ANNAPOLIS, Md., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT
At the IoT Slam 2021 Internet of Things Conference, Link Labs CEO Bob Proctor will give an informative presentation comparing the technology in the newly released Apple AirTags to the patented Link Labs AirFinder OnSite technology and how it is utilized for commercial asset tracking.
Since the release of Apple AirTags, commercial industries in need of an asset management solution have been curious about its use within enterprises. It's critical for businesses that operate within an indoor facility, or even ship goods or products to and from a facility, to have a comprehensive solution to locate and monitor business-critical assets. Although AirTags enable users to visualize an asset's location, AirTag is far more suited for consumer use and has many limitations in enterprise use cases. Link Labs, however, has been pioneering commercial location technology for years.
AirFinder, its patented IoT asset tracking platform, is a comprehensive asset management solution that empowers companies to have better management over their most critical assets. In light of Industry 4.0 using IoT to improve manufacturing, AirFinder will have an immense impact on this revolution – it can scale to meet a manufacturing company's specific needs, from indoor to outdoor asset management.
Attendees will come away from this session with:
- A thorough understanding of AirTag's limitations in enterprise-grade asset tracking when compared to Link Labs AirFinder, the first, patented IoT solution of its kind for commercial asset tracking.
- In-depth information on how enterprises can identify the best-fit asset tracking solution in commercial environments and key factors to consider, such as cost, accuracy and battery life.
- Knowledge on the 4th Industrial Revolution, the technologies that are transforming manufacturing and where Apple AirTag and Link Labs AirFinder fit.
WHO
Bob Proctor is the co-founder and CEO of Link Labs, a leading provider of an end-to-end IoT platform for tagging, locating and monitoring equipment, supplies and assets anywhere at any time. With a PhD in applied physics and 25 years of entrepreneurial and business leadership, Proctor is also a founding principal of Blu Venture Investors, a venture capital investment company that supports early-stage entrepreneurs in the mid-Atlantic region of the U.S., which gives him a unique point of view on a wide range of emerging technologies and their novel applications and potential market viability.
WHEN & WHERE
Date: Thurs., Aug. 19, 2021
Time: 4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET
To register for this event, please visit: https://iotslam.com/iot-slam-conference-registration/
To learn more about Link Labs, visit https://www.link-labs.com/.
About Link Labs
Link Labs provides the industry's most complete, end-to-end IoT platform for tagging, locating and monitoring equipment, supplies and assets. Its flagship product, AirFinder, helps companies in nearly every industry locate, monitor and manage business assets anywhere at any time – indoor, outdoor and everywhere in-between. Founded in 2014 by a group of engineers from the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab, Link Labs today is trusted by top global enterprises for their essential IoT solutions and has deployed hundreds of thousands of IoT devices, managing billions of IoT events each month. Link Labs is based in Annapolis, Md. and holds more than 20 patents on its technological innovations. For more information, visit https://www.link-labs.com/ and follow on Twitter @LinkLabsInc.
