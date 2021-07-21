MEDFORD, Ore., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) today reported the highest second quarter revenue and earnings per share in company history.
Second quarter 2021 revenue increased 118% to $6.0 billion from $2.8 billion in the second quarter of 2020.
Second quarter 2021 net income per diluted share was $10.75, a 218% increase from $3.38 per diluted share reported in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted second quarter 2021 net income per diluted share was $11.12, an 199% increase compared to adjusted net income of $3.72 per diluted share in the same period of 2020.
Second quarter 2021 net income was $305 million, a 292% increase compared to net income of $78 million in the same period of 2020. Adjusted second quarter 2021 net income was $315 million, a 269% increase compared to adjusted net income of $86 million for the same period of 2020.
As shown in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation tables, the 2021 second quarter adjusted results exclude a $0.37 per diluted share net non-core charge related to acquisition expenses, net loss on sale of stores, and insurance reserves, partially offset by a a non-cash unrealized investment gain. The 2020 second quarter adjusted results exclude a $0.34 per diluted share net non-core charge due to asset impairment, insurance reserves, and acquisition expenses, partially offset by a net gain on sale of stores and a tax attribute.
Second Quarter-over-Quarter Comparisons and Operating Highlights:
- Total company revenues increased 117.8%
- New vehicle retail sales increased 130.0%
- Used vehicle retail sales increased 95.7%
- Driveway milestone reached of 500 transactions in June
- F&I per unit increased 16.4% to $1,854
- Service, body, and parts revenues increased 89.1%
- Total vehicle gross profit per unit increased 41.3% to $5,723
- Adjusted SG&A as a percentage of gross profit improved by 900 basis points from 64.7% to 55.7%
"Our team's high performance, alongside the robust, demand-driven retail environment in the second quarter, resulted in same store revenue growth of 20% for new vehicles, 49% for used vehicles, 39% for F&I and 3% for service, body and parts compared to 2019," said Bryan DeBoer, Lithia & Driveway, President and CEO. "We achieved our initial Driveway monthly volume milestone in the final month of the quarter and are on pace to reach our target of 15,000 Driveway transactions this year. Combined with our outpaced growth in our core business and network development, we are considerably ahead of our year one goals laid out in our 5-Year Plan announced in July 2020."
For the first six months of 2021 revenues increased 86% to $10.4 billion, compared to $5.6 billion in 2020.
Net income for the first six months of 2021 was $16.69 per diluted share, compared to $5.32 per diluted share in 2020, an increase of 214%. Adjusted net income per diluted share for the first six months of 2021 increased 201% to $17.15 from $5.70 in the same period of 2020.
Corporate Development
During the quarter, we completed numerous acquisitions that in total are expected to contribute $3.7 billion in annualized revenue. These acquisitions strategically added density in key geographic markets and increased our nationwide footprint.
"With 40% of our targeted $20 billion revenue acquired in the first year of our 5-Year Plan, we are well ahead of schedule and are only getting started," said DeBoer. "Our acquisition pipeline is more active than we have ever seen and we are well positioned to continue to aggressively pursue our goal of achieving $50 billion in revenue and $50 of earnings per share."
Balance Sheet Update
We ended the second quarter with approximately $2.6 billion in cash and availability on our revolving lines of credit. In addition, our unfinanced real estate could provide additional liquidity of approximately $655 million.
Dividend Payment
Our Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.35 per share related to second quarter 2021 financial results. We expect to pay the dividend on August 27, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 13, 2021.
Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Updated Presentation
The second quarter 2021 conference call may be accessed at 10:00 a.m. ET today by telephone at 877-407-8029. An updated presentation highlighting the second quarter 2021 results has been added to our investor relations website. To listen live on our website or for replay, visit www.lithiainvestorrelations.com and click on webcasts.
About Lithia & Driveway (LAD)
LAD is a growth company powered by people and innovation with a 5-Year Plan to profitably consolidate the largest retail sector in the country. As the leading provider of personal transportation solutions in the United States, LAD is among the fastest-growing companies in the Fortune 500 (#2 on 10-Year EPS Growth, #3 on 10-Year TSR and #12 on 10-year Revenue growth in 2021). By providing a wide array of products and services for the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle through various consumer channels, they build magnetic brand loyalty. Operational excellence is achieved by focusing the business on convenient and transparent consumer experiences supported by proprietary data science to increase market share, consumer loyalty and profitability. LAD's omni-channel strategy will continue to pragmatically disrupt the industry by leveraging experienced teams, vast owned inventories, technology, and physical network. Continuing to lead the industry's consolidation and Driveway's e-commerce in-home experiences further accelerates the massive regenerating capital engine. Together, these endeavors create a unique and compelling high-growth strategy that provides transportation solutions wherever, whenever, and however consumers desire.
Lithia Motors, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(In millions except per share data)
Three months ended June 30,
%
Six months ended June 30,
%
Increase
Increase
2021
2020
(Decrease)
2021
2020
(Decrease)
Revenues:
New vehicle retail
$
3,146.2
$
1,367.8
130.0
%
$
5,339.5
$
2,741.3
94.8
%
Used vehicle retail
1,804.9
922.2
95.7
3,157.0
1,796.5
75.7
Used vehicle wholesale
217.4
51.3
323.8
352.6
118.0
198.8
Finance and insurance
269.6
124.9
115.9
467.9
246.7
89.7
Service, body and parts
521.0
275.5
89.1
925.0
605.4
52.8
Fleet and other
50.3
16.9
197.6
110.4
54.4
102.9
Total revenues
6,009.4
2,758.6
117.8
%
10,352.4
5,562.3
86.1
%
Cost of sales:
New vehicle retail
2,832.5
1,275.6
122.1
4,869.0
2,570.9
89.4
Used vehicle retail
1,572.3
823.9
90.8
2,788.3
1,608.3
73.4
Used vehicle wholesale
201.0
49.2
308.5
331.6
115.3
187.6
Service, body and parts
242.9
131.1
85.3
428.6
292.8
46.4
Fleet and other
50.1
14.4
247.9
108.8
49.7
118.9
Total cost of sales
4,898.8
2,294.2
113.5
8,526.3
4,637.0
83.9
Gross profit
1,110.6
464.4
139.1
%
1,826.1
925.3
97.4
%
Asset impairments
—
7.9
NM
—
7.9
NM
SG&A expense
634.0
304.5
108.2
1,084.2
650.5
66.7
Depreciation and amortization
30.3
22.3
35.9
57.2
44.3
29.1
Income from operations
446.3
129.7
244.1
%
684.7
222.6
207.6
%
Floor plan interest expense
(6.4)
(8.1)
(21.0)
(13.3)
(22.1)
(39.8)
Other interest expense
(28.1)
(16.8)
67.3
(51.6)
(33.8)
52.7
Other income, net
7.6
3.5
NM
11.1
5.8
NM
Income before income taxes
419.4
108.3
287.3
%
630.9
172.5
265.7
%
Income tax expense
(114.5)
(30.6)
274.2
(169.8)
(48.6)
249.4
Income tax rate
27.3
%
28.3
%
26.9
%
28.2
%
Net income
$
304.9
$
77.7
292.4
%
$
461.1
$
123.9
272.2
%
Diluted net income per share:
Net income per share
$
10.75
$
3.38
218.0
%
$
16.69
$
5.32
213.7
%
Diluted shares outstanding
28.4
23.0
23.5
%
27.6
23.3
18.5
%
NM - not meaningful
Lithia Motors, Inc.
Key Performance Metrics (Unaudited)
Three months ended June 30,
%
Six months ended June 30,
%
Increase
Increase
2021
2020
(Decrease)
2021
2020
(Decrease)
Gross margin
New vehicle retail
10.0
%
6.7
%
330
bps
8.8
%
6.2
%
260
bps
Used vehicle retail
12.9
10.7
220
11.7
10.5
120
Finance and insurance
100.0
100.0
—
100.0
100.0
—
Service, body and parts
53.4
52.4
100
53.7
51.6
210
Gross profit margin
18.5
16.8
170
17.6
16.6
100
Unit sales
New vehicle retail
75,176
34,869
115.6
%
129,040
70,776
82.3
%
Used vehicle retail
70,254
43,505
61.5
129,281
86,136
50.1
Total retail units sold
145,430
78,374
85.6
258,321
156,912
64.6
Average selling price
New vehicle retail
$
41,852
$
39,226
6.7
%
$
41,379
$
38,732
6.8
%
Used vehicle retail
25,691
21,196
21.2
24,420
20,857
17.1
Average gross profit per unit
New vehicle retail
$
4,173
$
2,643
57.9
%
$
3,646
$
2,407
51.5
%
Used vehicle retail
3,311
2,259
46.6
2,852
2,185
30.5
Finance and insurance
1,854
1,593
16.4
1,811
1,572
15.2
Total vehicle(1)
5,723
4,050
41.3
5,141
3,875
32.7
Revenue mix
New vehicle retail
52.4
%
49.6
%
51.6
%
49.3
%
Used vehicle retail
30.0
33.4
30.5
32.3
Used vehicle wholesale
3.6
1.9
3.4
2.1
Finance and insurance, net
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.4
Service, body and parts
8.7
10.0
8.9
10.9
Fleet and other
0.8
0.6
1.1
1.0
Gross Profit Mix
New vehicle retail
28.2
%
19.8
%
25.8
%
18.4
%
Used vehicle retail
20.9
21.2
20.2
20.3
Used vehicle wholesale
1.5
0.5
1.2
0.3
Finance and insurance, net
24.3
26.9
25.6
26.7
Service, body and parts
25.1
31.0
27.1
33.8
Fleet and other
—
0.6
0.1
0.5
Adjusted
As reported
Adjusted
As reported
Three months ended
Three months ended
Six months ended
Six months ended
Other metrics
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
SG&A as a % of revenue
10.3
%
10.9
%
10.5
%
11.0
%
10.3
%
11.6
%
10.5
%
11.7
%
SG&A as a % of gross profit
55.7
64.7
57.1
65.6
58.4
69.7
59.4
70.3
Operating profit as a % of revenue
7.7
5.1
7.4
4.7
6.8
4.2
6.6
4.0
Operating profit as a % of gross profit
41.6
30.5
40.2
27.9
38.5
25.5
37.5
24.1
Pretax margin
7.2
4.4
7.0
3.9
6.3
3.3
6.1
3.1
Net profit margin
5.2
3.1
5.1
2.8
4.6
2.4
4.5
2.2
(1)
Includes the sales and gross profit related to new, used retail, used wholesale and finance and insurance and unit sales for new and used retail
Lithia Motors, Inc.
Same Store Operating Highlights (Unaudited)
Three months ended
%
Six months ended
%
Increase
Increase
2021
2020
(Decrease)
2021
2020
(Decrease)
Revenues
New vehicle retail
$
2,078.1
$
1,338.8
55.2
%
$
3,801.6
$
2,671.9
42.3
%
Used vehicle retail
1,342.7
902.1
48.8
2,462.2
1,751.5
40.6
Finance and insurance
183.6
122.4
50.0
337.2
241.2
39.8
Service, body and parts
352.3
269.9
30.5
668.3
589.1
13.4
Total revenues
4,128.1
2,700.2
52.9
7,596.7
5,421.9
40.1
Gross profit
New vehicle retail
$
209.8
$
90.2
132.6
%
$
336.5
$
166.4
102.2
%
Used vehicle retail
180.4
97.1
85.8
300.2
185.5
61.8
Finance and insurance
183.6
122.4
50.0
337.2
241.2
39.8
Service, body and parts
193.3
141.5
36.6
362.2
304.3
19.0
Total gross profit
777.1
455.8
70.5
1,350.8
904.9
49.3
Gross margin
New vehicle retail
10.1
%
6.7
%
340
bps
8.9
%
6.2
%
270
bps
Used vehicle retail
13.4
10.8
260
12.2
10.6
160
Finance and insurance
100.0
100.0
—
100.0
100.0
—
Service, body and parts
54.9
52.4
250
54.2
51.7
250
Gross profit margin
18.8
16.9
190
17.8
16.7
110
Unit sales
New vehicle retail
49,181
34,069
44.4
%
91,592
68,870
33.0
%
Used vehicle retail
51,806
42,495
21.9
101,075
83,823
20.6
Average selling price
New vehicle retail
$
42,255
$
39,296
7.5
%
$
41,506
$
38,797
7.0
%
Used vehicle retail
25,918
21,228
22.1
24,360
20,895
16.6
Average gross profit per unit
New vehicle retail
$
4,266
$
2,646
61.2
%
$
3,674
$
2,416
52.1
%
Used vehicle retail
3,483
2,285
52.4
2,970
2,212
34.3
Finance and insurance
1,818
1,599
13.7
1,750
1,579
10.8
Total vehicle(1)
5,778
4,072
41.9
5,121
3,903
31.2
(1)
Includes the sales and gross profit related to new, used retail, used wholesale and finance and insurance and unit sales for new and used retail
Lithia Motors, Inc.
Other Highlights (Unaudited)
As of
June 30,
December 31,
June 30,
2021
2020
2020
Days Supply(1)
New vehicle inventory
23
50
61
Used vehicle inventory
58
65
47
(1)
Days supply calculated based on current inventory levels, excluding in-transit vehicles, and a 30-day historical cost of sales level.
Financial covenants
Requirement
As of June 30, 2021
Current ratio
Not less than 1.10 to 1
1.68 to 1
Fixed charge coverage ratio
Not less than 1.20 to 1
6.82 to 1
Leverage ratio
Not more than 5.75 to 1
1.95 to 1
Lithia Motors, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In millions)
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Cash and cash equivalents
$
780.9
$
160.2
Trade receivables, net
799.7
614.0
Inventories, net
2,238.8
2,492.9
Other current assets
51.4
70.5
Total current assets
$
3,870.8
$
3,337.6
Property and equipment, net
2,299.3
2,197.5
Intangibles
987.0
943.2
Other non-current assets
2,935.4
1,423.8
Total assets
$
10,092.5
$
7,902.1
Floor plan notes payable
1,252.0
1,797.2
Other current liabilities
1,343.8
682.5
Total current liabilities
$
2,595.8
$
2,479.7
Long-term debt
2,521.9
2,064.7
Other long-term liabilities and deferred revenue
746.4
696.2
Total liabilities
$
5,864.1
$
5,240.6
Stockholder's Equity
4,228.4
2,661.5
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity
$
10,092.5
$
7,902.1
Lithia Motors, Inc.
Summarized Cash Flow from Operations (Unaudited)
(In millions)
Six months ended June 30,
2021
2020
Net income
$
461.1
$
123.9
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Asset impairments
—
7.9
Depreciation and amortization
57.1
44.3
Stock-based compensation
17.2
10.1
Loss on disposal of assets
0.1
(0.3)
Loss (gain) on sale of franchises
5.2
(1.4)
Unrealized investment loss
(0.9)
—
Deferred income taxes
31.8
(4.9)
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
16.5
13.5
(Increase) decrease:
Trade receivables, net
(185.0)
53.8
Inventories
663.1
624.7
Other assets
(103.0)
(14.8)
Increase (decrease):
Floor plan notes payable, net
47.0
(130.7)
Trade payables
97.4
0.3
Accrued liabilities
144.3
55.4
Other long-term liabilities and deferred revenue
11.6
8.2
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
1,263.5
$
790.0
Lithia Motors, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Cash Flow from Operations (Unaudited)
(In millions)
Six months ended June 30,
Net cash provided by operating activities
2021
2020
As reported
$
1,263.5
$
790.0
Floor plan notes payable, non-trade, net
(571.6)
(456.8)
Less: Borrowings on floor plan notes payable, non-trade associated with acquired new vehicle inventory
(271.5)
(22.3)
Adjusted
$
420.4
$
310.9
Lithia Motors, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In millions, except for per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
As reported
Net disposal
Investment
Insurance
Acquisition
Adjusted
Selling, general and administrative
$
634.0
$
(4.5)
$
—
$
(0.8)
$
(10.4)
$
618.3
Operating income
446.3
4.5
—
0.8
10.4
462.0
Other income (expense), net
7.6
—
(1.2)
—
—
6.4
Income before income taxes
419.4
4.5
(1.2)
0.8
10.4
433.9
Income tax (provision) benefit
(114.5)
(1.2)
0.3
(0.2)
(2.8)
(118.4)
Net income
$
304.9
$
3.3
$
(0.9)
$
0.6
$
7.6
$
315.5
Diluted earnings per share
$
10.75
$
0.12
$
(0.03)
$
0.02
$
0.26
$
11.12
Diluted share count
28.4
Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
As reported
Net disposal
Asset
Insurance
Acquisition
Tax attribute
Adjusted
Asset impairments
$
7.9
$
—
$
(7.9)
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Selling, general and administrative
304.5
1.3
—
(5.0)
(0.5)
—
300.3
Operating income
129.7
(1.3)
7.9
5.0
0.5
—
141.8
Income before income taxes
108.3
(1.3)
7.9
5.0
0.5
—
120.4
Income tax (provision) benefit
(30.6)
0.4
(2.3)
(1.4)
(0.2)
(0.8)
(34.9)
Net income
$
77.7
$
(0.9)
$
5.6
$
3.6
$
0.3
$
(0.8)
$
85.5
Diluted earnings per share
$
3.38
$
(0.04)
$
0.24
$
0.16
$
0.01
$
(0.03)
$
3.72
Diluted share count
23.0
Lithia Motors, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In millions, except for per share data)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
As reported
Net disposal
Investment
Insurance
Acquisition
Adjusted
Selling, general and administrative
$
1,084.2
$
(5.2)
$
—
$
(1.6)
$
(11.6)
$
1,065.8
Operating income
684.7
5.2
—
1.6
11.6
703.1
Other income (expense), net
11.1
—
(1.0)
—
—
10.1
Income before income taxes
630.9
5.2
(1.0)
1.6
11.6
648.3
Income tax (provision) benefit
(169.8)
(1.4)
0.3
(0.4)
(3.1)
(174.4)
Net income
$
461.1
$
3.8
$
(0.7)
$
1.2
$
8.5
$
473.9
Diluted earnings per share
$
16.69
$
0.14
$
(0.03)
$
0.04
$
0.31
$
17.15
Diluted share count
27.6
Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
As reported
Net disposal
Asset
Insurance
Acquisition
Tax attribute
Adjusted
Asset impairments
$
7.9
$
—
$
(7.9)
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Selling, general and administrative
$
650.5
$
1.4
$
—
$
(5.8)
$
(1.0)
$
—
$
645.1
Operating income
222.6
(1.4)
7.9
5.8
1.0
—
235.9
Income before income taxes
172.5
(1.4)
7.9
5.8
1.0
—
185.8
Income tax (provision) benefit
(48.6)
0.4
(2.3)
(1.6)
(0.3)
(0.8)
(53.2)
Net income
$
123.9
$
(1.0)
$
5.6
$
4.2
$
0.7
$
(0.8)
$
132.6
Diluted earnings per share
$
5.32
$
(0.04)
$
0.24
$
0.18
$
0.03
$
(0.03)
$
5.70
Diluted share count
23.3
Lithia Motors, Inc.
Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
(In millions)
Three months ended June 30,
%
Six months ended June 30,
%
Increase
Increase
2021
2020
(Decrease)
2021
2020
(Decrease)
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
Net income
$
304.9
$
77.7
292.4
%
$
461.1
$
123.9
272.2
%
Flooring interest expense
6.4
8.1
(21.0)
13.3
22.1
(39.8)
Other interest expense
28.1
16.8
67.3
51.6
33.8
52.7
Income tax expense
114.5
30.6
274.2
169.8
48.6
249.4
Depreciation and amortization
30.3
22.3
35.9
57.2
44.3
29.1
EBITDA
$
484.2
$
155.5
211.4
%
$
753.0
$
272.7
176.1
%
Other adjustments:
Less: flooring interest expense
$
(6.4)
$
(8.1)
(21.0)
$
(13.3)
$
(22.1)
(39.8)
Less: used vehicle line of credit interest
—
(0.1)
(100.0)
—
(0.3)
(100.0)
Add: acquisition expenses
10.4
0.5
1,980.0
11.6
1.0
1,060.0
Add: loss (gain) on divestitures
4.5
(1.3)
(446.2)
5.2
(1.4)
NM
Less: investment gain
(1.2)
—
NM
(1.0)
—
NM
Add: insurance reserves
0.8
5.0
(84.0)
1.6
5.8
(72.4)
Add: asset impairment
—
7.9
(100.0)
—
7.9
NM
Adjusted EBITDA
$
492.3
$
159.4
208.8
%
$
757.1
$
263.6
187.2
%
NM - not meaningful
As of
%
June 30,
Increase
Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA
2021
2020
(Decrease)
Floor plan notes payable: non-trade
$
966.9
$
1,168.6
(17.3)
%
Floor plan notes payable
285.1
292.0
(2.4)
Used and service loaner vehicle inventory financing facility
—
40.0
(100.0)
Revolving lines of credit
200.0
—
NM
Real estate mortgages
612.8
636.9
(3.8)
Finance lease obligations
170.2
45.3
275.7
5.250% Senior notes due 2025
300.0
300.0
—
4.625% Senior notes due 2027
400.0
400.0
—
4.375% Senior notes due 2031
550.0
—
NM
3.875% Senior notes due 2029
800.0
—
NM
Other debt
2.2
2.7
(18.5)
Unamortized debt issuance costs
(27.2)
(10.4)
161.5
Total debt
$
4,260.0
$
2,875.1
48.2
%
Less: Floor plan related debt
$
(1,252.0)
$
(1,500.6)
(16.6)
%
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
(780.9)
(120.3)
549.1
Less: Availability on used vehicle and service loaner financing facilities
(653.4)
(281.9)
131.8
Net Debt
$
1,573.7
$
972.3
61.9
%
TTM Adjusted EBITDA
$
1,263.5
$
539.7
134.1
%
Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA
1.25
x
1.80
x
