FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Liz Stubbs has been hired as Director of Product and Design at Lighthouse Health & Wellness (H&W), a move that will advance to new heights the organization's mission to provide high quality, culturally relevant wellness resources to first responders. This announcement comes at a strategic time for the organization, as Lighthouse H&W has recently begun collaborating with FirstNet, Built with AT&T®, and has many dynamic projects under way.
Stubbs is a seasoned professional with 20+ years of marketing, graphic design, UX design and development experience. Throughout her career she has frequently worked in the public safety realm and is experienced in designing for and working with public safety personnel.
A critical component to Lighthouse H&W's success is maintaining communication materials, marketing collateral, and other visuals that are cohesive, culturally competent and up-to-date. Hiring Stubbs as Director of Product and Design provides the organization with a seasoned designer who has deep expertise across a variety of channels, including print ads, event collateral, media kits, social media graphics, logo design, overall branding, and more.
"I am very excited to welcome Liz Stubbs to the Lighthouse team. Liz's rich experience in design and innovation in the public safety space will shape and hone the brand as it continues to expand," said Joe Ramirez, Founder of Lighthouse Health & Wellness.
With the recent announcement of Lighthouse H&W's collaboration with FirstNet, built with AT&T, many exciting new projects are on the horizon for Lighthouse, requiring both creative vision and an eye for detail. FirstNet is built with AT&T in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority, an independent agency within the federal government. It is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America's first responders and the extended public safety community.
AT&T's founding sponsorship of Lighthouse strengthens and expands the impact of each organization's mission. With AT&T's support, Lighthouse Health & Wellness will be able to greatly accelerate wellness outreach efforts to first responders across the nation, expand its no-cost custom app development program, and continue to evolve the Lighthouse Health & Wellness Resource Library. This will further Lighthouse's declared mission to foster the discovery, development and distribution of health and wellness tools and information that address the unique challenges faced by first responders and those who support them.
About Lighthouse Health & Wellness
Lighthouse Health & Wellness is a public benefit corporation with a mandated mission of ensuring that every public safety agency in the United States can provide its employees and their families with confidential and anonymous access to health and wellness resources. The organization accomplishes this by providing mobile app and web portal platforms that provide our nation's first responders private access to culturally competent, cutting edge health and wellness information and resources. Beyond the technology platform, Lighthouse Health & Wellness also offers custom wellness programming and support plans that are specifically tailored to individual agency needs, and can include on-site support, coordinating speaking engagements, developing enrichment materials, peer support team training, and more. Lighthouse Health & Wellness was formed through parent company Apex Mobile's work in creating mobile and app-based communications for law enforcement and public safety agencies throughout the US. For more information about the organization and their first responder health and wellness programs call 949-305-7008 or go to lighthousehw.org.
