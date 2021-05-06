SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Limbix is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Jeffrey I. Gold to the role of Chief Clinical Officer. In this newly-established role, Gold will provide leadership and clinical oversight for the company's clinical trials on Spark, an investigational digital therapeutic for adolescent depression.
"We are honored to welcome Dr. Gold to the Limbix leadership team," said Ben Lewis, CEO of Limbix. "As we prepare to launch our large-scale pivotal RCT with Spark this summer, Dr. Gold's extensive clinical experience working with children and adolescents will be invaluable in helping ensure that teens in trials and those who will use the commercialized product are protected. His clinical research experience and thought leadership in protocol development and study design for our RCTs is unparalleled."
As a pediatric psychologist, Gold has been working with teens and children for over 30 years: 20 of which have been at Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA), where he founded and directed the Pediatric Pain Management Clinic for 17 years, serves as the Director of the Children's Outcomes, Research, and Evaluation (C.O.R.E.) program, and is the current CHLA IRB chair. He's a full professor at the Keck School of Medicine at USC in anesthesiology, pediatrics, and psychiatry & behavioral sciences. Dr. Gold is a clinical research scientist focused on investigating acute and chronic pain, integrative health & wellness (i.e., digital therapeutics, VR), medical trauma (PTSD) in youth, behavioral health outcomes, and neurocognitive functioning in chronically ill youth.
"It's an honor to be appointed Chief Clinical Officer for Limbix and a privilege to work side-by-side with so many talented, driven, and innovative team-members. I'm deeply moved and impressed by the company's mission to deliver the first prescribed mobile app focused on adolescent depression during an unprecedented time of mental health concern," Dr. Gold remarks.
About Limbix:
Limbix is a prescription digital therapeutic company passionate about creating mental health treatments for adolescents. The Limbix team is uniquely suited to develop prescription digital therapeutics, as its diverse team of clinicians, product designers, researchers, and engineers understand the value of pairing clinical expertise with technological innovation. Limbix is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information about Limbix Spark research trials, visit https://www.limbix.com/spark.
Social Media:
https://twitter.com/LimbixHealth
https://www.linkedin.com/company/limbix-health/
https://www.facebook.com/limbix.inc/
Media Contact
Elise Ogle, Limbix, +1 8885462495 Ext: 707, elise@limbix.com
SOURCE Limbix