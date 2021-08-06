(PRNewsfoto/Lifeloc Technologies)

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LCTC), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of breath alcohol and drug testing devices, has announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Lifeloc posted quarterly net revenue of $1.730 million resulting in a quarterly net loss of $(110) thousand, or $(0.04) per diluted share.  These results compare to net revenue of $1.320 million and quarterly net loss of $(350) thousand, or $(0.14) per diluted share in the second quarter of 2020.  Revenue for the quarter increased 31% versus the second quarter last year, as demand recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic and the government ordered shutdowns.  Net revenue of $3.539 million and a net profit of $294 thousand, or $0.12 per diluted share, compare to net revenue of $3.338 million and a net loss of $(515) thousand, or $(0.21) per diluted share, for the same six months of 2020.  The income for the first six months of 2021 includes the benefit from the forgiveness of the first round SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan of $465 thousand.

As previously reported, Lifeloc qualified for and received a second PPP loan of $471 thousand in Q1 of 2021.  These loans are completely forgivable by the SBA if the proceeds are spent in accordance with the program rules.  As with the prior PPP loan, Lifeloc intends to comply with all requirements and plans to apply for forgiveness of this second loan in the third quarter of 2021.  The PPP program was successful in mitigating the negative effect of the significant demand suppression on cash flow from the pandemic while allowing Lifeloc to carefully reduce structural costs and retain critical personnel, with no compromise to our product development efforts. 

Demand is growing for our new platform LX9 and LT7 devices.  The features and performance of the new L-series products have driven penetration by meeting previously unaddressable market needs, such as wider temperature ranges and fast customization that incorporates local languages.  We expect that most L-series sales will be incremental to FC-series devices rather than displacing FC sales.  The L-series devices are meeting the requirements of the most modern registration standards, such as SAI's (Standards Australia International) latest AS 3547:2019 standards for Breath Alcohol Detectors.

We continue to invest in the significant growth opportunities of alcohol monitoring and drug detection.  The monitoring opportunity will be addressed primarily through the redesigned Real-Time Alcohol Detection and Reporting (R.A.D.A.R.®) device.  Manufacture of the second generation R.A.D.A.R. 200 protoype devices began in late 2020.  Testing of these redesigned R.A.D.A.R. devices and integration with the monitoring system has been extensive and has required additional modification before final release.  The design has now been finalized with several devices currently in field testing by key customers and sales release planned this year.  Several upgrades have been made to the reporting system including migration to the cloud for higher reliability and an entirely new enrollment app to automate that process.

Our most important goal remains the convergence of the market's need for rapid detection of drugs of abuse with Lifeloc's capabilities.  Additional personnel and new equipment resources have been committed to finalizing the development of the SpinDx™ technology platform and the rapid, quantitative marijuana breathalyzer built on that platform.  We have improved the detection sensitivity for delta-9-THC as well as the robustness of the device.  Work continues to develop this system into a device that can be used for roadside testing, as well as other contexts requiring fast response.

"We saw a good uptick in sales this quarter versus last year, although we would still hope to see sales recover more as our customers' budgets open to replace aging equipment," commented Dr. Wayne Willkomm, President and CEO.  "But our real growth driver is the strong pipeline of recent and upcoming product releases.  The L-series platform, a premium product already finding broad acceptance, is providing expanded features requested by various international law enforcement agencies.  Together with the imminent release of the redesigned R.A.D.A.R. 200 devices, this should develop a healthy recurring revenue stream to fund growth. The next big milestone for Lifeloc will be completing the commercialization of the SpinDx platform – a major effort that will be prioritized over short-term profitability."

About Lifeloc Technologies

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LCTC) is a trusted U.S. manufacturer of evidential breath alcohol testers and related training and supplies for Workplace, Law Enforcement, Corrections and International customers.  Lifeloc's stock trades over-the-counter under the symbol LCTC.  We are a fully reporting Company with our SEC filings available on our web site, www.lifeloc.com/investor.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release, including statements about our strategies, expectations about new and existing products, market demand, acceptance of new and existing products, technologies and opportunities, market size and growth, and return on investments in products and market, are based on information available to us on the date of this document, and we assume no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Investors are strongly encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings.

R.A.D.A.R.® is a registered trademark of Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

SpinDx™ is a trademark of Sandia Corporation.

Amy Evans 

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. 

http://www.lifeloc.com  

(303) 431-9500

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Balance Sheets



ASSETS















June 30,













2021





December 31,

CURRENT ASSETS:



(Unaudited)





2020



Cash

$

2,390,591



$

2,195,070



Accounts receivable, net



499,050





523,603



Inventories, net



2,495,960





2,498,126



Income taxes receivable



275,163





220,657



Prepaid expenses and other



90,766





77,962



      Total current assets



5,751,530





5,515,418















PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, at cost:













Land



317,932





317,932



Building



1,928,795





1,928,795



Real-time Alcohol Detection And Recognition equipment and software



569,448





569,448



Production equipment, software and space modifications



958,785





958,785



Training courses



432,375





432,375



Office equipment, software and space modifications



216,618





216,618



Sales and marketing equipment and space modifications



226,356





226,356



Research and development equipment, software and space modifications



249,279





190,818



Less accumulated depreciation



(2,405,026)





(2,277,839)



     Total property and equipment, net



2,494,562





2,563,288















OTHER ASSETS:













Patents, net



138,774





144,702



Deposits and other



163,832





164,798



Deferred taxes



137,494





148,142



     Total other assets



440,100





457,642

















     Total assets

$

8,686,192



$

8,536,348















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES:













Accounts payable

$

232,015



$

333,851



Term loan payable, current portion



47,910





46,936



Paycheck Protection loan payable



471,347





465,097



Customer deposits



163,425





155,295



Accrued expenses



212,164





266,266



Deferred revenue, current portion



41,998





41,053



Reserve for warranty expense



46,500





46,500



      Total current liabilities



1,215,359





1,354,998















TERM LOAN PAYABLE, net of current portion and













debt issuance costs



1,253,113





1,277,531















DEFERRED REVENUE, net of current portion



6,162





3,177



      Total liabilities



2,474,634





2,635,706















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

























STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:













Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares













  authorized, 2,454,116 shares outstanding



4,650,812





4,633,655



Retained earnings



1,560,746





1,266,987



      Total stockholders' equity



6,211,558





5,900,642

















      Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

8,686,192



$

8,536,348







































































LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited)











Three Months Ended June 30,

REVENUES:



2021





2020



Product sales

$

1,674,045



$

1,265,698



Royalties



33,652





32,851



Rental income



21,939





21,489



Total



1,729,636





1,320,038















COST OF SALES



1,124,218





991,969















GROSS PROFIT



605,418





328,069















OPERATING EXPENSES:













Research and development



266,633





182,485



Sales and marketing



214,124





274,780



General and administrative



256,908





324,041



Total



737,665





781,306















OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)



(132,247)





(453,237)















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):













Interest income



813





3,242



Interest expense



(13,544)





(14,016)



Total 



(12,731)





(10,774)















NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES



(144,978)





(464,011)















Benefit from (provision for) federal and state income taxes



35,266





114,419















NET INCOME (LOSS)

$

(109,712)



$

(349,592)















NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC

$

(0.04)



$

(0.14)















NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED

$

(0.04)



$

(0.14)















WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC



2,454,116





2,454,116















WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED



2,454,116





2,476,222







































































LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited)











Six Months Ended June 30,

REVENUES:



2021





2020



Product sales

$

3,449,492



$

3,203,564



Royalties



46,216





92,132



Rental income



43,471





42,678



Total



3,539,179





3,338,374















COST OF SALES



2,109,884





2,232,229















GROSS PROFIT



1,429,295





1,106,145















OPERATING EXPENSES:













Research and development



573,845





479,382



Sales and marketing



444,602





601,344



General and administrative



607,028





680,928



Total



1,625,475





1,761,654















OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)



(196,180)





(655,509)















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):













Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection loan



465,097





-



Interest income



1,312





10,418



Interest expense



(27,061)





(28,147)



Total 



439,348





(17,729)















NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES



243,168





(673,238)















Benefit from (provision for) federal and state income taxes



50,591





158,340















NET INCOME (LOSS)

$

293,759



$

(514,898)















NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC

$

0.12



$

(0.21)















NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED

$

0.12



$

(0.21)















WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC



2,454,116





2,454,116















WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED



2,454,116





2,454,116







































































LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited) With Changes











Three Months Ended March 31,

REVENUES:



2021





2020



Product sales

$

1,775,447



$

1,937,866



Royalties



12,564





59,281



Rental income



21,532





21,189



Total



1,809,543





2,018,336















COST OF SALES



985,666





1,240,260















GROSS PROFIT



823,877





778,076















OPERATING EXPENSES:













Research and development



307,212





296,897



Sales and marketing



230,478





326,564



General and administrative



350,120





356,887



Total



887,810





980,348















OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)



(63,933)





(202,272)















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):













Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection loan



465,097





0



Interest income



499





7,176



Interest expense



(13,517)





(14,131)



Total 



452,079





(6,955)















NET INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES



388,146





(209,227)















Benefit from (provision for) federal and state income taxes



15,325





43,921















NET INCOME

$

403,471



$

(165,306)















NET INCOME PER SHARE, BASIC

$

0.16



$

(0.07)















NET INCOME PER SHARE, DILUTED

$

0.16



$

(0.07)















WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC



2,454,116





2,454,116















WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED



2,454,116





2,454,116















 

 

 

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

Statements of Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited)

























































Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Total stockholders' equity, beginning balances

$

6,321,270



$

6,659,026



$

5,900,642



$

6,792,221



























Common stock (no shares issued during periods):

























Beginning balances



4,650,812





4,635,415





4,633,655





4,603,304



Stock based compensation expense related

























 to stock options



-





312





17,157





32,423



Ending balances



4,650,812





4,635,727





4,650,812





4,635,727



























Retained earnings:

























Beginning balances



1,670,458





2,023,611





1,266,987





2,188,917



Net income (loss)



(109,712)





(349,592)





293,759





(514,898)



Ending balances



1,560,746





1,674,019





1,560,746





1,674,019



























Total stockholders' equity, ending balances

$

6,211,558



$

6,309,746



$

6,211,558



$

6,309,746

 

 

 

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)























Six Months Ended June 30,

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

2021



2020



Net income (loss)

$

293,759



$

(514,898)



Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net















cash provided from (used in) operating activities-















  Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection loan (round 1)



(465,097)











  Depreciation and amortization



133,657





191,493



   Provision for doubtful accounts, net change



(49,000)





5,000



   Provision for inventory obsolescence, net change



(5,000)





42,265



   Deferred taxes, net change



10,648





(11,516)



   Stock based compensation expense related to













     stock options



17,157





32,423



Changes in operating assets and liabilities-













   Accounts receivable



73,553





96,567



   Inventories 



7,166





(486,414)



   Income taxes receivable 



(54,506)





(146,807)



   Prepaid expenses and other 



(12,804)





(88,920)



   Deposits and other 



966





(58,823)



   Accounts payable 



(101,836)





96,684



   Customer deposits 



8,130





(47,951)



   Accrued expenses 



(54,102)





(79,974)



   Deferred revenue 



3,930





(4,365)





           Net cash provided from (used in)















            operating activities



(193,379)





(975,236)

















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:













Purchases of property and equipment



(58,461)





(9,088)



Patent filing expense



-





(18,772)





           Net cash provided from (used in) investing activities

(58,461)





(27,860)

















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:













Principal payments made on term loan



(23,986)





(22,899)



Proceeds from Paycheck Protection loan (round 2)



471,347





465,097





           Net cash (used in) financing















            activities



447,361





442,198

















NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH



195,521





(560,898)

















CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD



2,195,070





3,185,996

















CASH, END OF PERIOD

$

2,390,591



$

2,625,098

















SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION:













Cash paid for interest

$

-



$

27,605



















Cash paid for (received from)  income tax

$

-



$

20,063

