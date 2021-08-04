ST. CHARLES, Mo., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindenwood University's community outreach endeavor, LindenGiving, partnered with St. Charles West High School to help spruce up the school grounds on Friday, July 30.

Volunteers from Lindenwood gave their time to paint curbs, dugouts, fire hydrants and parking lot lines in preparation for the upcoming school year.

"One of the things LindenGiving wanted to do was help a school district do anything they might need in order to get ready for the school year," said LindenGiving Chair Beverly Porter. "We love the idea of helping St. Charles West High School because they are basically in our backyard and giving back to our community is very exciting for us."

Under Porter's guidance, LindenGiving has completed several initiatives with more planned later in the year. LindenGiving partnered with St. Charles Parks for a day of cleanup at DuSable Park, and recently donated 300 backpacks filled with school supplies to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri.

To learn more about LindenGiving initiatives, visit www.lindenwood.edu/lindengiving

Contact: Julee Mitsler

Director, Communications

jmitsler@lindenwood.edu

636-949-4913 (office)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lindengiving-spruces-up-st-charles-west-high-school-301348555.html

SOURCE Lindenwood University

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.