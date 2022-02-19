JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LJA Engineering, Inc. (LJA) is pleased to announce its further expansion in Florida with the addition of Five Points Design Group (FPDG) and Nancy Debs, PE. With offices in Jacksonville, Orlando, and Tallahassee, and employee-owners throughout the state, LJA brings a local presence to transportation and CEI clients backed by a significant depth of talent from 1300 personnel, 9 sectors, and over 300 services.
Nancy Debs, PE founded FPDG in 2009 with an emphasis on roadway, stormwater, and utility design in Northeast Florida. She has over 30 years of experience working in Florida, Georgia, and other areas throughout the Southeast with FDOT, GDOT, NAVFAC, USACE, NPS, and local cities and counties. Over the past decade, Nancy's work has focused on stormwater feasibility studies, drainage improvements, highway widening, temporary traffic control, and utility coordination for the City of Jacksonville, JEA, and Putnam County.
B.J. Doughty joined LJA Engineering in June 2021 after serving as Communications Director for the Tennessee Department of Transportation for 14 years. In her new role as Business Development Manager, she is focused on strengthening her relationships with clients and building industry partnerships across the southeast.
Zak Vermillion, PE has 16 years of transportation engineering experience with over 10 years working in a Program Management/GEC environment. He has served as Deputy PM, Technical Lead, and Cost Estimating SME on projects worth $10 Billion in construction contracts.
Founded in 1972, LJA Engineering (LJA) is an employee-owned, full-service consulting engineering firm serving both public and private sectors. With 45 offices throughout the Southeastern United States, the staff of LJA includes over 1350 experienced civil, transportation, structural, midstream, rail, and coastal engineers, plus hydrologists, drone/aerial pilots, environmental specialists, land planners, landscape architects, construction managers, designers, GIS technicians, and surveyors. LJA has offices in Jacksonville, Orlando, and Tallahassee, Florida with employee-owners also working individually across the state in Tampa, Safety Harbor/Clearwater, Apopka, and Minneola. LJA's momentum in Florida will continue to connect the firm's depth of resources to the right clients at the right time.
