WHEAT RIDGE, Colo., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LCTC), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of breath alcohol and drug testing devices, has announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Lifeloc posted quarterly net revenue of $1.887 million resulting in a quarterly net income of $523 thousand, or $0.21 per diluted share.  These results compare to net revenue of $1.555 million and net loss of $(213) thousand, or $(0.09) per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020.  Revenue for the current quarter increased 21% versus the third quarter last year.  Income for the third quarter includes the benefit from the forgiveness of the second round Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan of $471 thousand.  For the first nine months of 2021, net revenue was $5.427 million with a net income of $816 thousand, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to net revenue of $4.893 million and net loss of $(728) thousand, or $(0.30) per diluted share, for the same period last year.  Income for the first nine months of 2021 includes the benefit from the forgiveness of the both the first and second round SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans totaling $936 thousand.  The PPP loans and forgiveness helped offset a difficult business environment in 2020 and 2021 with minimal employee disruption. 

Lifeloc took advantage of continued low interest rates, refinancing our building mortgage on September 30, 2021, replacing the prior 4.00% fixed rate (until October 2024) mortgage with a 2.95% mortgage fixed until September 2031.  This refinancing was immediately cash flow positive, and all refinance costs recovered through interest savings by early 2023, while eliminating the 2024 interest rate change risk from the prior mortgage.

Demand is growing for our new platform LX9 and LT7 devices.  The features and performance of the new L-series products have driven penetration by meeting previously unaddressable market needs, such as wider temperature ranges and fast customization that incorporates local languages.  We expect that most L-series sales will be incremental to FC-series devices rather than displacing FC sales.  The L-series devices are meeting the requirements of the most modern registration standards, such as SAI's (Standards Australia International) latest AS 3547:2019 standards for Breath Alcohol Detectors.

We continue to invest in the significant growth opportunities of alcohol monitoring and drug detection.  The monitoring opportunity will be addressed primarily through the redesigned Real-Time Alcohol Detection and Reporting (R.A.D.A.R.®) device.  Manufacture of the second generation R.A.D.A.R. 200 prototype devices began in late 2020.  Field testing of these redesigned R.A.D.A.R. devices and integration with the monitoring system has been extensive and has required additional modifications before final release.  The design has now been finalized with several devices currently in field testing by key customers. Sales release of the R.A.D.A.R. 200 device is planned this year.  Several upgrades have been made to the reporting system including migration to the cloud for higher reliability and an entirely new enrollment app to automate the enrollment process.

Our most important goal remains the convergence of the market's need for rapid detection of drugs of abuse with Lifeloc's capabilities.  Additional personnel and new equipment resources have been committed to finalizing the development of the SpinDx™ technology platform and the rapid, quantitative marijuana breathalyzer using the SpinDx platform for detection.  We have improved the detection sensitivity for delta-9-THC as well as the robustness of the device.  Work continues to develop this system into a device that can be used for roadside testing, as well as other contexts requiring fast response.

"Our sales continue to recover in our core business, and our sales team is converting new customers," commented Dr. Wayne Willkomm, President and CEO.  "But our real growth driver is the strong pipeline of recent and upcoming product releases.  The second generation Easycal® calibration station is yielding its best sales year ever.  The L-series platform, a premium product already finding broad acceptance, is providing expanded features requested by various international law enforcement agencies.  The redesigned R.A.D.A.R. 200 devices are in customers' hands and expected to contribute revenue in the fourth quarter to begin a recurring revenue stream and fund growth. The next big milestone for Lifeloc will be completing the commercialization of the SpinDx platform – a major effort that will be prioritized over short-term profitability.  We are hopeful that the SpinDx platform will begin making a revenue contribution by late 2022."

About Lifeloc Technologies

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LCTC) is a trusted U.S. manufacturer of evidential breath alcohol testers and related training and supplies for Workplace, Law Enforcement, Corrections and International customers.  Lifeloc stock trades over-the-counter under the symbol LCTC.  We are a fully reporting Company with our SEC filings available on our web site, www.lifeloc.com/investor.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release, including statements about our strategies, expectations about new and existing products, market demand, acceptance of new and existing products, technologies and opportunities, market size and growth, and return on investments in products and market, are based on information available to us on the date of this document, and we assume no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Investors are strongly encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings.

R.A.D.A.R.® and Easycal® are registered trademarks of Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

SpinDx™ is a trademark of Sandia Corporation.

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Balance Sheets



ASSETS















September 30,

2021





December 31,

CURRENT ASSETS:



(Unaudited)





2020



Cash

$

2,556,282



$

2,195,070



Accounts receivable, net



600,068





523,603



Inventories, net



2,586,117





2,498,126



Income taxes receivable



45,288





220,657



Prepaid expenses and other



89,392





77,962



      Total current assets



5,877,147





5,515,418















PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, at cost:













Land



317,932





317,932



Building



1,928,795





1,928,795



Real-time Alcohol Detection And Recognition equipment and software



569,448





569,448



Production equipment, software and space modifications



958,785





958,785



Training courses



432,375





432,375



Office equipment, software and space modifications



216,618





216,618



Sales and marketing equipment and space modifications



226,356





226,356



Research and development equipment, software and space modifications



255,072





190,818



Less accumulated depreciation



(2,474,356)





(2,277,839)



     Total property and equipment, net



2,431,025





2,563,288















OTHER ASSETS:













Patents, net



136,471





144,702



Deposits and other



163,480





164,798



Deferred taxes



135,215





148,142



     Total other assets



435,166





457,642

















     Total assets

$

8,743,338



$

8,536,348















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES:













Accounts payable

$

230,572



$

333,851



Term loan payable, current portion



48,141





46,936



Paycheck Protection loan payable



-





465,097



Customer deposits



158,375





155,295



Accrued expenses



194,486





266,266



Deferred revenue, current portion



45,731





41,053



Reserve for warranty expense



46,500





46,500



      Total current liabilities



723,805





1,354,998















TERM LOAN PAYABLE, net of current portion and













debt issuance costs



1,280,358





1,277,531















DEFERRED REVENUE, net of current portion



4,957





3,177



      Total liabilities



2,009,120





2,635,706















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

























STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:













Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares













  authorized, 2,454,116 shares outstanding



4,650,812





4,633,655



Retained earnings



2,083,406





1,266,987



      Total stockholders' equity



6,734,218





5,900,642

















      Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

8,743,338



$

8,536,348

 

 

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited)











Three Months Ended September 30,

REVENUES:



2021





2020



Product sales

$

1,855,308



$

1,502,034



Royalties



9,941





31,395



Rental income



22,239





21,639



Total



1,887,488





1,555,068















COST OF SALES



953,437





957,964















GROSS PROFIT



934,051





597,104















OPERATING EXPENSES:













Research and development



299,653





335,075



Sales and marketing



306,664





235,733



General and administrative



245,970





297,128



Total



852,287





867,936















OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)



81,764





(270,832)















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):













Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection loan



471,347





-



Interest income



1,347





2,598



Interest expense



(13,568)





(14,051)



Total 



459,126





(11,453)















NET INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES



540,890





(282,285)















BENEFIT FROM (PROVISION FOR) FEDERAL AND STATE INCOME TAXES



(18,230)





69,519















NET INCOME

$

522,660



$

(212,766)















NET INCOME PER SHARE, BASIC

$

0.21



$

(0.09)















NET INCOME PER SHARE, DILUTED

$

0.21



$

(0.09)















WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC



2,454,116





2,454,116















WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED



2,501,034





2,454,116

 

 

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited)











Nine Months Ended September 30,

REVENUES:



2021





2020



Product sales

$

5,304,800



$

4,705,598



Royalties



56,157





123,527



Rental income



65,710





64,317



Total



5,426,667





4,893,442















COST OF SALES



3,063,321





3,190,193















GROSS PROFIT



2,363,346





1,703,249















OPERATING EXPENSES:













Research and development



873,498





814,457



Sales and marketing



751,266





837,077



General and administrative



852,998





978,056



Total



2,477,762





2,629,590















OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)



(114,416)





(926,341)















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):













Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection loans



936,444





-



Interest income



2,659





13,016



Interest expense



(40,629)





(42,198)



Total 



898,474





(29,182)















NET INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES



784,058





(955,523)















BENEFIT FROM (PROVISION FOR) FEDERAL AND STATE INCOME TAXES



32,361





227,859















NET INCOME

$

816,419



$

(727,664)















NET INCOME PER SHARE, BASIC

$

0.33



$

(0.30)















NET INCOME PER SHARE, DILUTED

$

0.33



$

(0.30)















WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC



2,454,116





2,454,116















WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED



2,493,492





2,454,116

 

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

Statements of Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited)

























































Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Total stockholders' equity, beginning balances

$

6,211,558



$

6,309,746



$

5,900,642



$

6,792,221



























Common stock (no shares issued during periods):

























Beginning balances



4,650,812





4,635,727





4,633,655





4,603,304



Stock based compensation expense related

























 to stock options



-





311





17,157





32,734



Ending balances



4,650,812





4,636,038





4,650,812





4,636,038



























Retained earnings:

























Beginning balances



1,560,746





1,674,019





1,266,987





2,188,917



Net income (loss)



522,660





(212,766)





816,419





(727,664)



Ending balances



2,083,406





1,461,253





2,083,406





1,461,253



























Total stockholders' equity, ending balances

$

6,734,218



$

6,097,291



$

6,734,218



$

6,097,291

 

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)























Nine Months Ended September 30,

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

2021



2020



Net income (loss)

$

816,419



$

(727,664)



Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net















cash provided from (used in) operating activities-















Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection loans



(936,444)





-





Depreciation and amortization



206,222





270,984



Provision for doubtful accounts, net change



(49,000)





3,899



Provision for inventory obsolescence, net change



(5,000)





48,943





Deferred taxes, net change



12,927





(11,188)





Reserve for warranty expense, net change



-





1,500





Stock based compensation expense related to















stock options



17,157





32,734



Changes in operating assets and liabilities-















Accounts receivable



(27,465)





119,722





 Inventories 



(82,991)





(581,640)





 Income taxes receivable 



175,369





(216,654)





 Prepaid expenses and other 



(11,430)





(49,059)





 Deposits and other 



1,318





(89,453)





 Accounts payable 



(103,279)





(4,055)





 Customer deposits 



3,080





(31,221)





 Accrued expenses 



(71,780)





(78,099)





 Deferred revenue 



6,458





(12,723)





           Net cash provided from (used in)















            operating activities



(48,439)





(1,323,974)

















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:













Purchases of property and equipment



(64,254)





(9,088)



Patent filing expense



(661)





(18,772)





           Net cash provided from (used in) investing activities



(64,915)





(27,860)

















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:













Principal payments made on term loan



(1,328,625)





(34,372)



Proceeds from refinancing term loan



1,350,000





-



Cost of refinancing term loan



(18,156)





-



Proceeds from Paycheck Protection loan (round 2)



471,347





465,097





           Net cash provided from (used in) financing















            activities



474,566





430,725

















NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH



361,212





(921,109)

















CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD



2,195,070





3,185,996

















CASH, END OF PERIOD

$

2,556,282



$

2,264,887

















SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION:













Cash paid for interest

$

39,815



$

41,384



















Cash paid for income tax

$

-



$

20,063

 

