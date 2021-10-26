SIOUX CENTER, Iowa, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Link Mfg., Ltd., the leader in specialty-engineered suspensions, suspension controls and air management products, announced the installment of Marco Morales to the position of Director of Engineering, Suspension Controls.
A 20-year engineering and manufacturing veteran with a strong background in managing business growth, Morales has a track record of implementing changes that have resulted in increased profits, improved efficiencies and enhanced management control for the companies he has served. Morales holds a master of science degree in manufacturing management from Kettering University and a bachelor of science degree in computer engineering from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
"Marco's diverse management experience within Fortune 500 companies and privately held manufacturing organizations will be an asset to Link as we continue to expand and grow our operations in Iowa, Michigan, Canada and Europe," said Jim Huls, president of Link Manufacturing. "He also brings an extensive background in managing people and initiatives associated with advanced electronic controls and related systems that is complementary to Link's existing capabilities, and in alignment with our strategic objectives."
In his new post, Morales will be leading product engineering teams engaged in developing and sustaining Link's growing valve and suspension control technologies, including integration of the company's SmartValve and Smart Air Management System (SAMS), with Link's Road Optimized Innovations (ROI) Technology. He will be stationed out of the company's new technology center in Grand Rapids, Mich.
About Link Mfg., Ltd.
Link develops and manufactures a variety of suspensions, suspension controls and specialty air management products, engineered to address the unique needs of commercial vehicle, trailer, motorcoach, transit bus, shuttle bus, recreational vehicle and specialty vehicle markets. Link is the worldwide leader in heavy-duty truck cab air suspensions marketed under the brand name Cabmate. The company is also a leading innovator in vehicle air management and dynamic air suspension control technologies marketed under the brand names SmartValve, Smart Air Management Systems (SAMS), and Road Optimized Innovations (ROI). With manufacturing locations in the United States and Canada and distribution in Europe, Link Mfg., Ltd. is an IATF 16949– and ISO 14001: 2015 (EMS)–certified company whose primary products include cab, auxiliary and chassis suspensions, including heavy vocational, off-highway and air suspension management technologies. Link also manufactures specialty products such as Cat's Eye–brand tire pressure monitoring and equalization systems, ramps and other products designed to enhance the productivity of commercial vehicles. For more information on how Link is driven to outperform, visit https://www.linkmfg.com.
Link, Road Optimized Innovations and ROI are registered trademarks of Link Mfg., Ltd.
SmartValve and Smart Air Management System (SAMS) are trademarks of Link Mfg., Ltd.
