ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cody Bateman, Founder and CEO of GenH2, a leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure, will be a Main Stage Keynote Speaker at the prestigious Business Transformation and Operational Excellence Summit (BTOES) this Thursday, December 16 at 2:05 PM. BTOES, recognized as the premier cross-industry gathering of business transformation and operational excellence industry leaders and senior executives, is being held at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld® from December 13-16, 2021.
Bateman will present on the subject of "How Innovation and the Energy Economy is the New Future." Widely recognized as a visionary and expert in the hydrogen industry, Bateman will share his perspective on the cultural changes needed to reduce and ultimately eliminate a dependency on fossil fuels.
Key points that will be addressed during his speech, include: Focus on the problem; Embrace the existing micro cultures, as change is always happening; Determine what you want to retain; Plan for success and understand the variables; Incremental changes are not only easier, but necessary; Communicate often; and Acknowledge that this will take time.
"At GenH2, we are focused on establishing efficient manufacturing capabilities and repeatable processes to mass produce standard solutions for hydrogen production, liquefaction, storage and transfer," said Bateman. "While we work on the liquid hydrogen storage solutions that will facilitate a global shift to carbon free energy, we must also drive cultural change worldwide. My hope is that this presentation will start that conversation."
GenH2 leadership in the hydrogen industry continues to grow. The company recently announced its participation in a consortium of public, private and academic experts led by Shell International Exploration and Production, Inc. (Shell), which is pioneering an ambitious path to enable large-scale liquid hydrogen (LH2) storage for international trade applications.
About Cody Bateman
Cody Bateman is a businessman, scientist and philanthropist. He has founded several startups including Advantek Research, providing engineering solutions for the DoE, and Cryotek, a leader in cryogenic engineering focusing on the technological commercialization of hydrogen for vehicles, drones, maritime applications and supply infrastructure. As the Chairman and CEO of GenH2, Bateman is widely recognized as a leader in the field of hydrogen infrastructure research and development and is an outspoken advocate for the Hydrogen Economy. For more information, visit http://www.CodyBateman.com.
About GenH2
GenH2 is an industry leader in hydrogen infrastructure solutions. The Titusville, Florida-headquartered technology company was founded by Cody Bateman, who is widely recognized as a visionary and expert in this industry. The GenH2 team includes former NASA researchers and developers who possess decades of experience researching, engineering and producing hydrogen solutions. At GenH2, they are focused on the mass production of infrastructure solutions necessary for the transition to a clean energy economy and enabling technologies that support that mission such as the Macroflash. GenH2 technology will allow safe onsite production, storage and distribution of pure liquid hydrogen, making the product accessible for everyday use. GenH2's innovative technologies include solutions to make high purity hydrogen on site with the goal of zero CO2 emissions; the company has plans to deliver its product to hundreds of locations across the country in the coming years. Learn more about GenH2 at http://www.DiscoverHydrogen.com.
