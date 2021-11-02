LivePerson Logo (PRNewsfoto/LivePerson, Inc.)

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) ("LivePerson" or the "Company"), a global leader in conversational AI, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter Highlights

Total revenue was $118.3 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 25% as compared to the same period last year. Within total revenue, business operations revenue for the third quarter of 2021 increased 26% year over year to $109.2 million, and revenue from consumer operations increased 16% year over year to $9.1 million.

LivePerson signed seven seven-figure deals and 102 deals in total in the third quarter, comprising 37 new and 65 existing customer contracts. Trailing-twelve-months average revenue per enterprise and mid-market customer increased 34% in the third quarter to another record high of $570,000, up from approximately $425,000 in the comparable prior-year period.

"We delivered a strong third quarter with revenue growing at 25% or greater for the sixth quarter in a row and volume on our Conversational Cloud hitting another record high. Simultaneously, we added more leadership talent across the Company, built out capacity in critical functions, and evolved our strategy for Conversational AI and Voice," said founder and CEO Robert LoCascio. "Brands are looking for a strategic partner to help them with end-to-end digital transformation that puts customers in control of their own experiences. Through the combination of LivePerson, VoiceBase, and Tenfold's technologies and expertise, we are eager to bring this unified, deeply integrated Voice and Conversational AI system to life for brands."

"We expect the acquisitions of VoiceBase and Tenfold to create glide paths to new logo acquisition and expansion within the base. By seamlessly integrating voice, messaging, and a broad spectrum of backend systems, these acquisitions also extend our AI platform's ability to deliver personalization at scale. When coupled with our go-to-market investments, we're well positioned to meet our 2022 targets and enter a new phase of AI-led growth," added CFO John Collins.

Customer Expansion

During the third quarter, the Company signed contracts with the following new customers:

  • One of the largest sporting goods retailers in the world
  • One of the ten largest healthcare companies in the world
  • One of the three largest banks in Australia
  • A leading designer apparel brand in the U.S.
  • A major telecommunications services provider in Southeast Asia

The Company also expanded business with:

  • A multi-billion dollar entertainment and media conglomerate
  • One of the largest news media companies in the U.S.
  • One of the world's largest telco companies
  • One of the world's biggest beauty and cosmetics companies
  • One of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world

Net Loss and Adjusted Operating (Loss) Income

Net loss for the third quarter of 2021 was $32.8 million or $0.47 per share, as compared to a net loss of $38.7 million or $0.58 per share in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted operating loss, a non-GAAP financial metric, for the third quarter of 2021 was $33,000, as compared to an adjusted operating income of $9.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted operating (loss) income excludes amortization of purchased intangibles, stock-based compensation, other litigation and consulting costs, restructuring costs, contingent earn-out adjustments, interest income (expense), and other expense (income).

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial metric, for the third quarter of 2021 was $6.9 million or $0.09 per share, as compared to $15.1 million or $0.20 per share in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA excludes amortization of purchased intangibles, stock-based compensation, depreciation, other litigation and consulting costs, restructuring costs, contingent earn-out adjustments, provision for (benefit from) income taxes, interest income (expense), and other expense (income).

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures has been provided in the financial tables included in this press release. An explanation of the non-GAAP financial measures and how they are calculated is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Cash and Cash Equivalents

The Company's cash balance was $633.0 million at September 30, 2021, as compared to $654.2 million at December 31, 2020. 

Financial Expectations

With third quarter financial results on target, and progress in execution on the Company's investment plan, the Company is raising its 2021 revenue guidance range to $468.0 million to $471.0 million, or 27.7% to 28.5% YoY, from previously issued guidance of $464.0 million to $471.0 million, or 26.5% to 28.5% YoY. Revenue guidance range for the fourth quarter is $122.2 million to $125.2 million, or 19.6% to 22.6% YoY.

The Company is also updating its 2021 adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $11.9 million to $16.3 million, or a 2.6% to 3.5% margin, from $14.8 million to $22.8 million, or a 3.2% to 4.8% margin. This revision primarily reflects the new strategic asset acquisitions of VoiceBase and Tenfold, and planned investments in go-to-market capacity and product innovations designed to drive increased revenue growth in 2022 and beyond. The Company is guiding for fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA in a range of $(21.7) million to $(17.3) million or a (17.8)% to (13.8)% margin.

The Company's detailed financial expectations are as follows:

Fourth Quarter 2021



Guidance

Revenue (in millions)

$122.2 - $125.2

GAAP net loss per share

$(0.93) - $(0.86)

Adjusted operating loss (in millions)

$(31.0) - $(26.5)

Adjusted EBITDA (in millions)

$(21.7) - $(17.3)

Fully diluted share count (in millions)

79.8

Full Year 2021



Updated Guidance



Previous Guidance

Revenue (in millions)

$468.0 - $471.0



$464.0 - $471.0

GAAP net loss per share

$(2.06) - $(1.98)



$(2.02) - $(1.90)

Adjusted operating (loss) (in millions)

$(17.9) - $(13.4)



$(17.6) - $(9.6)

Adjusted EBITDA (in millions)

$11.9 - $16.3



$14.8 - $22.8

Fully diluted share count (in millions)

76.3



75.6

Other Full Year 2021 Assumptions 

  • Estimated IP litigation, consulting expenses and acquisition costs of approximately $8.5 million ($0.11 per share) and severance and restructuring of $3.8 million ($0.05 per share)
  • Amortization of purchased intangibles and finance leases of approximately $6.5 million
  • Non-cash interest expense of approximately $35.8 million
  • Stock-based compensation expense of approximately $69.3 million
  • Depreciation of approximately $29.7 million
  • Cash taxes paid of $3.0 million to $4.0 million. A GAAP tax liability of $2.5 million to $3.0 million
  • Capital expenditures of approximately $46.2 million

Furthermore, as a percent of revenue for the year, including amortization of intangibles and stock-based compensation, but excluding non-recurring expenses discussed above, we anticipate gross profit to be in a range of 66.0% to 67.0%, sales and marketing 36.1%, product development 35.9%, and general and administrative 15.4%.

Stock-Based Compensation

Included in the accompanying financial results are expenses related to stock-based compensation, as follows:



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020



(In thousands)

Cost of revenue

$

1,337





$

2,288





$

4,618





$

5,735



Sales and marketing

4,228





1,873





11,383





9,536



General and administrative

4,103





3,618





9,863





10,428



Product development

8,601





7,753





22,103





20,472



  Total

$

18,269





$

15,532





$

47,967





$

46,171



Amortization of Purchased Intangibles  

Included in the accompanying financial results are expenses related to the amortization of purchased intangibles, as follows:



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020



(In thousands)

Cost of revenue

$

1,343





$

286





$

3,702





$

854



Amortization of purchased intangibles

488





411





1,237





1,219



  Total

$

1,831





$

697





$

4,939





$

2,073



Supplemental Third Quarter 2021 Presentation

LivePerson will post a presentation providing supplemental information for the third quarter 2021 on the investor relations section of the Company's web site at http://www.ir.liveperson.com.

Earnings Teleconference Information

The Company will discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results during a teleconference today, November 2, 2021. To participate via telephone, callers should dial in five to ten minutes prior to the 5:00 p.m. Eastern start time; domestic callers (U.S. and Canada) should dial 1-877-407-0784, while international callers should dial 1-201-689-8560, and both should reference the conference ID "13724205."

The conference call will also be simulcast live on the Internet and can be accessed by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company's web site at http://www.ir.liveperson.com.

If you are unable to participate in the live call, the teleconference will be available for replay approximately two hours after the call. To access the replay, please call 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). Please reference the conference ID "13724205." A replay will also be available on the investor relations section of the Company's web site at http://www.ir.liveperson.com.

About LivePerson

LivePerson makes life easier for people and brands everywhere through trusted conversational AI. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, GM Financial, and The Home Depot, use our conversational solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship - a conversational relationship - with their millions of consumers. LivePerson was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list for its leadership in artificial intelligence. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Investors are cautioned that the following financial measures used in this press release are "non-GAAP financial measures": (i) adjusted EBITDA, or earnings/(loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes, interest income (expense), other expense (income), depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, restructuring costs, acquisition costs and other costs; (ii) adjusted operating (loss) income, or operating income (loss) excluding amortization, stock-based compensation, restructuring costs, acquisition costs, deferred tax asset valuation allowance, and other costs; and (iii) free cash flow, or net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized software.

Non-GAAP financial information should not be construed as an alternative to any other measures of performance determined in accordance with GAAP, or as an indicator of our operating performance, liquidity or cash flows generated by operating, investing and financing activities as there may be significant factors or trends that it fails to address. We present non-GAAP financial information because we believe that it is helpful to some investors as one measure of our operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release and on our earnings call regarding LivePerson that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements. Any such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to financial guidance, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is routine for our internal projections and expectations to change as the quarter and year progress, and therefore it should be clearly understood that the internal projections and beliefs upon which we base our expectations may change. Although these expectations may change, we are under no obligation to inform you if they do. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein include, without limitation: major public health issues, and specifically the pandemic caused by the spread of COVID-19, and their effects on the U.S. and global markets; our ability to retain key personnel, attract new personnel and to manage staff attrition; strain on our personnel resources and infrastructure from supporting our existing and growing customer base; the ability to successfully integrate past or potential future acquisitions; our ability to secure additional financing to execute our business strategy; delays in our implementation cycles; payment-related risks; potential fluctuations in our quarterly revenue and operating results; limitations on the effectiveness of our controls; non-payment or late payment of amounts due to us from a significant number of customers; volatility in the capital markets; recognition of revenue from subscriptions; customer retention and engagement; the migration of existing customers to our new platform; our ability to attract new customers and new consumer users of our consumer services; our ability to develop and maintain successful relationships with social media and other third-party consumer messaging platforms and endpoints; the highly competitive markets in which we operate; general economic conditions; privacy concerns relating to the Internet that could result in new legislation or negative public perception; new regulatory or other legal requirements that could materially impact our business; governmental export controls and economic sanctions; industry-specific regulation and unfavorable industry-specific laws, regulations or interpretive positions; future regulation of the Internet or mobile devices; greater than anticipated income, non-income and transactional tax liabilities; failures or security breaches in our services, those of our third party providers, or in the websites of our customers; regulation or possible misappropriation of personal information belonging to our customers' Internet users; technology systems beyond our control and technology-related defects that could disrupt the LivePerson services; our dependence on the continued viability of the Internet; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights or potential infringement of the intellectual property rights of third parties; the use of AI in our product offerings; the presence of, and difficulty in correcting, errors, failures or "bugs" in our products; our ability to license necessary third party software for use in our products and services, and our ability to successfully integrate third party software; potential adverse impact due to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; additional regulatory requirements, tax liabilities, currency exchange rate fluctuations and other risks as we expand internationally and/or as we expand into direct-to-consumer services; risks related to our operations in Israel, and the civil and political unrest in that region; potential failure to meeting service level commitments to certain customers; legal liability and/or negative publicity for the services provided to consumers via our technology platforms; technological or other defects that could disrupt or negatively impact our services; our ability to maintain our reputation; our lengthy sales cycles; changes in accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; natural catastrophic events and interruption to our business by man-made problems; potential limitations on our ability to use net operating losses to offset future taxable income; and risks related to our common stock being traded on more than one securities exchange. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are referred to the Company's reports and documents filed from time to time by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of these and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in forward-looking statements.

LivePerson, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)

Unaudited





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenue

$

118,327





$

94,804





$

345,823





$

264,495



















Costs and expenses:















Cost of revenue

38,795





27,692





112,377





78,218



Sales and marketing

40,852





32,775





116,427





110,073



General and administrative

17,193





14,891





47,784





47,713



Product development

41,734





27,736





112,715





80,417



Restructuring costs

44





26,442





3,269





29,635



Amortization of purchased intangibles

488





411





1,237





1,219



Total costs and expenses

139,106





129,947





393,809





347,275



















Loss from operations

(20,779)





(35,143)





(47,986)





(82,780)



















Other (expense) income, net:















Interest expense, net

(9,442)





(3,159)





(27,852)





(9,161)



Other (expense) income, net

(48)





(508)





3,002





(2,484)



Total other expense, net

(9,490)





(3,667)





(24,850)





(11,645)



















Loss before provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(30,269)





(38,810)





(72,836)





(94,425)



















Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

2,538





(100)





2,285





(87)



















Net loss

$

(32,807)





$

(38,710)





$

(75,121)





$

(94,338)



















Net loss per share of common stock:















Basic

$

(0.47)





$

(0.58)





$

(1.09)





$

(1.44)



Diluted

$

(0.47)





$

(0.58)





$

(1.09)





$

(1.44)



















Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share:















Basic

69,798,839





66,451,414





68,926,203





65,504,571



Diluted

69,798,839





66,451,414





68,926,203





65,504,571



 

LivePerson, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In Thousands)

Unaudited





Nine Months Ended



September 30,



2021



2020

OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Net loss

$

(75,121)





$

(94,338)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:







Stock-based compensation expense

47,967





46,171



Depreciation

20,471





17,223



Non-cash restructuring costs





19,085



Amortization of purchased intangibles and finance leases

4,939





2,073



Amortization of debt issuance costs

1,858





908



Accretion of debt discount on convertible senior notes

24,770





7,227



Changes in fair value of contingent consideration





(263)



Allowance for credit losses

2,431





2,627



Gain on settlement of leases

(3,483)







Deferred income taxes

(1,129)





47



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

(5,827)





19,231



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(10,269)





(6,055)



Contract acquisition costs noncurrent

(4,765)





(8,156)



Other assets

741





(35)



Accounts payable

(354)





(4,572)



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

22,176





36,904



Deferred revenue

14,925





(164)



Operating lease liabilities

(4,018)





(287)



Other liabilities

330





29



Net cash provided by operating activities

35,642





37,655











INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized software

(33,821)





(32,904)



Payments for acquisition, net of cash acquired

(23,014)







Repayment of debt acquired in acquisition

(1,955)







Payments for intangible assets

(1,931)





(1,259)



Net cash used in investing activities

(60,721)





(34,163)











FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Principal payments for financing leases

(2,604)







Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection with the exercise of options and ESPP

13,127





17,147



Payments on conversion of convertible senior notes

(2)







Net cash provided by financing activities

10,521





17,147



Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(5,072)





1,532



Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(19,630)





22,171



Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of year

654,152





176,523



Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of year

$

634,522





$

198,694



 

LivePerson, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information to GAAP

(In Thousands)

Unaudited





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:















GAAP net loss

$

(32,807)





$

(38,710)





$

(75,121)





$

(94,338)



Add/(less):















Amortization of purchased intangibles

1,831





697





4,939





2,073



Stock-based compensation

18,269





15,532





47,967





46,171



Contingent earn-out adjustments









132





(263)



Restructuring costs (1)

44





26,442





3,269





29,635



Depreciation

6,893





5,948





20,471





17,223



Other litigation and consulting costs (2)

602





1,589





4,784





7,634



Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

2,538





(100)





2,285





(87)



Interest expense, net

9,442





3,159





27,852





9,161



Other expense (income), net (3)

48





508





(3,002)





2,484



Adjusted EBITDA

$

6,860





$

15,065





$

33,576





$

19,693



Diluted adjusted EBITDA per common share

$

0.09





$

0.20





$

0.45





$

0.26



















Weighted average shares used in diluted adjusted EBITDA per common share (4)

75,710,826





77,036,646





74,962,417





75,004,444



















Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating (Loss) Income:















Loss before provision for income taxes:

$

(30,269)





$

(38,810)





$

(72,836)





$

(94,425)



Add/(less):















Amortization of purchased intangibles

1,831





697





4,939





2,073



Stock-based compensation

18,269





15,532





47,967





46,171



Restructuring costs (1)

44





26,442





3,269





29,635



Other litigation and consulting costs (2)

602





1,589





4,784





7,634



Contingent earn-out adjustments









132





(263)



Interest expense, net

9,442





3,159





27,852





9,161



Other expense (income), net (3)

48





508





(3,002)





2,484



Adjusted operating (loss) income

$

(33)





$

9,117





$

13,105





$

2,470



____________________

(1)

Includes severance costs and other compensation related costs of $2.7 million and lease restructuring costs of $0.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Includes lease restructuring costs of $24.1 million and severance costs and other compensation related costs of $2.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Includes lease restructuring costs of $24.1 million and severance costs and other compensation related costs of $5.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

(2)

Includes consulting costs of $0.7 million and litigation costs of $0.4 million and reversals of reserve for sales and use tax liability of $0.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Includes litigation costs of $1.3 million and consulting costs of $0.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Includes litigation costs of $3.2 million, employee benefit cost of $0.6 million, consulting costs of $1.3 million, and a reversal of  reserve for sales and use tax liability of $0.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Includes reserve for sales and use tax liability of $2.3 million, litigation costs of $2.3 million, employee benefit cost of $0.8 million, and consulting costs of $2.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

(3)

Includes $0.2 million and $3.5 million of other income related to the settlement of leases for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively. The remaining amount of other expense (income) is attributable to currency rate fluctuations.

(4)

Includes shares related to the 0.750% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 (2024 Notes) issued in March 2019. The Company expects to settle the principal amount of its outstanding 2024 Notes and 0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (2026 Notes), issued in December 2020, upon conversion in cash, shares of its common stock, or a combination of cash and shares of its common stock, at the Company's election. The Company uses the treasury stock method for calculating any potential dilutive effect of the conversion spread on diluted net income per share, if applicable. The conversion spread will have a dilutive impact on diluted net income per share of common stock when the average market price of the Company's common stock for a given period exceeds the conversion price of $38.58 per share for the 2024 Notes. The conversion spread had an anti-dilutive impact for the 2026 Notes, since the average market price of the Company's stock during the period was less than the conversion price of $75.23 per share.

 

LivePerson, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information to GAAP

(In Thousands)

Unaudited





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Calculation of Free Cash Flow:















Net cash provided by operating activities

$

5,028





$

25,349





$

35,642





$

37,655



Purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized software

(10,649)





(9,293)





(33,821)





(32,904)



Total free cash flow

$

(5,621)





$

16,056





$

1,821





$

4,751



 

LivePerson, Inc.

Reconciliation of Projected Non-GAAP Financial Information to GAAP

(In Thousands)

Unaudited







Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended





December 31, 2021



December 31, 2021

Reconciliation of Projected Adjusted EBITDA: (1)









GAAP net loss



$(68,200) - $(63,300)



$(143,400) - $(138,500)

Add/(less):









Amortization of purchased intangibles and finance leases



1,600



6,500

Stock-based compensation



21,300



69,300

Depreciation



9,300



29,700

Other non-recurring costs



4,000



12,200

Other expense, net (2)



9,600



34,600

Provision for income taxes



700 - 200



3,000 - 2,500

Adjusted EBITDA



$(21,700) - $(17,300)



$11,900 - $16,300











Reconciliation of Projected Adjusted Operating (Loss): (1)









Loss before provision for income taxes



$(67,500) - $(63,000)



$(140,500) - $(136,000)

Add/(less):









Amortization of purchased intangibles



1,600



6,500

Stock-based compensation



21,300



69,300

Other non-recurring costs



4,000



12,200

Other expense, net (2)



9,600



34,600

Adjusted operating (loss)



$(31,000) - $(26,500)



$(17,900) - $(13,400)

____________________

(1)

Certain items may not total due to rounding.

(2)

Includes interest expense, net.

 

LivePerson, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands)

Unaudited





September 30,

2021



December 31,

2020

ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$

633,042





$

654,152



Accounts receivable, net

83,160





80,423



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

26,489





14,236



Total current assets

742,691





748,811











Operating lease right of use asset

1,957





614



Property and equipment, net

118,726





106,055



Contract acquisition cost

43,705





41,021



Intangibles, net

18,134





10,927



Goodwill

139,149





95,192



Deferred tax assets

3,534





2,032



Other assets

1,013





1,780



Total assets

$

1,068,909





$

1,006,432











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Accounts payable

$

14,599





$

14,115



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

105,596





99,870



Deferred revenue

102,905





88,848



Operating lease liability

3,257





5,718



Total current liabilities

226,357





208,551











Deferred revenue, net of current portion

179





409



Convertible senior note, net

565,059





538,432



Operating lease liability, net of current portion

3,415





7,180



Deferred tax liability

1,995





1,622



Other liabilities

9,795





6,304



Total liabilities

806,800





762,498











Commitments and contingencies







Total stockholders' equity

262,109





243,934



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,068,909





$

1,006,432



