SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW) (Limelight), a leading provider of content delivery services and AppOps at the edge, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Delivering on several key milestones in its 2021 strategic plan, the company reported significant revenue, gross margin and adjusted EBITDA growth quarter over quarter.
"As expected, our third quarter showed significant sequential quarterly improvement. Revenue for the third quarter came in at $55.2 million, up 14% quarter over quarter. Cash Gross Margin was 40%, up more than 7% quarter over quarter and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 11%, up from breakeven in the second quarter of 2021," said Bob Lyons, President and Chief Executive Officer.
"We are executing against our previously outlined strategy and regaining our competitive position. We have been hard at work taking meaningful steps to improve the performance and cost of our globally scaled network, and to expand our client relationships and extend our edge enabled solutions. We remain confident in our ability to continue building on this progress and deliver on our Improve-Expand-Extend strategy," said Lyons.
Continued improvement in operational performance and cost structure:
- Completion of 90% of our $30 million in planned annualized costs savings
- 700 bps quarter over quarter cash gross margin expansion
- Improved operating leverage resulting in an 85% adjusted EBITDA flow through of the sequential quarterly revenue growth
- Our internal assessment of client sentiment improved +13 points quarter over quarter across our global top 20
Existing client and new logo growth driving meaningful revenue expansion:
- 14% sequential quarter over quarter revenue growth
- 18 of Top 20 Limelight customers grew revenue more than 20% for the second quarter in a row
- Closed more than 30 new customer opportunities, more than 10 of which have an Annual Contract Value (ACV) of greater than $100,000 and 2 of which have an ACV of greater than $1M
- Strong pipeline growth with new logo bookings up more than 3x quarter over quarter
- Our embedded CDN for Service Provider offering, EdgeXtend, gaining traction at ISPs globally as evidenced by the NTT Docomo announcement
Extension of new growth products:
- Completed acquisition of Layer0 and successfully launched our best-in-class AppOps solution
- Diverse new client wins include a large mattress retailer, a global travel industry leader, and a $6B retail giant and the renewal of a top ranked US Bank.
- Planned fourth quarter launch of our AppCDN offering and then proprietary integrated Security offerings
"We have made meaningful progress with our revitalization strategy and are seeing early traction with the groundwork we laid supporting continued momentum. Our acquisition of Layer0 and soon to be launched accretive Application and Security products, the successful acceleration of our EdgeXtend solution, coupled with two new large client wins, support this momentum and improving financial performance into the fourth quarter and beyond." said Lyons.
Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
- Revenue of $55.2 million, up 14% from the second quarter of 2021 and down 7% compared to the third quarter of 2020.
- GAAP net loss of $10.1 million, or $(0.08) per basic share, an improvement of $3.6 million from the net loss of $13.7 million, or $(0.11) per basic share, in the second quarter of 2021. GAAP net loss was $4.0 million, or $(0.03) per basic share in the third quarter of 2020. GAAP net loss included $1.8 million and $2.2 million in restructuring and transition related charges in the third and second quarters of 2021, respectively.
- Non-GAAP net loss was $1.5 million, or $(0.01) per basic share, an improvement of $6.5 million from the Non-GAAP net loss of 8.0 million, or $(0.06) per basic share, in the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net loss was $1.2 million, or $(0.01) per basic share in the third quarter of 2020.
- EBITDA was $(2.0) million, an improvement of $3.3 million from $(5.3) million for the second quarter of 2021. EBITDA was $3.7 million for the third quarter of 2020.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $6.1 million, an improvement of $5.9 million from $0.2 million for the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was $5.6 million for the third quarter of 2020.
- Cash and cash equivalents total $75.8 million at the end of the third quarter 2021.
- Limelight ended the third quarter of 2021 with 529 employees and employee equivalents, up from 459 at the end of the second quarter of 2021, and down from 620 at the end of the third quarter of 2020. Employee count as of the third quarter includes 55 Layer0 employees.
Guidance
"Based on forecasts from our larger clients and their view of their content and post COVID traffic patterns, we believe the fourth quarter will represent a return to both sequential and year over year growth; with this traction and new products to be launched over the next few months, we are also accelerating investments in rebuilding our sales team," continued Lyons. "We are making significant progress across the company. Much has been accomplished in a very short time and much work remains to be done. We will issue full year 2022 guidance with our fourth quarter earnings results in February 2022," said Lyons.
Limelight Networks, Inc.
2021 Guidance
As of November 2021
Revenue
$215 to $220 million
GAAP Basic EPS
$(0.47) to $(0.42)
Non-GAAP EPS
$(0.17) to $(0.12)
Adjusted EBITDA
$12 to $15 million
Capital expenditures
$15 to $20 million
Financial Tables
LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except per share data)
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 39,585
$ 44,065
$ 46,795
Marketable securities
36,201
75,471
76,928
Accounts receivable, net
46,179
24,867
31,675
Income taxes receivable
62
57
68
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
13,396
14,557
15,588
Total current assets
135,423
159,017
171,054
Property and equipment, net
36,392
42,406
46,418
Operating lease right of use assets
7,683
8,929
10,150
Marketable securities, less current portion
40
40
40
Deferred income taxes
1,693
1,604
1,530
Goodwill
105,221
77,642
77,753
Intangible assets, net
23,680
-
-
Other assets
5,972
6,147
7,233
Total assets
$ 316,104
$ 295,785
$ 314,178
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 13,768
$ 12,459
$ 4,587
Deferred revenue
7,965
524
933
Operating lease liability obligations
1,966
1,977
2,465
Income taxes payable
443
388
253
Other current liabilities
17,950
16,877
17,560
Total current liabilities
42,092
32,225
25,798
Convertible senior notes, net
121,576
121,371
100,945
Operating lease liability obligations, less current portions
10,045
10,358
11,265
Deferred income taxes
308
306
279
Deferred revenue, less current portion
307
272
220
Other long-term liabilities
453
369
479
Total liabilities
174,781
164,901
138,986
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 7,500 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
-
-
-
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 133,812, 126,705 and 123,653 shares issued and
outstanding at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
134
127
124
Additional paid-in capital
571,268
550,205
556,512
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(8,491)
(7,965)
(7,511)
Accumulated deficit
(421,588)
(411,483)
(373,933)
Total stockholders' equity
141,323
130,884
175,192
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 316,104
$ 295,785
$ 314,178
LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
Percent
September 30,
Percent
September 30,
September 30,
Percent
2021
2021
Change
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
Revenue
$ 55,202
$ 48,348
14%
$ 59,243
-7%
$ 154,745
$ 174,801
-11%
Cost of revenue:
Cost of services (1)
33,687
32,976
2%
31,905
6%
99,708
92,406
8%
Depreciation - network
5,685
5,929
-4%
5,602
1%
17,293
16,112
7%
Total cost of revenue
39,372
38,905
1%
37,507
5%
117,001
108,518
8%
Gross profit
15,830
9,443
68%
21,736
-27%
37,744
66,283
-43%
Gross profit percentage
28.7%
19.5%
36.7%
24.4%
37.9%
Operating expenses:
General and administrative (1)
10,532
7,515
40%
7,751
36%
30,944
23,820
30%
Sales and marketing (1)
5,987
5,784
4%
10,456
-43%
21,619
33,279
-35%
Research & development (1)
5,205
5,187
0%
5,425
-4%
16,520
16,614
-1%
Depreciation and amortization
730
549
33%
384
90%
1,818
1,049
73%
Restructuring charges
1,770
2,155
NM
-
NM
10,798
-
NM
Total operating expenses
24,224
21,190
14%
24,016
1%
81,699
74,762
9%
Operating loss
(8,394)
(11,747)
NM
(2,280)
NM
(43,955)
(8,479)
NM
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(1,308)
(1,305)
NM
(1,674)
NM
(3,899)
(1,756)
NM
Interest income
17
42
NM
10
NM
104
40
NM
Other, net
(209)
(440)
NM
25
NM
(864)
(396)
NM
Total other expense
(1,500)
(1,703)
NM
(1,639)
NM
(4,659)
(2,112)
NM
Loss before income taxes
(9,894)
(13,450)
NM
(3,919)
NM
(48,614)
(10,591)
NM
Income tax expense
211
248
NM
66
NM
718
377
NM
Net loss
$ (10,105)
$ (13,698)
NM
$ (3,985)
NM
$ (49,332)
$ (10,968)
NM
Net loss per share:
Basic
$ (0.08)
$ (0.11)
$ (0.03)
$ (0.39)
$ (0.09)
Diluted
$ (0.08)
$ (0.11)
$ (0.03)
$ (0.39)
$ (0.09)
Weighted average shares used in per share calculation:
Basic
126,791
126,050
122,363
125,710
120,519
Diluted
126,791
126,050
122,363
125,710
120,519
(1) Includes share-based compensation (see supplemental table for figures)
LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Share-based compensation:
Cost of services
$ 438
$ 458
$ 130
$ 1,142
$ 1,685
General and administrative
2,301
1,874
1,272
10,203
5,770
Sales and marketing
640
395
206
1,598
2,756
Research and development
662
614
315
1,647
2,027
Restructuring and transition related charges
(384)
917
-
1,887
-
Total share-based compensation
$ 3,657
$ 4,258
$ 1,923
$ 16,477
$ 12,238
Depreciation and amortization:
Network-related depreciation
$ 5,685
$ 5,929
$ 5,602
$ 17,293
$ 16,112
Other depreciation and amortization
409
549
384
1,497
1,049
Amortization of intangible assets
321
-
-
321
-
Total depreciation and amortization
$ 6,415
$ 6,478
$ 5,986
$ 19,111
$ 17,161
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities:
$ (43,750)
$ 2,608
$ 106,592
$ (47,937)
$ 106,457
End of period statistics:
Approximate number of active clients
581
533
534
581
534
Number of employees and employee equivalents
529
459
620
529
620
LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating activities
Net loss
$ (10,105)
$ (13,698)
$ (3,985)
$ (49,332)
$ (10,968)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
6,415
6,478
5,986
19,111
17,161
Share-based compensation
3,657
4,258
1,923
16,477
12,238
Foreign currency remeasurement (gain) loss
(252)
257
27
(66)
(113)
Deferred income taxes
(117)
(71)
(95)
(198)
(80)
Gain on sale of property and equipment
(112)
(107)
(1)
(219)
(1)
Accounts receivable charges
200
381
163
1,047
476
Amortization of premium on marketable securities
415
573
87
1,597
87
Non-cash interest expense
204
201
868
604
868
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(18,999)
3,903
2,862
(13,037)
(8,221)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,239
(7)
(2,232)
1,678
(2,679)
Income taxes receivable
(6)
46
(10)
4
3
Other assets
1,105
513
757
2,017
2,504
Accounts payable and other current liabilities
1,431
1,523
1,222
8,163
8,159
Deferred revenue
4,997
(273)
(172)
4,640
(109)
Income taxes payable
69
68
(17)
210
(15)
Other long term liabilities
84
(108)
276
(26)
265
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(9,775)
3,937
7,659
(7,330)
19,575
Investing activities
Purchases of marketable securities
(13,427)
(20,537)
(52,690)
(44,838)
(52,690)
Sale and maturities of marketable securities
52,285
25,818
2,900
84,000
2,900
Purchases of property and equipment
(2,295)
(2,986)
(7,180)
(11,909)
(22,128)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
112
107
1
219
1
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
(30,968)
-
-
(30,968)
-
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
5,707
2,402
(56,969)
(3,496)
(71,917)
Financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of debt, net
-
-
121,600
-
121,600
Purchase of capped calls
-
-
(16,413)
-
(16,413)
Payment of debt issuance costs
-
(30)
(784)
(30)
(784)
Payment of employee tax withholdings related to restricted stock vesting
(217)
(427)
(1,041)
(1,315)
(3,987)
Proceeds from employee stock plans
-
2,613
2,598
5,460
8,691
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(217)
2,156
105,960
4,115
109,107
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(195)
(50)
319
(499)
69
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(4,480)
8,445
56,969
(7,210)
56,834
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
44,065
35,620
18,200
46,795
18,335
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$ 39,585
$ 44,065
$ 75,169
$ 39,585
$ 75,169
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To evaluate our business, we consider and use non-generally accepted accounting principles (Non-GAAP) net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures of operating performance. These measures include the same adjustments that management takes into account when it reviews and assesses operating performance on a period-to-period basis. We consider Non-GAAP net income (loss) to be an important indicator of overall business performance. We define Non-GAAP net income (loss) to be U.S. GAAP net income (loss) adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, non-cash interest expense, restructuring and transition related charges, acquisition and legal related expenses, and amortization of intangible assets. We believe that EBITDA provides a useful metric to investors to compare us with other companies within our industry and across industries. We define EBITDA as U.S. GAAP net income (loss) adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest and other (income) expense, and income tax expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, restructuring and transition related charges and acquisition and legal related expenses. We use Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance. Our management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures because, collectively, they provide valuable information on the performance of our on-going operations, excluding non-cash charges, taxes and non-core activities (including interest payments related to financing activities). These measures also enable our management to compare the results of our on-going operations from period to period, and allow management to review the performance of our on-going operations against our peer companies and against other companies in our industry and adjacent industries. We believe these measures also provide similar insights to investors and enable investors to review our results of operations "through the eyes of management."
Furthermore, our management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to assist them in making decisions regarding our strategic priorities and areas for future investment and focus. The terms Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and are not measures of operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for net income (loss) or other consolidated income statement data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations include, but are not limited to:
- EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
- These measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;
- Non-GAAP net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash requirements necessary for litigation costs, including provision for litigation and litigation expenses;
- These measures do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt that we may incur;
- These measures do not reflect income taxes or the cash requirements for any tax payments;
- Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will be replaced sometime in the future, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;
- While share-based compensation is a component of operating expense, the impact on our financial statements compared to other companies can vary significantly due to such factors as the assumed life of the options and the assumed volatility of our common stock; and
- Other companies may calculate Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.
We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA only as supplemental support for management's analysis of business performance. Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are calculated as follows for the periods presented in thousands:
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In accordance with the requirements of Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K, we are presenting the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures and reconciling the unaudited Non-GAAP financial metrics to the comparable U.S. GAAP measures. Per share amounts may not foot due to rounding.
LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
U.S. GAAP net loss
$ (10,105)
$ (0.08)
$ (13,698)
$ (0.11)
$ (3,985)
$ (0.03)
$ (49,332)
$ (0.39)
$ (10,968)
$ (0.09)
Share-based compensation
4,041
0.03
3,341
0.03
1,923
0.02
10,026
0.08
12,238
0.10
Non-cash interest expense
204
0.00
201
0.00
868
0.01
604
0.00
868
0.01
Restructuring and transition related charges
1,770
0.01
2,155
0.02
-
-
15,625
0.12
-
-
Acquisition and legal related expenses
2,263
0.02
-
-
-
-
2,441
0.02
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets
321
0.00
-
-
-
-
321
0.00
-
-
Non-GAAP net (loss) income
$ (1,506)
$ (0.01)
$ (8,001)
$ (0.06)
$ (1,194)
$ (0.01)
$ (20,315)
$ (0.16)
$ 2,138
$ 0.02
Weighted average basic shares used in per share calculation
126,791
126,050
122,363
125,710
120,519
LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Loss to EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
U.S. GAAP net loss
$ (10,105)
$ (13,698)
$ (3,985)
$ (49,332)
$ (10,968)
Depreciation and amortization
6,415
6,478
5,986
19,111
17,161
Interest expense
1,308
1,305
1,674
3,899
1,756
Interest and other (income) expense
192
398
(35)
760
356
Income tax expense
211
248
66
718
377
EBITDA
$ (1,979)
$ (5,269)
$ 3,706
$ (24,844)
$ 8,682
Share-based compensation
4,041
3,341
1,923
10,026
12,238
Restructuring and transition related charges
1,770
2,155
-
15,625
-
Acquisition and legal related expenses
2,263
-
-
2,441
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 6,095
$ 227
$ 5,629
$ 3,248
$ 20,920
For future periods, we are unable to provide a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the amounts of depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest and other (income) expense and income tax expense, that may be incurred in the future.
Conference Call
At approximately 4:30 p.m. EDT (1:30 p.m. PDT) today, management will host a quarterly conference call for investors. Investors can access this call toll-free at 844-200-6205 within the United States or 929-526-1599 outside of the U.S. with access code 171804. The conference call will also be audio cast live from http://www.limelight.com and a replay will be available following the call from the Limelight website.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include, among others, statements regarding our expectations regarding revenue, gross margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), capital expenditures, and our future prospects, areas of investment, and product launches. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results or outcomes predicted include, among other things, reduction of demand for our services from new or existing clients, unforeseen changes in our hiring patterns, adverse outcomes in litigation, experiencing expenses that exceed our expectations, and acquisition activities and contributions from acquired businesses. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is contained in our SEC filings, including our most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Copies of these filings are available online on our investor relations website at investors.limelightnetworks.com and on the SEC website at www.SEC.gov. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of November 4, 2021, and we undertake no duty to update this information in light of new information or future events, unless required by law.
