FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Livesay & Myers, P.C. proudly announces the promotion of attorneys Jamel Rowe and Amanda Kimble to the position of Lead Senior Associate at the firm.
"Jamel and Amanda are widely respected in the legal community, and among their clients, for their skill and dedication to the craft of family law," said Matthew Smith, a partner at the firm. "We are thrilled that they will continue to be mentors and leaders at the firm for years to come."
Ms. Rowe and Ms. Kimble joined Livesay & Myers, P.C. as Senior Associate attorneys in 2019 and 2020, respectively. They each quickly established themselves as among the leading family lawyers in the firm, both for their work in the courtroom and in mentoring other associates. Ms. Rowe and Ms. Kimble each routinely go above and beyond for their clients, who regularly reward them with five-star reviews and testimonials online.
Jamel Rowe earned her J.D. from William & Mary Law School in 2012, after earning her B.A. from the College of William & Mary in 2007.
After graduating from law school, Ms. Rowe received a one-year legal fellowship with the National Council For Adoption (NCFA), in Alexandria, Virginia. After completing her fellowship, Ms. Rowe entered private practice as a family law attorney. From 2013–2019 she worked as a family law associate at two different law firms in Northern Virginia, before joining Livesay & Myers, P.C. as a Senior Associate in 2019.
Ms. Rowe was included in the 2021–2022 editions of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch for her work in Family Law. She was named a Super Lawyers Rising Star in 2020. Ms. Rowe currently holds a perfect 10.0 rating from both Avvo and Justia.
Amanda Kimble earned her law degree from George Mason University School of Law in 2007, after graduating magna cum laude from George Mason University in 2004.
After graduating from law school, Ms. Kimble entered private practice as a family law attorney. From 2007–2020 she worked as a family law associate at three different law firms in Northern Virginia, before joining Livesay & Myers, P.C. as a Senior Associate in 2020.
Ms. Kimble was included in the 2022 edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch for her work in Family Law. She was named a Super Lawyers Rising Star in 2019–2020. Ms. Kimble currently holds a perfect 10.0 rating from both Avvo and Justia.
Jamel Rowe and Amanda Kimble work in the firm's offices in Fairfax and Manassas, respectively, and represent clients in Fairfax County, Prince William County and all across Northern Virginia.
About Livesay & Myers, P.C.
Livesay & Myers, P.C. is an award-winning family law firm with offices in Arlington, Fairfax, Manassas, Fredericksburg and Leesburg, Virginia. The firm was founded in 2003 by partners James Livesay and Kevin Myers. By 2016, the firm had made the annual Virginia Lawyers Weekly list of Virginia's Largest Law Firms, debuting at #64 and moving up to #49 by the 2021 edition. Livesay & Myers, P.C. appears in the 2018–2021 Editions of the U.S. News - Best Lawyers listing of Best Law Firms as a Tier 2 firm in Family Law for the Washington, D.C. region.
