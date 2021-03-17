SOUTH BEND, Ind., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lighthouse Autism Center, LLC ("Lighthouse" or the "Company"), a leading provider of center-based, Applied Behavioral Analysis ("ABA") therapy, today announced two new center locations in Valparaiso, Indiana and Niles, Michigan, in addition to the recent acquisition of A Step Ahead, an ABA and Pediatric therapy provider in Columbus, Indiana. Together, the acquisition and two new center locations will allow Lighthouse to further expand its regional footprint and accelerate the Company's strategy of bringing the highest-quality, center-based ABA service throughout Indiana and Michigan.
"With 2020 behind us, we are ready to hit the ground running in 2021 with our newest centers in Valparaiso, Indiana, Niles, Michigan, and our most recent acquisition, A Step Ahead. With the impressive clinical experience and expertise of the A Step Ahead team, I have no doubt that our organizations will fit together seamlessly to continue to deliver the very highest quality autism therapy services in the state. At the heart of both of our organizations is a strong and passionate team committed to changing the lives of children with autism. We look forward to continuing to do just that in the year ahead," said Gregg Maggioli, Lighthouse's co-founder and CEO.
About Lighthouse Autism Center
Headquartered in South Bend, Indiana, Lighthouse was founded in 2012 by Gregg and Sandy Maggioli, the parents of a child with autism. Over the past nine years, Lighthouse has grown into a leading center-based provider of ABA therapy for children on the autism spectrum, with a network of centers across Indiana and southwestern Michigan. The Company's state-of-the-art centers focus on providing intensive one-on-one ABA therapy and speech therapy services to children with autism ages 2-18. For more information about Lighthouse, visit the company's website at: http://www.lighthouseautismcenter.com.
About A Step Ahead
Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, A Step Ahead is a center-based ABA provider that operates one ABA center location, in addition to a pediatric therapy office. Founded in 2013, A Step Ahead has been providing quality ABA and pediatric therapy services to the Columbus area for nearly a decade and is known for their clinical excellence in the area.
Media Contact
Maggie Gendel, Lighthouse Autism Center, 574-387-4313, maggieg@lighthouseautismcenter.com
SOURCE Lighthouse Autism Center