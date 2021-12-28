MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lisa Ford returns to the US Chapter Board of Directors having already completed a term as Director and Vice President. With over 30 years in the financial services industry building long-term relationships with her clients, she has dedicated his expertise in meeting the goals and objectives of the IARFC Chapter Board. Along with her Director colleagues, she is fully invested in the Mission of the Association of supporting a group of ethical and experienced consultants who serve the consumer.
On her re-election, Ford comments: "I would like to thank the US Chapter Board for voting me in for an additional term on the Board. I am looking forward to continuing to contribute to the future of the IARFC. I am excited to continue the work of increasing brand awareness and the quality of the IARFC, its purpose, and its designations."
Ford and the entire US Chapter Board embrace 2022 as focusing on setting up the US Region Directors to work membership enrollment. This is priority #1 as these individuals will be out in the field connecting to consultant prospects. At their Annual in-person meeting in April, the Board will convene to discuss a full agenda of priorities and judge the IARFC National Financial Plan Competition Finals.
"My goal for this year is to have a Board engaged in promoting membership," explains IARFC US Chapter President, Rick Stanzione, RFC®. "With Lisa and our other elected Directors, I feel the IARFC will achieve this goal beyond measure. I look forward to working together as we expand the Association's visibility and support our ethics-focused Mission."
For more information on the IARFC visit http://www.iarfc.org. Questions on membership and inquiries on serving the Association through volunteer roles can be directed to Susan Cappa, IARFC Public Relations at susan@iarfc.org.
Media Contact
Susan Cappa, IARFC, (513) 424-1589, susan@iarfc.org
SOURCE IARFC