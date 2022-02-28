WILMINGTON, N.C. and PHOENIX, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Arizona Department of Administration has awarded LINQ a contract to implement Script, LINQ's flagship automation cloud solution, across K-12 districts statewide. The powerful digital workflow and online forms solution, funded by the state, will be at no cost to districts for the first year. Script was selected by the state through a competitive bidding process, adhering to the Arizona Procurement Code.
"Script has been proven to save more than $83,000 per school by reducing some of the district's largest expenses," said Krista Endsley, CEO of LINQ. "With the many hurdles the pandemic has brought to schools in Arizona, we couldn't be prouder to offer this product to the state's districts to help them save time to dedicate more time and energy to supporting students."
Script is a 100% cloud and browser-based workflow automation solution built exclusively for K-12 schools and districts. Districts can convert paper forms to digital forms with the platform, reducing their labor and materials costs. In addition, workflow automation helps education administrators work across departments with ease and helps eliminate piles of paperwork for good. Arizona School Districts will have access to the full range of features offered by Script, including unlimited access to forms for students, HR, Finance, IT and more. Also included with the solution are unlimited on-demand training courses and customized and hands-on implementation services. In addition, Arizona districts gain full access to LINQ Academy, a self-paced online training platform that features video courses.
"We have been searching for an application to help manage our paperwork and workflow for some time," said Lane Blake, Director of IT at Fowler Elementary School District. "We are excited to be able to use the prepared forms and have the ability to create our own. Collecting signatures electronically will be very helpful as well."
Other benefits of Script:
- Districts don't have to worry about forms making it home. Going paperless and putting all school forms in one place online allows parents quick access and eliminates the possibility of documents getting misplaced or damaged.
- Reduces carbon footprint. The average school uses about 360,000 sheets of paper per year, and paper costs an astounding amount of trees.
- Online forms eliminate errors. If parents fill out a paper form incorrectly, it may need to be sent back home for them to fill it out again. Paperless forms will not be sent if all fields are not filled incorrectly.
The Arizona Department of Administration is funding the first year of Script at no cost to the district. Funding is limited; districts can secure funding on a first-come, first-served basis.
https://www.linq.com/
About LINQ
For over 25 years, our mission has been to empower the everyday heroes who make K-12 districts and schools stronger. Combining best-in-class technology with industry-leading expertise, we help school administrators rise to the challenges of today, while building the foundation for a better tomorrow. Improving efficiency, optimizing performance, and managing compliance through our suite of administrative, financial, and nutritional solutions to help you make a bigger impact for your staff, students and communities.
