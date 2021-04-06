ANNAPOLIS, Md., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT
The IoT Slam conference is one of the year's biggest IoT industry conference. On day one of the virtual event, Bob Proctor, co-founder and CEO at Link Labs, will present an informative session on How to Achieve Accuracy and Affordability in IoT Asset Tracking.
Ranging has long been the gold standard for precision location systems, powering technologies such as GPS and Ultrawideband (UWB)—but at a cost: these systems are often too expensive for tracking most items and have onerous power requirements or finicky install procedures. This summer, Link Labs launched AirFinder OnSite, its next generation Real-time Location System (RTLS) that dramatically improves accuracy and affordability. With seven patented or patent-pending Link Labs technologies, AirFinder Onsite features accuracy everywhere at the sub-meter level, improved battery life at the tag level, reduced latency and reduced cost.
Proctor's presentation will include:
- An outline of the challenges of ranging as it pertains to asset tracking and why it has been so difficult to find not only affordable, but also scalable solutions.
- In depth-information on how wireless technologies can aid in asset management and tracking across a variety of industries.
- Knowledge on the technological breakthroughs of the newly launched AirFinder OnSite tracking system, including accuracy everywhere at the sub-meter level, improved battery life at the tag level, reduced latency and reduced cost of infrastructure/enhanced ease of installation.
WHEN & WHERE
Date: Friday, April 9, 2021
Time: 8:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. ET
To register for this free event, please visit: https://iotslam.com/session/achieving-accuracy-and-affordability-in-iot-asset-tracking/
To learn more about Link Labs, visit https://www.link-labs.com/.
About Link Labs
Link Labs provides the industry's most complete, end-to-end IoT platform for tagging, locating and monitoring equipment, supplies and assets. Its flagship product, AirFinder, helps companies in nearly every industry locate, monitor and manage business assets anywhere at any time – indoor, outdoor and everywhere in-between. Founded in 2014 by a group of engineers from the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab, Link Labs today is trusted by top global enterprises for their essential IoT solutions and has deployed hundreds of thousands of IoT devices, managing billions of IoT events each month. Link Labs is based in Annapolis, Md. and holds more than 20 patents on its technological innovations. For more information, visit https://www.link-labs.com/ and follow on Twitter @LinkLabsInc.
Media Contact
Michael Tebo, Gabriel Marketing Group (for Link Labs), 571-835-8775, michaelt@gabrielmarketing.com
SOURCE Link Labs