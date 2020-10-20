PRINCETON, N.J. and NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Life.io, a subsidiary of SE2 and a leading customer engagement solution for the insurance and financial services industries, today announced a strategic partnership with Unqork, the leading enterprise no-code platform, to bring next-generation insurance solutions to the market. Leveraging Unqork's unique no-code platform, and Life.io's expertise in engagement, UX/UI, and behavioral-design, we are offering insurers a highly intuitive digital purchasing platform that reduces friction for clients and advisors.

"Unqork's no-code platform is a great complement to Life.io's expertise in design and engagement. This combination allows carriers to be nimble and quickly deliver a highly flexible product that truly puts customers and advisors at the center of the experience," said Jon Cooper, CEO, Life.io.

Life.io's solution goes beyond a basic e-App experience to offer an integrated quote, needs analysis, e-App, and dashboard suite. Highly flexible and configurable, Life.io's solution can be designed to reflect and promote a company's unique brand and suite of products while actively engaging their target audience. These capabilities are designed to support all life insurance and annuity products across multiple distribution channels.

"Life.io is a market-leading provider of customer engagement solutions for the insurance industry and we are proud to partner with Life.io," said Farooq Sheikh, Insurance Go-To-Market Lead, Unqork. "Having an ecosystem of solution providers like LIfe.io building products on Unqork is a critical next step in Unqork's evolution."

About Life.io:
 Life.io is a leading customer engagement technology firm that helps companies accelerate the development of their end-to-end digital client experience with the Life.io solution suite. Our state-of-the-art digital suite integrates powerful engagement across the client lifecycle to reduce friction, convert sales, and optimize results. A pioneering insurtech for over five years, Life.io is led by its original co-founders and headquartered in Princeton, NJ. Life.io is a subsidiary of SE2, an Eldridge business. To learn more, please visit https://life.io

About Unqork:
 Unqork is the industry pioneer no-code enterprise application platform that helps large companies build, deploy, and manage complex applications without writing a single line of code. Organizations like Goldman Sachs, Liberty Mutual, the Cities of New York and Washington, DC and Maimonides Medical Center are using Unqork's drag-and-drop interface to build enterprise applications faster, with higher quality, and lower costs than conventional approaches. To learn more, please visit: https://www.unqork.com.

