249





600

















1,849



Operating income (loss)



149,299





26,077





(1,237)





(684)





4,650





178,105



Interest expense



(2,856)





(469)





(390)





(297)





(117)





(4,129)



Income (loss) before income taxes and

noncontrolling interests



146,443





25,608





(1,627)





(981)





4,533





173,976



Income tax expense (benefit)



30,435





4,925





(357)





(185)





1,225





36,043



Net income (loss)



116,008





20,683





(1,270)





(796)





3,308





137,933



Less net income (loss) attributable to

noncontrolling interests



20,525





4,822





(171)





1,193





(32)





26,337



Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group,

Inc.'s common stockholders



$

95,483





$

15,861





$

(1,099)





$

(1,989)





$

3,340





$

111,596



Total assets



$

1,741,044





$

301,475





$

263,708





$

103,401





$

73,726





$

2,483,354



 

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)







Year Ended December 31, 2019





Home health



Hospice



Home and

community-

based



Facility-

based



HCI



Total

Net service revenue



$

1,503,393





$

226,922





$

208,455





$

111,809





$

29,662





$

2,080,241



Cost of service revenue



939,035





140,177





157,817





73,274





14,584





1,324,887



Gross margin



564,358





86,745





50,638





38,535





15,078





755,354



General and administrative expenses



437,276





61,190





44,025





38,358





15,157





596,006



Impairment of intangibles and other



7,443





291

















7,734



Operating income (loss)



119,639





25,264





6,613





177





(79)





151,614



Interest expense



(7,762)





(1,269)





(1,112)





(678)





(334)





(11,155)



Income (loss) before income taxes and

noncontrolling interests



111,877





23,995





5,501





(501)





(413)





140,459



Income tax expense (benefit)



21,147





4,353





1,394





(204)





(83)





26,607



Net income (loss)



90,730





19,642





4,107





(297)





(330)





113,852



Less net income (loss) attributable to

noncontrolling interests



14,651





3,979





(906)





435





(33)





18,126



Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group,

Inc.'s common stockholders



$

76,079





$

15,663





$

5,013





$

(732)





$

(297)





$

95,726



Total assets



$

1,486,012





$

244,105





$

249,524





$

91,337





$

69,317





$

2,140,295



 

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECT CONSOLIDATED KEY STATISTICAL AND FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

December 31,



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

Key Data:



2020



2019



2020



2019



















Home Health Services:

















Locations



537





553





537





553



Acquired



4





2





13





16



De novo











1





4



Divested/consolidated



(16)





(4)





(30)





(22)



Total new admissions



104,440





100,445





410,408





389,459



Medicare new admissions



54,968





58,216





221,300





232,007



Average daily census



83,686





78,380





80,112





77,025



Average Medicare daily census



47,219





49,108





46,311





49,341



Medicare completed and billed episodes



89,824





96,065





350,239





372,816



Average Medicare case mix for completed and billed Medicare

episodes



1.01





1.08





1.02





1.09



Average reimbursement per Medicare episode (1)



$

2,840





$

2,795





$

2,795





$

2,837



Total visits



2,100,914





2,581,022





8,282,047





10,283,251



Total Medicare visits



1,355,403





1,640,023





5,445,515





6,688,321



Average visits per Medicare episodes



12.7





17.1





13.2





17.9



Organic growth: (2)

















Net revenue



(0.1)

%



4.2

%



(4.8)

%



6.5

%

Net Medicare revenue



(5.0)

%



3.2

%



(9.7)

%



3.4

%

Total new admissions



2.2

%



10.3

%



1.6

%



9.1

%

Medicare new admissions



(6.0)

%



4.2

%



(7.4)

%



2.9

%

Average daily census



4.9

%



5.2

%



1.5

%



5.1

%

Average Medicare daily census



(5.4)

%



0.1

%



(8.2)

%



0.0

%

Medicare completed and billed episodes



(7.9)

%



2.3

%



(8.0)

%



1.3

%



















Hospice Services:

















Locations



120





110





120





110



Acquired



3





3





6





8



De novo



6









6







Divested/consolidated







(1)





(2)





(6)



Admissions



5,454





4,768





20,460





18,515



Average daily census



4,320





4,238





4,333





4,062



Patient days



397,456





389,926





1,590,322





1,483,146



Average revenue per patient day



$

157.55





$

151.82





$

155.33





$

152.87



Organic growth: (2)

















Total new admissions



10.9

%



4.6

%



6.4

%



5.6

%



















Home and Community-Based Services:

















Locations (3)



124





107





124





107



Acquired







2





4





2



De novo



3









16





24



Divested/consolidated



(1)









(3)







Average daily census



14,021





13,896





14,365





13,910



Billable hours



1,884,411





2,111,816





7,734,517





8,907,461



Revenue per billable hour



$

27.33





$

24.96





$

26.22





$

24.06





















Facility-Based Services:

















Long-term Acute Care

















Locations



12





13





12





13



Acquired







1









1



Divested/consolidated



(1)









(1)







Patient days



21,836





20,313





89,930





78,837



Average revenue per patient day



$

1,407





$

1,287





$

1,373





$

1,304



Average Daily Census



237





221





246





216







(1)

Prior year Medicare revenue per episode calculation was previously based on standard Medicare episodes. This calculation has been modified to include LUPAs and Outliers in order to achieve a proper comparison to current year under PDGM.

(2)

Organic growth is calculated as the sum of same store plus de novo for the period divided by total from the same period in the prior year.

(3)

The number of locations for HCBS has been updated to not only include the physical standalone locations but also the locations that are part of a home health provider.

 

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC.

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

 December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

 December 31,





2020



2019



2020



2019

Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders



$

30,380





$

21,803





$

111,596





$

95,726



Add (net of tax):

















   Acquisition and de novo expenses (1)



2,284





5,303





5,629





25,766



   Closures/relocations/consolidations (2)



2,856





1,108





3,722





5,830



   COVID-19 impact: 

























      Supplies and wage expenses (3)



8,641









38,608







      CARES Act tax benefit (4)











(2,210)

 







   Operation realignment and PDGM implementation cost (5) 







5,032









5,032



   Dispute settlements (6)  







2,671









2,671



   Provider moratorium impairment (7)















4,332



Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s

common stockholders



$

44,161





$

35,917





$

157,345





$

139,357



 

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME

ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)  







Three Months Ended

 December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

 December 31,





2020



2019



2020



2019

Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders



$

0.97





$

0.70





$

3.56





$

3.07



Add (net of tax):

















   Acquisition and de novo expenses (1)



0.07





0.17





0.17





0.83



   Closures/relocations/consolidations (2)



0.09





0.04





0.12





0.19



   COVID-19 impact:

























      Supplies and wage expenses (3)



0.27









1.23







      CARES Act tax benefit (4)











(0.07)







   Operation realignment and PDGM implementation cost (5) 







0.16









0.16



   Dispute settlements (6)







0.08









0.08



   Provider moratorium impairment (7)















0.14



Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s

common stockholders



$

1.40





$

1.15





$

5.01





$

4.47



 

RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,





2020



2019



2020



2019

Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders



$

30,380





$

21,803





$

111,596





$

95,726



Add:

















   Income tax expense



12,862





3,942





36,043





26,607



   Interest expense, net



89





2,622





4,129





11,156



   Depreciation and amortization 



5,648





5,442





21,249





18,254



   Adjustment items (1) 



19,392





19,522





65,731





60,363



Adjusted EBITDA



$

68,371





$

53,331





$

238,748





$

212,106







































1. Adjustment items (pre-tax):

















   Acquisition and de novo expenses (1)



3,214





7,335





7,770





35,640



   Closures/relocation/consolidations (2)



4,019





1,532





5,193





8,068



   COVID-19 PPE, supplies and wages (3)



12,159









52,768







   Operation realignment and PDGM implementation cost (5)







6,960









6,960



   Dispute settlements (6)







3,695









3,695



   Provider moratorium impairment (7)















6,000



Total adjustments



$

19,392





$

19,522





$

65,731





$

60,363









































1.

Expenses and other costs associated with diligence or completed acquisitions and de novos. ($3.2 million pre-tax in the three months ended December 31, 2020 and $7.8 million pre-tax in the twelve months ended December 31, 2020).

2.

Loss on the sale of an asset, impairment and other expenses associated with a closure or consolidation ($4.0 million in the three months ended December 31, 2020 and $5.2 million pre-tax in the twelve months ended December 31, 2020).

3.

COVID-19 related expenses for purchases of personal protective equipment ("PPE"), supplies and employee benefit expenses including, without limitation, bonuses and increased wages, wage supplements and PTO replenishments for front line caregivers. ($12.2 million pre-tax in the three months ended December 31, 2020 and $52.8 million pre-tax in the twelve months ended December 31, 2020).

4.

Tax benefit related to new legislation in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") which lifts certain tax deduction limitations and eliminates 80% of taxable income limitations for Net Operating Losses ("NOL"), which we are now able to fully utilize NOLs associated with Almost Family prior to the merger.

5.

Expenses, severance payments and other expenses and costs associated with a realignment of our home health divisions and PDGM preparedness, software implementation and training cost ($6.9 million pre-tax in the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2019).

6.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company settled disputed contractual payments ($3.7 million pre-tax).

7.

During the first quarter of 2019, the Company recorded $6.0 million of moratoria fair value impairment as a result of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS") action to remove all federal moratoria with regard to Medicare provider enrollment. In assigning fair value acquired in acquisitions as required by ASC 805, Business Combinations, the Company had assigned fair value to Certificates of need or license moratoria, as applicable, in certain states.

 

