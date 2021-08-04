LHC Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/LHC Group, Inc.)

 By LHC Group, Inc.

LAFAYETTE, La., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Net service revenue increased 12.0% to $545.9 million.
  • Net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders was $37.6 million, or $1.20 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders was $50.9 million, or $1.62 adjusted earnings per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $73.6 million.

 A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial results in this release appears on pages 11-12.

Operational and Strategic Highlights

  • LHC Group continues to be an industry leader in quality and patient satisfaction. Recent data provided in June 2021 by Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) shows that the company's overall home health quality star rating improved to 4.39 as compared to an overall home health quality star rating of 4.23 in the last published data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in October 2020.
  • Organic growth in home health admissions increased 16.4% in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2020 and increased sequentially by 1.0% in the second quarter of 2021 over the first quarter of 2021.
  • Medicare organic growth in home health admissions increased by 8.8% in the second quarter of 2021 compared with the same period in 2020 and increased sequentially by 1.2% in the second quarter of 2021 over the first quarter of 2021.
  • Non-Medicare episodic organic growth in home health admissions increased by 37.0% in the second quarter of 2021 compared with the same period in 2020 and increased by 4.0% sequentially over the first quarter of 2021.
  • Organic growth in hospice admissions increased 1.1% in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2020.
  • LHC Group's acquisition pipeline is currently over $400 million with over $300 million of the targets in exclusive discussions, which enabled the Company to increase its target for acquired revenue in 2021 to a range of $350 million to $500 million (compared with a range of $150 million to $200 million previously) and an expected incremental Adjusted EBITDA contribution in 2022 in a range of $35 million to $50 million.
  • Year-to-date, LHC Group has closed on or announced the acquisition of 26 hospice locations, three home health locations, and one HCBS location in 11 states representing annualized revenue of $161.7 million.
  • On July 7, 2021, LHC Group announced the formation of a strategic partnership to jointly develop and deliver an expanded service offering of advanced clinical care services in the home. This innovative, clinician-led, proprietary model will elevate in-home care and deliver higher acuity care in the home by harnessing the combined talent and experience of partner physicians and the nurses, therapists, and physician extenders at LHC Group as well as LHC Group's industry leading in-home patient care, proprietary data analytics capabilities, clinical modeling, and technologies.
  • On August 3, the Company closed on an expanded revolving credit facility totaling $800 million with lower borrowing costs and an accordion feature that increases the total borrowing capacity to $1.3 billion, an increase from the previous borrowing capacity of $700 million.

Commenting on the results, Keith G. Myers, LHC Group's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Favorable industry tailwinds continue to propel at home care and LHC Group with strong bi-partisan support for the recently introduced Choose Home legislation, our recently announced partnership that provides the missing link that advanced home care programs have needed, and leading quality scores that are driving market share gains. Recent third-party polling data demonstrates an overwhelming preference by patients to be treated in the safety and comfort of their home or residence. We are seeing the same kind of demand from our hospital partners for SNF-at-home and hospital-at-home programs that started during the pandemic and has accelerated since our recent announcement to launch a comprehensive offering of clinicians covering all aspects of advanced clinical care services in the home later this year."     

Revenues in the second quarter of 2021 increased 12.0% to $545.9 million, compared to $487.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc. totaled $37.6 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, compared to $44.7 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020. The Company recognized $36.8 million, $27.2 million net of tax, or $0.87 per diluted share, in government stimulus income during the second quarter of 2020 related to general distribution funds received from the provider relief fund established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ("CARES") Act. During November 2020, the Company announced it would return, or repay early, its share of provider relief fund distributions of approximately $93.3 million and approximately $317.9 million in Medicare accelerated payments. In the third quarter of 2020, the Company reversed the $44.4 million of government stimulus income that it recognized during the second quarter of 2020.

For the second quarter of 2021, adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders increased 32.0% to $50.9 million, or $1.62 per diluted share, compared to $38.6 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020. For the second quarter of 2021, Adjusted EBITDA increased 27.5% to $73.6 million, compared to $57.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. A table providing reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial results is provided in this release on pages 11-12.

Full Year 2021 Guidance

The Company affirmed its 2021 guidance for revenue and adjusted EBITDA, less non-controlling interest, of $2.215 billion to $2.265 billion and $290 million to $300 million, respectively, and raised its adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance to be in a range of $6.30 to $6.50 (compared with $6.20 to $6.40 previously).

Joshua L. Proffitt, LHC Group's President, added, "With the second quarter results in line with our expectations, we enter the back half of 2021 with increased confidence in our organic growth trajectory. Our total organic home health, Medicare and non-Medicare episodic admissions are all up year over year and sequentially while organic admissions, length of stay and average daily census are up year over year and census is up sequentially on improving length of stay in our hospice service line. We had previously anticipated this would be a record year for M&A transactions, and we have already exceeded those initial projections. Based on the breadth and depth of our pipeline, we have more than doubled our original target to $350 million to $500 million in acquired annual revenue in 2021 with a corresponding increase in Adjusted EBITDA that will accelerate next year's growth as well."

The Company's guidance ranges reflect a number of assumptions that are subject to change based on uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company's guidance ranges do not take into account the impact of future COVID-19 related costs and expenses. The Company is estimating COVID-19 related costs and expenses in the range of $30 million to $35 million in the full year of 2021. The Company's guidance ranges also do not take into account reimbursement changes, if any, future acquisitions, if made, de novo locations, if opened, location closures, if any, or future legal expenses, if necessary. Please refer to the supplemental information that can be found under Financial Results on the Company's Investor Relations page to access more detailed guidance assumptions. 

Conference Call

LHC Group will host a conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its second quarter 2021 results. The toll-free number to call for this interactive teleconference is (888) 347-8204 (international callers: (412) 902-4249). A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through midnight on Thursday, August 12, 2021, by dialing (877) 344-7529 (international callers: (412) 317-0088) and entering confirmation number 10158292.

The Company has posted supplemental financial information on the second quarter results that it will reference during the conference call. The supplemental information can be found under Quarterly Results on the Company's Investor Relations page. A live webcast of LHC Group's conference call will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.LHCGroup.com. A one-year online replay will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About LHC Group, Inc.

LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations for communities around the nation, offering quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence. The company's 30,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home, and community-based services, and facility-based care in 35 states and the District of Columbia – reaching 60 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. Through Imperium Health, the company's ACO management and enablement company, LHC Group helps partners improve both savings and patient outcomes with a value-based approach. As the preferred joint venture partner for over 400 leading U.S. hospitals and health systems, LHC Group works in cooperation with providers to customize each partnership and reach more patients and families with an effective and efficient model of care.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding, among other things, future events or the future financial performance of the Company, or anticipated benefits of the transaction. Words such as "anticipate," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "will," "estimates," "may," "could," "should" and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions or events identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to: our 2021 revenue and earnings guidance, statements about the benefits of the acquisition, including anticipated earnings accretion, synergies and cost savings and the timing thereof; the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, projections and intentions; and other statements relating to the transaction that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and involve estimates, expectations and projections. Investors are cautioned that all such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. With respect to the acquisition, these risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the risk that the businesses will not be integrated successfully; the risk that the cost savings, synergies and growth from the transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the diversion of management time on integration-related issues; and the risk that costs associated with the integration of the businesses are higher than anticipated. With respect to the Company's  businesses, these risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: changes in, or failure to comply with, existing government regulations that impact the Company's businesses; legislative proposals for healthcare reform; the impact of changes in future interpretations of fraud, anti-kickback, or other laws; changes in Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement levels; changes in laws and regulations with respect to Accountable Care Organizations; changes in the marketplace and regulatory environment for Health Risk Assessments; decrease in demand for the Company's services; the potential impact of the transaction on relationships with customers, joint venture and other partners, competitors, management and other employees, including the loss of significant contracts or reduction in revenues associated with major payor sources; ability of customers to pay for services; risks related to any current or future litigation proceedings; potential audits and investigations by government and regulatory agencies, including the impact of any negative publicity or litigation; the ability to attract new customers and retain existing customers in the manner anticipated; the ability to hire and retain key personnel; increased competition from other entities offering similar services as offered by the  Company; reliance on and integration of information technology systems; ability to protect intellectual property rights; impact of security breaches, cyber-attacks or fraudulent activity on the Company's reputation; the risks associated with assumptions the parties make in connection with the parties' critical accounting estimates and legal proceedings; the risks associated with the Company's expansion strategy, the successful integration of recent acquisitions, and if necessary, the ability to relocate or restructure current facilities; and the potential impact of an economic downturn or effects of tax assessments or tax positions taken, risks related to goodwill and other intangible asset impairment, tax adjustments, anticipated tax rates, benefit or retirement plan costs, or other regulatory compliance costs.

Many of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Because of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, forward-looking statements speak only as of the information currently available to the Company on the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this press release. The Company does not give any assurance (1) that the Company will achieve its guidance or expectations, or (2) concerning any result or the timing thereof. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the transaction or other matters and attributable to the Company or any person acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above.

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)





June 30,

2021



December 31,

2020

ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash

$

112,108





$

286,569



Receivables:







Patient accounts receivable

329,166





301,209



Other receivables

9,214





11,522



Amounts due from governmental entities

149







Total receivables

338,529





312,731



Prepaid income taxes

13,739







Prepaid expenses

26,542





22,058



Other current assets

18,749





25,664



Total current assets

509,667





647,022



Property, building and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $90,652 and $82,721, respectively

145,314





138,366



Goodwill

1,259,726





1,259,147



Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $18,261 and $17,659, respectively

313,638





315,355



Assets held for sale

1,900





1,900



Operating lease right of use asset

105,201





100,046



Other assets

31,679





21,518



Total assets

$

2,367,125





$

2,483,354



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

$

56,888





$

64,864



Salaries, wages, and benefits payable

88,030





88,666



Self-insurance reserves

31,140





35,103



 Income tax payable





21,464



Government stimulus advance





93,257



Contract liabilities - deferred revenue

252,936





317,962



Current operating lease liabilities

33,081





32,676



Amounts due to governmental entities

1,608





1,516



Current liabilities - deferred employer payroll tax

25,928





25,928



Total current liabilities

489,611





681,436



Deferred income taxes

66,726





47,237



Income taxes payable

6,625





6,203



Revolving credit facility





20,000



Other long term liabilities

25,928





25,928



Long-term operating lease liabilities

74,993





70,275



                                   Total liabilities

663,883





851,079



Noncontrolling interest — redeemable

18,589





18,921



Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







LHC Group, Inc. stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock – $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding







Common stock — $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 36,525,831  and 36,355,497 shares issued, and 31,252,929 and 31,139,840 shares outstanding, respectively

365





364



Treasury stock —  5,272,902 and  5,215,657 shares at cost, respectively

(79,765)





(69,011)



Additional paid-in capital

969,897





962,120



Retained earnings

707,599





635,297



Total LHC Group, Inc. stockholders' equity

1,598,096





1,528,770



Noncontrolling interest — non-redeemable

86,557





84,584



Total stockholders' equity

1,684,653





1,613,354



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,367,125





$

2,483,354



 

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended 

 June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Net service revenue

$

545,907





$

487,320





$

1,070,742





$

1,000,191



Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)

317,872





306,712





628,144





627,914



Gross margin

228,035





180,608





442,598





372,277



General and administrative expenses

167,061





150,574





330,310





308,440



Impairment of intangibles and other

760





600





937





600



Government stimulus income





(44,435)









(44,435)



Operating income

60,214





73,869





111,351





107,672



Interest expense

(143)





(841)





(406)





(3,609)



Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest

60,071





73,028





110,945





104,063



Income tax expense

13,318





15,227





22,759





18,586



Net income

46,753





57,801





88,186





85,477



Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

9,110





13,109





15,884





18,761



Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$

37,643





$

44,692





$

72,302





$

66,716



















Earnings per share:















Basic

$

1.21





$

1.44





$

2.32





$

2.15



Diluted

$

1.20





$

1.43





$

2.30





$

2.13



Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

31,225





31,104





31,188





31,060



Diluted

31,430





31,324





31,423





31,301



 

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)





Six Months Ended

June 30,



2021



2020



Operating activities:









Net income

$

88,186





$

85,477





Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization expense

9,541





10,385





Amortization of operating lease right of use asset

17,995





17,090





Stock-based compensation expense

7,506





6,943





Deferred income taxes

19,489





10,461





Loss on disposal of assets

19





154





    Impairment of intangibles and other

937





600





Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:









Receivables

(25,649)





(38,186)





Prepaid expenses

(4,484)





(2,436)





Other assets

6,170





(4,169)





Prepaid income taxes

(13,739)





3,322





Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(9,148)





(16,354)





Salaries, wages, and benefits payable

(4,560)





3,850





Government stimulus advance





44,273





Contract liabilities - deferred revenue

(65,026)





310,712





Other long term liabilities





17,818





Operating lease liabilities

(17,962)





(16,876)





Income taxes payable

(21,042)





2,506





Net amounts due to/from governmental entities

(57)





306





Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(11,824)





435,876





Investing activities:









Purchases of property, building and equipment

(15,619)





(40,944)





Proceeds from sale of property, building and equipment

150





7,142





Cash received (paid) for acquisitions

(649)





3,125





Proceeds from sale of an entity

1,531









Investments

(10,100)









Net cash used in investing activities

(24,687)





(30,677)





Financing activities:









Proceeds from line of credit





256,230





Payments on line of credit

(20,000)





(479,230)





Government stimulus advance

(93,257)









Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan

1,222





1,107





Noncontrolling interest distributions

(13,332)





(10,267)





Withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation

(10,754)





(8,602)





Purchase of additional controlling interest

(2,113)





(23,575)





Exercise of vested awards and stock options





218





Sale of noncontrolling interest

284









Net cash (used in) provided  by financing activities

(137,950)





(264,119)





Change in cash

(174,461)





141,080





Cash at beginning of period

286,569





31,672





Cash at end of period

$

112,108





$

172,752





Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:









Interest paid

$

1,322





$

4,083





Income taxes paid

$

38,103





$

2,375





Non-Cash Operating Activity:









Operating right of use assets in exchange for lease obligations

$

25,656





$

18,690





Non-Cash Investing Activity:









Accrued capital expenditures

$

1,108





$

2,348





 

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30, 2021



Home health

services



Hospice

services



Home and

community-

based

services



Facility-

based

services



HCI



Total

Net service revenue

$

396,534





$

63,804





$

48,407





$

31,030





$

6,132





$

545,907



Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)

219,925





39,647





34,683





20,460





3,157





317,872



General and administrative expenses

123,245





18,114





11,923





10,906





2,873





167,061



Impairment of intangibles and other

760





















760



Operating income (loss)

52,604





6,043





1,801





(336)





102





60,214



Interest expense

(106)





(20)





(10)





(5)





(2)





(143)



Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest

52,498





6,023





1,791





(341)





100





60,071



Income tax expense (benefit)

11,706





1,280





470





(152)





14





13,318



Net income (loss)

40,792





4,743





1,321





(189)





86





46,753



Less net income (loss) attributable to non controlling interests

7,500





1,208





85





322





(5)





9,110



Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholder

$

33,292





$

3,535





$

1,236





$

(511)





$

91





$

37,643



Total assets

$

1,681,871





$

288,985





$

245,071





$

85,520





$

65,678





$

2,367,125









Three Months Ended June 30, 2020



Home health

services



Hospice

services



Home and

community-

based

services



Facility-

based

services



HCI



Total

Net service revenue

$

339,872





$

61,055





$

47,675





$

33,639





$

5,079





$

487,320





Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)

205,146





37,271





38,747





21,785





3,763





306,712





General and administrative expenses

110,209





16,266





11,124





10,165





2,810





150,574





Impairment of intangibles and other





600

















600





Government stimulus income

(35,019)





(4,731)





(2,865)





(1,656)





(164)





(44,435)





Operating income (loss)

59,536





11,649





669





3,345





(1,330)





73,869





Interest expense

(594)





(97)





(79)





(47)





(24)





(841)





Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest

58,942





11,552





590





3,298





(1,354)





73,028





Income tax expense (benefit)

12,807





2,439





(12)





373





(380)





15,227





Net income (loss)

46,135





9,113





602





2,925





(974)





57,801





Less net income (loss) attributable to non controlling interests

9,922





2,164





33





997





(7)





13,109





Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholder

$

36,213





$

6,949





$

569





$

1,928





$

(967)





$

44,692





Total assets

$

1,656,022





$

268,771





$

259,742





$

101,258





$

71,306





$

2,357,099





 

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)





Six Months Ended June 30, 2021



Home health

services



Hospice

services



Home and

community-

based

services



Facility-

based

services



HCI



Total

Net service revenue

$

770,362





$

126,538





$

97,532





$

64,399





$

11,911





$

1,070,742



Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)

432,298





78,217





69,555





41,635





6,439





628,144



General and administrative expenses

242,642





36,241





23,452





22,163





5,812





330,310



Impairment of intangibles and other

937





















937



Operating income (loss)

94,485





12,080





4,525





601





(340)





111,351



Interest expense

(288)





(56)





(34)





(19)





(9)





(406)



Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest

94,197





12,024





4,491





582





(349)





110,945



Income tax expense (benefit)

19,596





2,347





988





(95)





(77)





22,759



Net income (loss)

74,601





9,677





3,503





677





(272)





88,186



Less net income (loss) attributable to non controlling interests

12,349





2,223





364





979





(31)





15,884



Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholder

$

62,252





$

7,454





$

3,139





$

(302)





$

(241)





$

72,302









Six Months Ended June 30, 2020



Home health

services



Hospice

services



Home and

community-

based

services



Facility-

based

services



HCI



Total

Net service revenue

$

707,693





$

121,586





$

96,139





$

63,320





$

11,453





$

1,000,191





Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)

425,586





75,305





77,200





42,127





7,696





627,914





General and administrative expenses

226,232





32,892





22,583





20,545





6,188





308,440





Impairment of intangibles and other





600

















600





Government stimulus income

(35,019)





(4,731)





(2,865)





(1,656)





(164)





(44,435)





Operating income (loss)

90,894





17,520





(779)





2,304





(2,267)





107,672





Interest expense

(2,494)





(400)





(345)





(266)





(104)





(3,609)





Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest

88,400





17,120





(1,124)





2,038





(2,371)





104,063





Income tax expense (benefit)

16,096





3,047





(218)





174





(513)





18,586





Net income (loss)

72,304





14,073





(906)





1,864





(1,858)





85,477





Less net income (loss) attributable to non controlling interests

14,528





3,131





(122)





1,240





(16)





18,761





Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholder

$

57,776





$

10,942





$

(784)





$

624





$

(1,842)





$

66,716





 

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECT CONSOLIDATED KEY STATISTICAL AND FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,

Key Data:

2021



2020



2021



2020

















Home Health Services:















Locations

531





553





531





553



Acquired

1









1





6



De novo















Divested/consolidated

(1)





(3)





(4)





(6)



Total new admissions

109,082





93,482





217,004





201,664



Medicare new admissions

54,990





50,545





109,403





110,425



Average daily census

85,554





77,530





84,745





77,254



Average Medicare daily census

45,134





44,811





45,186





45,453



Medicare completed and billed episodes

85,663





81,218





170,273





171,445



Average Medicare case mix for completed and billed Medicare episodes

1.02





0.99





1.02





1.02



Average reimbursement per completed and billed Medicare episodes

$

2,899





$

2,771





$

2,881





$

2,785



Total visits

2,151,665





1,963,924





4,209,298





4,099,715



Total Medicare visits

1,091,779





1,088,026





2,153,757





2,324,737



Average visits per completed and billed Medicare episodes

12.7





13.4





12.6





13.6



Organic growth: (1)















Net revenue

16.4

%



(12.7)

%



9.4

%



(7.7)

%

Net Medicare revenue

10.3

%



(18.6)

%



3.2

%



(12.6)

%

Total new admissions

16.4

%



(4.7)

%



7.3

%



1.1

%

Medicare new admissions

8.8

%



(14.3)

%



-0.9

%



(8.3)

%

Average daily census

10.3

%



(2.4)

%



10.2

%



(2.0)

%

Average Medicare daily census

0.9

%



(12.3)

%



0.0

%



(10.9)

%

Medicare completed and billed episodes

6.2

%



(16.9)

%



0.5

%



(10.3)

%

















Hospice Services:















Locations

120





112





120





112



Acquired

2









2





3



De novo









1







Divested/consolidated

(2)









(2)





(1)



Admissions

4,967





4,869





10,418





9,929



Average daily census

4,454





4,377





4,433





4,333



Patient days

405,339





398,283





802,313





788,652



Average revenue per patient day

$

158.54





$

153.86





$

160.19





$

154.00



Organic growth: (1)















Total new admissions

1.1

%



1.8

%



4.7

%



0.9

%

















Home and Community-Based Services:















Locations (2)

133





111





133





111



Acquired

1









1





4



De novo

3









7







Divested/consolidated















Average daily census

13,514





14,333





13,625





14,358



Billable hours

1,878,138





1,921,900





3,779,419





3,907,500



Revenue per billable hour

$

25.88





$

25.95





$

25.96





$

25.64



















Facility-Based Services:















Long-term Acute Care















Locations

12





13





12





13



Acquired















Divested/consolidated















Patient days

20,199





23,658





41,359





43,819



Average revenue per patient day

$

1,517





$

1,385





$

1,517





$

1,371



Average Daily Census

222





260





229





241







(1)

Organic growth is calculated as the sum of same store plus de novo for the period divided by total from the same period in the prior year.

(2)

The number of locations for HCBS has been updated to not only include the physical standalone locations but also the locations that are part of a home health provider.

 

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC.

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)





Three Months

Ended

June 30,

Six Months

Ended

June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$

37,643





$

44,692





$

72,302





$

66,716



Add (net of tax):















Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1)

3,477





410





3,477





1,516



Closures/relocations/consolidations (2)

1,048





523





1,179





866



COVID-19 impact: 























PPE, supplies and other expenses (3)

7,999





20,170





16,851





22,278



CARES Act tax benefit (4)













(2,210)



Provider Relief Fund (PRF) (5)





(32,882)









(32,882)



NCI associated with PRF (6)





5,643









5,643



ERP implementation (7)

728









728







Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$

50,895





$

38,556





$

94,537





$

61,927



 

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME

ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)





Three Months

Ended 

June 30,

Six Months

Ended

June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$

1.20





$

1.43





$

2.30





$

2.13



Add (net of tax):















Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1)

0.11





0.01





0.11





0.05



Closures/relocations/consolidations (2)

0.03





0.02





0.04





0.03



COVID-19 impact:























PPE, supplies and other expenses (3)

0.26





0.64





0.54





0.71



CARES Act tax benefit (4)













(0.07)



Provider Relief Fund (PRF) (5)





(1.05)









(1.05)



NCI associated with PRF (6)





0.18









0.18



ERP implementation (7)

0.02









0.02







Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$

1.62





$

1.23





$

3.01





$

1.98



 

RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$

37,643





$

44,692





$

72,302





$

66,716



Add:















Income tax expense

13,318





15,227





22,759





18,586



Interest expense, net

143





841





406





3,609



Depreciation and amortization 

4,542





5,252





9,541





10,385



Adjustment items (1) 

17,942





(8,292)





30,109





(3,436)



Adjusted EBITDA

$

73,588





$

57,720





$

135,117





$

95,860



































1. Adjustment items (pre-tax):















Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1)

4,708





554





4,708





2,064



Closures/relocation/consolidations (2)

1,419





706





1,596





1,174



COVID-19 PPE, supplies and other expenses (3)

10,829





27,257





22,819





30,135



Provider Relief Fund (PRF) (5)





(44,435)









(44,435)



NCI associated with PRF (6)





7,626









7,626



ERP implementation (7)

986











986









Total adjustments

$

17,942





$

(8,292)





$

30,109





$

(3,436)







































1.

Expenses and other costs associated with recently announced or completed acquisitions, de novos and legal expenses ($4.7 million pre-tax in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021; $0.5 million pre-tax in the three months ended June 30, 2020 and $2.1 million pre-tax in the six months ended June 30, 2020).

2.

Loss on the sale of an asset and other expenses associated with a closure or consolidation, including impairment ($1.4 million pre-tax in the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $1.6 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021; ($0.7 million pre-tax in the three months ended June 30, 2020 and $1.2 million pre-tax in the six months ended June 30, 2020).

3.

COVID-19 related expenses for purchases of personal protective equipment (PPE), supplies and wage adjustments ($10.8 million pre-tax in the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $22.8 million pre-tax in the three months ended June 30, 2020; ($27.3 million pre-tax in the three months ended June 30, 2020 and $30.1 million pre-tax in the six months ended June 30, 2020).

4.

Tax benefit related to new legislation in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") which lifts certain tax deduction limitations and eliminates 80% of taxable income limitations for Net Operating Losses ("NOL"), which we are now able to fully utilize NOLs associated with Almost Family prior to the merger.

5.

Government stimulus income recognized during the second quarter of 2020 related to general distribution funds received from the Provider Relief Fund ($44.4 million pre-tax in the three and six months ended June 30, 2020).

6.

Non-controlling interest distributed to our Joint Venture partners in association with the Government stimulus income recognized during the second quarter of 2020 ($7.6 million pre-tax in the three months ended June 30, 2020).

7.

Expenses and other costs associated with the implementation of an Enterprise Resource Planning software ($1.0 million pre-tax in the second quarter and first half of 2020).

 

Contact:

Eric Elliott



Senior Vice President of Finance



(337) 233-1307



eric.elliott@lhcgroup.com

 

