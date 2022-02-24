ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Link Labs, a leading provider of an end-to-end IoT platform for locating, managing and monitoring equipment, supplies and assets anywhere at any time, today announced their continued partnership with Cambridge Industries Group (CIG), a leading provider of wired and wireless access device solutions for telecom and data communications operators, will expand to support initiatives for alleviating supply chain deficits.
"We are excited to move into this next phase of our partnership with CIG as we work to alleviate the pain points of the supply chain that all industries have been feeling over the past two years," said Bob Proctor, founder and CEO of Link Labs. "IoT asset tracking is a critical piece to operating efficiency for many businesses, so finding ways to make this a more scalable and quickly adaptable process is our main focus."
Link Labs and CIG will focus on relieving supply chain shortages and enhancing the IoT asset tracking processes. Supply chain disruptions in business can cause up to 62% loss in finances; this can be especially detrimental for industries like hospitality and travel, which were hurt significantly during the pandemic. In their partnership with CIG, Link Labs has already been working with several top hotel brands in the U.S. to improve their IoT asset tracking, and in turn, their bottom line.
The hardware provided by CIG will support many Link Labs' solutions, including AirFinder OnSite Bluetooth Low Energy/XLE Access Point, AirFinder OnSite Bluetooth Lower Energy Ultrasound-Enabled Beacons, AirFinder OnSite XLE Beacons and custom-built and designed enclosures.
CIG's hardware will leverage Link Labs' superior strength in prototyping and is designed to support the mass production of associated products. Together, this partnership is promised to bring fewer hardware shortages and provide substantial benefits due to mature, mass-produced products.
About Link Labs
Link Labs provides the industry's most complete, end-to-end IoT platform for tagging, locating and monitoring equipment, supplies and assets. Its flagship product, AirFinder, helps companies in nearly every industry locate, monitor and manage business assets anywhere at any time – indoor, outdoor and everywhere in-between. Founded in 2014 by a group of engineers from the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab, Link Labs today is trusted by top global enterprises for their essential IoT solutions and has deployed hundreds of thousands of IoT devices, managing billions of IoT events each month. Link Labs is based in Annapolis, Md. and holds more than 20 patents on its technological innovations. For more information, visit https://www.link-labs.com/ and follow on Twitter @LinkLabsInc.
