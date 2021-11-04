Limelight Networks (PRNewsfoto/Limelight Networks)

 By Limelight Networks

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW) (Limelight), a leading provider of content delivery services and AppOps at the edge, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.  Delivering on several key milestones in its 2021 strategic plan, the company reported significant revenue, gross margin and adjusted EBITDA growth quarter over quarter.

"As expected, our third quarter showed significant sequential quarterly improvement. Revenue for the third quarter came in at $55.2 million, up 14% quarter over quarter. Cash Gross Margin was 40%, up more than 7% quarter over quarter and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 11%, up from breakeven in the second quarter of 2021," said Bob Lyons, President and Chief Executive Officer. 

"We are executing against our previously outlined strategy and regaining our competitive position. We have been hard at work taking meaningful steps to improve the performance and cost of our globally scaled network, and to expand our client relationships and extend our edge enabled solutions. We remain confident in our ability to continue building on this progress and deliver on our Improve-Expand-Extend strategy," said Lyons.

Continued improvement in operational performance and cost structure:

  • Completion of 90% of our $30 million in planned annualized costs savings
  • 700 bps quarter over quarter cash gross margin expansion
  • Improved operating leverage resulting in an 85% adjusted EBITDA flow through of the sequential quarterly revenue growth
  • Our internal assessment of client sentiment improved +13 points quarter over quarter across our global top 20

Existing client and new logo growth driving meaningful revenue expansion:

  • 14% sequential quarter over quarter revenue growth
  • 18 of Top 20 Limelight customers grew revenue more than 20% for the second quarter in a row
  • Closed more than 30 new customer opportunities, more than 10 of which have an Annual Contract Value (ACV) of greater than $100,000 and 2 of which have an ACV of greater than $1M
  • Strong pipeline growth with new logo bookings up more than 3x quarter over quarter
  • Our embedded CDN for Service Provider offering, EdgeXtend, gaining traction at ISPs globally as evidenced by the NTT Docomo announcement

Extension of new growth products:

  • Completed acquisition of Layer0 and successfully launched our best-in-class AppOps solution
  • Diverse new client wins include a large mattress retailer, a global travel industry leader, and a $6B retail giant and the renewal of a top ranked US Bank.
  • Planned fourth quarter launch of our AppCDN offering and then proprietary integrated Security offerings

"We have made meaningful progress with our revitalization strategy and are seeing early traction with the groundwork we laid supporting continued momentum. Our acquisition of Layer0 and soon to be launched accretive Application and Security products, the successful acceleration of our EdgeXtend solution, coupled with two new large client wins, support this momentum and improving financial performance into the fourth quarter and beyond." said Lyons.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Revenue of $55.2 million, up 14% from the second quarter of 2021 and down 7% compared to the third quarter of 2020.
  • GAAP net loss of $10.1 million, or $(0.08) per basic share, an improvement of $3.6 million from the net loss of $13.7 million, or $(0.11) per basic share, in the second quarter of 2021. GAAP net loss was $4.0 million, or $(0.03) per basic share in the third quarter of 2020. GAAP net loss included $1.8 million and $2.2 million in restructuring and transition related charges in the third and second quarters of 2021, respectively.
  • Non-GAAP net loss was $1.5 million, or $(0.01) per basic share, an improvement of $6.5 million from the Non-GAAP net loss of 8.0 million, or $(0.06) per basic share, in the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net loss was $1.2 million, or $(0.01) per basic share in the third quarter of 2020.
  • EBITDA was $(2.0) million, an improvement of $3.3 million from $(5.3) million for the second quarter of 2021. EBITDA was $3.7 million for the third quarter of 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $6.1 million, an improvement of $5.9 million from $0.2 million for the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was $5.6 million for the third quarter of 2020.
  • Cash and cash equivalents total $75.8 million at the end of the third quarter 2021.
  • Limelight ended the third quarter of 2021 with 529 employees and employee equivalents, up from 459 at the end of the second quarter of 2021, and down from 620 at the end of the third quarter of 2020. Employee count as of the third quarter includes 55 Layer0 employees.

Guidance

"Based on forecasts from our larger clients and their view of their content and post COVID traffic patterns, we believe the fourth quarter will represent a return to both sequential and year over year growth; with this traction and new products to be launched over the next few months, we are also accelerating investments in rebuilding our sales team," continued Lyons. "We are making significant progress across the company. Much has been accomplished in a very short time and much work remains to be done. We will issue full year 2022 guidance with our fourth quarter earnings results in February 2022," said Lyons.

 

Limelight Networks, Inc.

2021 Guidance











As of November 2021

Revenue



$215 to $220 million







GAAP Basic EPS



$(0.47) to $(0.42) 







Non-GAAP EPS



$(0.17) to $(0.12)







Adjusted EBITDA



$12 to $15 million







Capital expenditures



$15 to $20 million







Financial Tables

 

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share data)



















September 30, 



June 30, 



December 31, 





2021



2021



2020





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)





ASSETS













Current assets:













  Cash and cash equivalents



$         39,585



$         44,065



$         46,795

  Marketable securities



36,201



75,471



76,928

  Accounts receivable, net 



46,179



24,867



31,675

  Income taxes receivable



62



57



68

  Prepaid expenses and other current assets



13,396



14,557



15,588

Total current assets



135,423



159,017



171,054

Property and equipment, net



36,392



42,406



46,418

Operating lease right of use assets



7,683



8,929



10,150

Marketable securities, less current portion



40



40



40

Deferred income taxes



1,693



1,604



1,530

Goodwill



105,221



77,642



77,753

Intangible assets, net



23,680



-



-

Other assets



5,972



6,147



7,233

Total assets



$        316,104



$        295,785



$       314,178















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities:













  Accounts payable



$         13,768



$         12,459



$           4,587

  Deferred revenue



7,965



524



933

  Operating lease liability obligations



1,966



1,977



2,465

  Income taxes payable



443



388



253

  Other current liabilities



17,950



16,877



17,560

Total current liabilities



42,092



32,225



25,798

Convertible senior notes, net



121,576



121,371



100,945

Operating lease liability obligations, less current portions



10,045



10,358



11,265

Deferred income taxes



308



306



279

Deferred revenue, less current portion



307



272



220

Other long-term liabilities



453



369



479

Total liabilities



174,781



164,901



138,986

Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders' equity:













  Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 7,500 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding



-



-



-

  Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 133,812, 126,705 and 123,653 shares issued and 













    outstanding at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively



134



127



124

  Additional paid-in capital



571,268



550,205



556,512

  Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(8,491)



(7,965)



(7,511)

  Accumulated deficit



(421,588)



(411,483)



(373,933)

Total stockholders' equity



141,323



130,884



175,192

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$        316,104



$        295,785



$       314,178















 

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)









































































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended







































September 30,



June 30,



Percent



September 30,



Percent



September 30,



September 30,



Percent





2021



2021



Change



2020



Change



2021



2020



Change



































Revenue



$         55,202



$         48,348



14%



$         59,243



-7%



$       154,745



$        174,801



-11%

Cost of revenue:

































  Cost of services (1)



33,687



32,976



2%



31,905



6%



99,708



92,406



8%

  Depreciation - network



5,685



5,929



-4%



5,602



1%



17,293



16,112



7%

Total cost of revenue 



39,372



38,905



1%



37,507



5%



117,001



108,518



8%

Gross profit 



15,830



9,443



68%



21,736



-27%



37,744



66,283



-43%

Gross profit percentage



28.7%



19.5%







36.7%







24.4%



37.9%





Operating expenses:

































  General and administrative  (1)



10,532



7,515



40%



7,751



36%



30,944



23,820



30%

  Sales and marketing  (1)



5,987



5,784



4%



10,456



-43%



21,619



33,279



-35%

  Research & development  (1)



5,205



5,187



0%



5,425



-4%



16,520



16,614



-1%

  Depreciation and amortization



730



549



33%



384



90%



1,818



1,049



73%

  Restructuring charges



1,770



2,155



NM



-



NM



10,798



-



NM

Total operating expenses 



24,224



21,190



14%



24,016



1%



81,699



74,762



9%



































Operating loss



(8,394)



(11,747)



NM



(2,280)



NM



(43,955)



(8,479)



NM



































Other income (expense):

































  Interest expense



(1,308)



(1,305)



NM



(1,674)



NM



(3,899)



(1,756)



NM

  Interest income



17



42



NM



10



NM



104



40



NM

  Other, net



(209)



(440)



NM



25



NM



(864)



(396)



NM

Total other expense



(1,500)



(1,703)



NM



(1,639)



NM



(4,659)



(2,112)



NM



































Loss before income taxes



(9,894)



(13,450)



NM



(3,919)



NM



(48,614)



(10,591)



NM

Income tax expense 



211



248



NM



66



NM



718



377



NM



































Net loss



$        (10,105)



$        (13,698)



NM



$          (3,985)



NM



$        (49,332)



$        (10,968)



NM



































Net loss per share:

































    Basic 



$           (0.08)



$           (0.11)







$           (0.03)







$           (0.39)



$            (0.09)





    Diluted



$           (0.08)



$           (0.11)







$           (0.03)







$           (0.39)



$            (0.09)







































Weighted average shares used in per share calculation:

































  Basic 



126,791



126,050







122,363







125,710



120,519





  Diluted



126,791



126,050







122,363







125,710



120,519







































(1)       Includes share-based compensation (see supplemental table for figures)































































 

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

















































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



























September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,





2021



2021



2020



2021



2020























Share-based compensation:











































Cost of services



$             438



$             458



$             130



$           1,142



$           1,685

General and administrative



2,301



1,874



1,272



10,203



5,770

Sales and marketing



640



395



206



1,598



2,756

Research and development



662



614



315



1,647



2,027

Restructuring and transition related charges



(384)



917



-



1,887



-























Total share-based compensation



$           3,657



$           4,258



$           1,923



$         16,477



$         12,238























Depreciation and amortization:











































Network-related depreciation



$           5,685



$           5,929



$           5,602



$         17,293



$         16,112

Other depreciation and amortization



409



549



384



1,497



1,049

Amortization of intangible assets



321



-



-



321



-























Total depreciation and amortization



$           6,415



$           6,478



$           5,986



$         19,111



$         17,161













































Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities:



$        (43,750)



$           2,608



$       106,592



$        (47,937)



$       106,457













































End of period statistics:











































Approximate number of active clients



581



533



534



581



534























Number of employees and employee equivalents



529



459



620



529



620























 

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





























































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



































September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,









2021



2021



2020



2021



2020



























Operating activities























Net loss



$          (10,105)



$          (13,698)



$           (3,985)



$          (49,332)



$          (10,968)





























Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

























Depreciation and amortization



6,415



6,478



5,986



19,111



17,161





Share-based compensation



3,657



4,258



1,923



16,477



12,238





Foreign currency remeasurement (gain) loss 



(252)



257



27



(66)



(113)





Deferred income taxes



(117)



(71)



(95)



(198)



(80)





Gain on sale of property and equipment



(112)



(107)



(1)



(219)



(1)





Accounts receivable charges 



200



381



163



1,047



476





Amortization of premium on marketable securities



415



573



87



1,597



87





Non-cash interest expense



204



201



868



604



868





Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

























  Accounts receivable



(18,999)



3,903



2,862



(13,037)



(8,221)





  Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,239



(7)



(2,232)



1,678



(2,679)





  Income taxes receivable



(6)



46



(10)



4



3





  Other assets



1,105



513



757



2,017



2,504





  Accounts payable and other current liabilities



1,431



1,523



1,222



8,163



8,159





  Deferred revenue



4,997



(273)



(172)



4,640



(109)





  Income taxes payable



69



68



(17)



210



(15)





  Other long term liabilities



84



(108)



276



(26)



265



Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(9,775)



3,937



7,659



(7,330)



19,575



























Investing activities

























Purchases of marketable securities



(13,427)



(20,537)



(52,690)



(44,838)



(52,690)





Sale and maturities of marketable securities



52,285



25,818



2,900



84,000



2,900





Purchases of property and equipment



(2,295)



(2,986)



(7,180)



(11,909)



(22,128)





Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



112



107



1



219



1





Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired



(30,968)



-



-



(30,968)



-



Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



5,707



2,402



(56,969)



(3,496)



(71,917)



























Financing activities

























Proceeds from issuance of debt, net



-



-



121,600



-



121,600





Purchase of capped calls



-



-



(16,413)



-



(16,413)





Payment of debt issuance costs



-



(30)



(784)



(30)



(784)





Payment of employee tax withholdings related to restricted stock vesting



(217)



(427)



(1,041)



(1,315)



(3,987)





Proceeds from employee stock plans



-



2,613



2,598



5,460



8,691



Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(217)



2,156



105,960



4,115



109,107



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(195)



(50)



319



(499)



69

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



(4,480)



8,445



56,969



(7,210)



56,834

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 



44,065



35,620



18,200



46,795



18,335

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period



$           39,585



$           44,065



$           75,169



$           39,585



$           75,169



























Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To evaluate our business, we consider and use non-generally accepted accounting principles (Non-GAAP) net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures of operating performance. These measures include the same adjustments that management takes into account when it reviews and assesses operating performance on a period-to-period basis. We consider Non-GAAP net income (loss) to be an important indicator of overall business performance. We define Non-GAAP net income (loss) to be U.S. GAAP net income (loss) adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, non-cash interest expense, restructuring and transition related charges, acquisition and legal related expenses, and amortization of intangible assets. We believe that EBITDA provides a useful metric to investors to compare us with other companies within our industry and across industries. We define EBITDA as U.S. GAAP net income (loss) adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest and other (income) expense, and income tax expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, restructuring and transition related charges and acquisition and legal related expenses. We use Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance. Our management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures because, collectively, they provide valuable information on the performance of our on-going operations, excluding non-cash charges, taxes and non-core activities (including interest payments related to financing activities). These measures also enable our management to compare the results of our on-going operations from period to period, and allow management to review the performance of our on-going operations against our peer companies and against other companies in our industry and adjacent industries. We believe these measures also provide similar insights to investors and enable investors to review our results of operations "through the eyes of management."

Furthermore, our management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to assist them in making decisions regarding our strategic priorities and areas for future investment and focus. The terms Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and are not measures of operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for net income (loss) or other consolidated income statement data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations include, but are not limited to:

  • EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • These measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;
  • Non-GAAP net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash requirements necessary for litigation costs, including provision for litigation and litigation expenses;
  • These measures do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt that we may incur;
  • These measures do not reflect income taxes or the cash requirements for any tax payments;
  • Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will be replaced sometime in the future, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;
  • While share-based compensation is a component of operating expense, the impact on our financial statements compared to other companies can vary significantly due to such factors as the assumed life of the options and the assumed volatility of our common stock; and
  • Other companies may calculate Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA only as supplemental support for management's analysis of business performance. Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are calculated as follows for the periods presented in thousands:

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In accordance with the requirements of Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K, we are presenting the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures and reconciling the unaudited Non-GAAP financial metrics to the comparable U.S. GAAP measures. Per share amounts may not foot due to rounding.

 

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

























































































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended















































September 30, 2021



June 30, 2021



September 30, 2020



September 30, 2021



September 30, 2020





Amount



Per Share



Amount



Per Share



Amount



Per Share



Amount



Per Share



Amount



Per Share











































U.S. GAAP net loss



$    (10,105)



$        (0.08)



$    (13,698)



$        (0.11)



$      (3,985)



$        (0.03)



$    (49,332)



$        (0.39)



$    (10,968)



$        (0.09)











































Share-based compensation



4,041



0.03



3,341



0.03



1,923



0.02



10,026



0.08



12,238



0.10

Non-cash interest expense



204



0.00



201



0.00



868



0.01



604



0.00



868



0.01

Restructuring and transition related charges



1,770



0.01



2,155



0.02



-



-



15,625



0.12



-



-

Acquisition and legal related expenses



2,263



0.02



-



-



-



-



2,441



0.02



-



-

Amortization of intangible assets



321



0.00



-



-



-



-



321



0.00



-



-











































Non-GAAP net (loss) income  



$      (1,506)



$        (0.01)



$      (8,001)



$        (0.06)



$      (1,194)



$        (0.01)



$    (20,315)



$        (0.16)



$       2,138



$         0.02





















































































Weighted average basic shares used in per share calculation







126,791







126,050







122,363







125,710







120,519











































 

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Loss to EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)























































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended































September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,







2021



2021



2020



2021



2020

























U.S. GAAP net loss



$        (10,105)



$        (13,698)



$          (3,985)



$        (49,332)



$        (10,968)



























Depreciation and amortization



6,415



6,478



5,986



19,111



17,161



Interest expense



1,308



1,305



1,674



3,899



1,756



Interest and other (income) expense 



192



398



(35)



760



356



Income tax expense 



211



248



66



718



377

























EBITDA 



$          (1,979)



$          (5,269)



$           3,706



$        (24,844)



$           8,682



























Share-based compensation



4,041



3,341



1,923



10,026



12,238



Restructuring and transition related charges



1,770



2,155



-



15,625



-



Acquisition and legal related expenses



2,263



-



-



2,441



-

























Adjusted EBITDA 



$           6,095



$             227



$           5,629



$           3,248



$         20,920

























For future periods, we are unable to provide a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the amounts of depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest and other (income) expense and income tax expense, that may be incurred in the future.

Conference Call

At approximately 4:30 p.m. EDT (1:30 p.m. PDT) today, management will host a quarterly conference call for investors. Investors can access this call toll-free at 844-200-6205 within the United States or 929-526-1599 outside of the U.S. with access code 171804.  The conference call will also be audio cast live from http://www.limelight.com and a replay will be available following the call from the Limelight website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include, among others, statements regarding our expectations regarding revenue, gross margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), capital expenditures, and our future prospects, areas of investment, and product launches. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results or outcomes predicted include, among other things, reduction of demand for our services from new or existing clients, unforeseen changes in our hiring patterns, adverse outcomes in litigation, experiencing expenses that exceed our expectations, and acquisition activities and contributions from acquired businesses. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is contained in our SEC filings, including our most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Copies of these filings are available online on our investor relations website at investors.limelightnetworks.com and on the SEC website at www.SEC.gov. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of November 4, 2021, and we undertake no duty to update this information in light of new information or future events, unless required by law.

About Limelight

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) is an industry-leader in edge access and content delivery services that provides powerful tools and a client-first approach to optimize and deliver digital experiences at the edge. We are a trusted partner to the world's biggest brands and serve their global customers with experiences such as livestream sporting events, global movie launches, video games or file downloads for new phone apps. Limelight offers one of the largest, best-optimized private networks coupled with a global team of industry experts to provide edge services that are fast, secure and reliable. For more information, visit www.limelight.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Copyright (C) 2021 Limelight Networks, Inc. All rights reserved. All product or service names are the property of their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/limelight-networks-reports-strong-financial-results-for-the-third-quarter-of-2021-301416933.html

SOURCE Limelight Networks

