ARLINGTON, Va., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lidl, the fastest growing grocery retailer in the U.S., announced it took home more than 10 medals in this year's New York International Beer Competition for its exclusive, private label beers. Its Perlenbacher brand also won Germany Pilsner Brewery of the Year. Lidl's award-winning beers are priced on average at less than $8 per pack, proving that you don't have to spend an arm and a leg to enjoy high quality beers.
More than 800 submissions from around the globe were entered and tasted by the competition's trade buyer judges.
Below is the list of Lidl's award winners:
Category
Medal
Product
International-Style Lager
Gold
Van Danken European Lager
Saranac Pale Ale
Gold
Trailgazer Session Ale
German-Style Pilsner
Silver
Perlenbacher Imperial Premium
German-Style Pilsner
Silver
Perlenbacher Hefeweizen
American-Style Sour Ale
Silver
Atomic Tart Raspberry Sour Ale
American-Style Lager
Silver
Craft Explorers Blue Ridge Lager
European-Style Low Alcohol Lager
Bronze
Galereux Lager
French-Style Saison
Bronze
La Blonde de Ch'Nord French
Belgian-Style Tripel
Bronze
Bronzen Schild Belgian Tripel
German-Style Pilsner
Bronze
Perlenbacher Premium Pilsner
Other Strong Beer
Bronze
Craft Explorers Hop Blast IPA
"We are thrilled to have been recognized again by New York International Beer Competition for our beer assortment," said Stefan Schwarz, Executive Vice President of Purchasing for Lidl US. "Lidl is focused on providing high quality domestic and international beer offerings at unbelievably low prices and we are honored to see our assortment recognized again by wins as the top performing grocer in the New York International Beer Competition."
Lidl previously took home medals in the 2020 USA Beer Ratings and the 2018 New York International Beer Competition. For a full list of the award-winning beers, please visit their website.
